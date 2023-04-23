April 23, 1891: The Bristol Courier originally published this, which appeared in The Comet: “Johnson City will raise a fund of $10,000 for an exhibit at Chicago. They will send a solid train load of raw materials — a total of two hundred tons — to be exhibited at the World’s Fair. The exhibit will consist chiefly of magnetic iron ores, Bessemer pig, coke, marble, limestone, silver, lead, copper, various hardwoods, cereals and a diversity of agricultural products.”
The Bristol Courier was published in Bristol, Tennessee, from 1870 until 1907, according to loc.org.
April 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Omaha Daily Bee reported that “Mrs. Martha Wiggins, who came from Johnson City, Tenn., to Omaha in search of a youthful husband, encountered her husband on Sixteenth street yesterday, and when last seen was with him. Mrs. Wiggins is 48 years old and the name of her choice is only 24 and has proved faithless to his aged partner.”
We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
The Omaha Daily Bee was published in Omaha, Nebraska. It ceased publication in 1922.
April 23, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Appalachian Hospital report in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “D. D. Dugger, 52, city, route 4, received treatment for lacerations to the face and wrist sustained when a generator blew up where he was working at a garage.”
“Callie Blackburn, 607 Fairview avenue, was treated yesterday for an injury to the right hand received from a spindle wire while working at a local rayon mill.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
April 23, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Chancellor Joe W. Worley yesterday announced the resignation of Oris D. Hyder as clerk and master of chancery court here.”
“At the same time he announced the appointment of Walter Saylor to the position, effective around May 1.”
“Chancellor Worley said Hyder would become associated with Hamilton National Bank.”
“ ‘I regret exceedingly that he is giving up the clerkship,’ the chancellor said, ‘but he has an opportunity he doesn’t feel he should turn down.’”
“Hyder, son of Professor and Mrs. Sam Jack Hyder of Milligan College, was appointed clerk and master November 1, 1948. Chancellor Worley described his record as ‘among the best.’”
“Hyder was graduated from Milligan College and received a law degree from Vanderbilt. He was in service during World War II.”
“Saylor, the new clerk and master, was graduated in law at the University of Tennessee in December 1949. He has just passed his bar examination. He attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State College. He is a native of Johnson City and is married to the former Ellen Mitchell. They have one child.”
“ ‘I am happy to be able to obtain Walter Saylor as Oris Hyder’s successor,’ said Cahncellor (sic) Worley. ‘I feel he will maintain the efficient conduct of the office.’”
April 23, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in a photograph by Staff Photographer Rupe, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle had a picture with the following caption: “Charlie Hyder, Rt. 9, Elizabethton, was the winner yesterday of the annual Peters Hollow Easter Egg Fight. Hyder, left, had eight eggs left when the competition ended. Ralph Lowe, right, Rt. 2, Elizabethton, was runnerup in the century-old Easter tradition.”
Easter was on April 22 in 1973.
April 23, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Press Staff Writer Sam Watson informed Johnson City Press readers that “Science Hill High School’s administration is amid an overall shakeup.”
“Johnson City Schools Director Dan Russell has reassigned all “Science Hill administrators except Principal Nancy Wagner to teaching slots for the 1998-99 school year to allow Wagner to choose her own administration.”
“ ‘I felt like teamwork is essential in that operation,’ Russell said. ‘I wanted to show support for her and allow her the option to build her own team.’ ”
“Along with Assistant Principals Henry Marable and Sue McGaha, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kenneth Ralston, the change also affects Liberty Bell Middle School Assistant Principals Brenda G’fellers and Dan Stansberry.”
“Liberty Bell will merge into Science Hill next school year as a satellite campus for grades 8-9. The city’s new middle school, Indian Trail, will be used for grades 6-7.”
“Dr. Ellen Stites, an assistant principal at Liberty Bell this year, will be Indian Trail’s principal, and Liberty Bell Principal Harold Debord will be joining her as an assistant principal.”
“The rest of the secondary administration is up for grabs.”
