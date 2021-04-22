April 22, 1846: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal carried an interesting notice from J.P. Wright. “This is to caution all persons from crediting my wife, Sarafina Wright or trading with her on my account, as we have separated, and for causes satisfactory to me. I will not pay any debts she may contract, and I caution all MEN from dealing with her, or otherwise having anything to do with her, as we have separated.” It was signed by Mr. Wright.
Jonesborough was spelled that way on the masthead of the newspaper; inside the pages of the newspaper, however it was spelled as both Jonesborough and Jonesboro.
April 22, 1891: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Sentinel reported happy news to readers. “Dr. Walter Miller and Miss Sanna Taylor were united in the holy bonds of wedlock last evening. The bride is a sister of Congressman and ex-Gov. Taylor.”
The Sentinel was a newspaper published in Knoxville, and was likely a forerunner of the current Knoxville News-Sentinel. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1891. The Comet was published every week.
The Congressman referenced was Robert Love Taylor. Mr. Taylor went on to become Senator from Tennessee.
April 22, 1912: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent commencement. “The high school of Limestone closed Friday evening, April 19, with a literary program. The Hon. Guy S. Chase, of this city, delivered the literary address and awarded the diplomas. The graduates were: Charles Patton Biddle, Lucy Propst, Sue Remine Piper, Glenna Pearle Morelock, Pearl Lyle Hoss.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in April of 1912. The Comet was published weekly; the Johnson City Staff was only published on two days in April, 1912.
April 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the illnesses of several Johnson City residents. “Misses Iva Williams and Helen McLeod are on the sick list.”
“Miss Pearl Tindall was called home from Kingsport on account of the serious illness of her sister Miss Edith Tindall.”
“Miss Louise Faucette who has for the past few days been absent from the classroom on account of illness returned this morning from Bristol to resume her duties.”
“Friends of Mrs. R.G. Shorter will be pleased to know that she is recovered from an indisposition that for the past several days has kept her confined to her room in the Avalon apartments.”
“The condition of Rev. J.L. MacMillan is said to be more favorable than any day previous within a week.”
“No material change is reported on the condition of Mr. Isaac Harr today.”
“Mrs. D.M. Walters accompanied by her daughter Miss Clarice returned yesterday from Spartanburg where she has been taking treatment in a sanitarium. It is to be regretted Mrs. Walters is not greatly improved.”
April 22, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported news of interest to farmers. “Washington county (sic) is facing a serious situation in regard to the shortage of hogs. Country people state that there never has been such a shortage in the history of the county. Reports from other upper East Tennessee counties is to the same effect. The cause for this is said to be that during the war and just following that farmers were receiving such high prices that they sold all of the sows off, and as a result a shortage in hogs resulted. Almost any kind of price is being offered for pigs for killing purposes this fall.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 22, 1929: The Knoxville Journal, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Widespread depression of businesses in upper East Tennessee is expected to result from any continued labor trouble at Elizabethton, it was revealed today by prominent business men of Johnson City and Elizabethton.”
“Bankruptcy is said to threaten numerous concerns. Should the huge Glanzstoff and Bemberg plants suspend operation indefinitely, much building and construction work now planned in this immediate section would be delayed. Heavy losses would result.”
The Glanzstoff and Bemberg plants were located in Elizabethton.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on April 22, 1929. The Johnson City Chronicle was published daily, with the exception of Monday. April 22, 1929 was on a Monday.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
April 22, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The difference between the scientific method and the ordinary method is that the scientist doesn’t try to settle an argument by calling the other fellow a liar.”
April 22, 1939: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Howard Morgan of the police department, who suffered an injury to his ankle early Thursday morning as a result of stepping in a hole while getting out of a car, is considerably improved.”
Readers also learned that “Constable Ira Shoun returned home yesterday from Appalachian hospital (sic) where he was admitted for observation of a stomach and gallstone condition, attendants said.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
“S.E. Miller, chancellor (sic), who has been ill for the past several weeks, has improved greatly, it was reported yesterday. He is at the home of his brother, Dr. Harry D. Miller on Knob Creek road (sic).”
April 22, 1949: Information about Johnson City’s City Manager was reported in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “City Manager Dewey Leonard was reelected for a two-year period at a meeting of city commissioners last night, and his salary fixed at $6,000 annually.”
“Election of Leonard, who has been serving in this capacity for the past two years, was held in accordance with recent enactment of a city charter amendment in the legislature.”
The story continued to state, “The legislative act provided for election of city manager for a two-year period and fixed the salary at not less than $5,000 nor more than $6,000 annually.”
“Under the old city charter provision the city manager was chosen for one year, after which he would serve at will of the commissioners.”
Five thousand dollars in 1949 now has the purchasing power of about $55,250. Six thousand dollars in 1949 is now approximately equivalent to $66,300. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)April 22, 1952: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Oris D. Hyder, Johnson City attorney, today became the fourth man to announce as a candidate for chancellor of the Sullivan-Washington-Carter-Unicoi district.”
“Hyder is a former clerk and master at Johnson City and the son of Prof. Sam Hyder.”
“Other announced candidates are Dayton Phillips, George C. Edens, and Fred Booth. All four are Republicans.”
“The election will be held next August.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.