Today in Johnson City History

April 23, 1891: The Bristol Courier originally published this, which appeared in The Comet: “Johnson City will raise a fund of $10,000 for an exhibit at Chicago. They will send a solid train load of raw materials — a total of two hundred tons — to be exhibited at the World’s Fair. The exhibit will consist chiefly of magnetic iron ores, Bessemer pig, coke, marble, limestone, silver, lead, copper, various hardwoods, cereals and a diversity of agricultural products.”

Ten thousand dollars in 1891 is now worth a bit more than $326,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

