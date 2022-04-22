April 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “Chief of Police Remine has been on the look out (sic) for a trio of famous chicken thieves for several days and finally succeeded in locating them in East Carnegie.
Sunday Policeman Tipton found them at home and arrested them. They are George, Pete and Will Evans. Their operations has (sic) been very extensive and they sold stolen chickens by the coop. They made headquarters in a house in East Carnegie occupied by Melvina Carroll, Joss Adams and Mary Dempsey, who were arrested as their confederates. They were taken before Squire Martin and the three men bound to court and the women released. In failure to give bond they were sent to jail.”
“The Evans (sic) came here originally from Scott county (sic), Virginia, where the older brother was killed while resisting arrest, and the others run out of the county. They were sent to the penitentiary from this county a year or so ago and have only been out a short time. They stole a hen and chickens from P.Q. Miller and several chickens from Eugene Lyle which were identified.”
Carnegie is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
Scott County, Virginia, is approximately 39 miles from Johnson City.
April 22, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about a number of area residents.
Readers learned that “Little Miss Francis Carr will entertain a number of her friends with a party this afternoon at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Carr, on East Holston avenue (sic).”
“Mr. James Epps of Jonesboro was a prominent visitor in the city yesterday.”
“The many friends of Miss Mable Haun will regret to know that she is ill at her home on Boone street (sic).”
“Mr. Allen Gump will return Sunday to Baltimore after spending the Easter holidays as the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Gump, on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Horner are in New York City. Mrs. Horner will remain some time with her young daughter, Francis, who will undergo treatment there.”
“Miss Helen Faulk has returned to Hollins College after spending her Easter holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Faulk, on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mr. Allen Harris is in Roanoke on business.”
“Mr. James A. Martin is on a business trip in Philadelphia and Baltimore.”
“Mr. Henry Anderson of Jonesboro was a visitor in the city Wednesday.”
“Mrs. W. E. Swan is in Jonesboro today attending the Democratic convention.”
“Rev. McElroy, Mr. Collins and Mr. Monroe of Marion Va., returned to Johnson City this week to attend the revival at the Central Baptist church (sic).”
“Mrs. Morris Goldstein is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Goldstein in Greeneville.”“Mrs. Paul E. Divine has returned to her home much improved after undergoing treatment at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mrs. Sam Sells has as her guest her mother, Mrs. Charles T. Hayward of Hancock, Mich., at her home on East Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. F’follott is in Atlanta attending grand opera this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Lee Harr have returned from a delightful trip to New York City.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922. Easter was on April 17 in 1922. Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
April 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “T. Floyd Dooley was named general chairman for the Memorial Hospital building fund campaign at a luncheon meeting of the advisory board yesterday noon in John Sevier Hotel.”
“Elected to serve with Dooley as co-chairman for Johnson City are Joe Summers and Tom Roland. John C. Smith was listed as county chairman. Co-chairmen for treasurership of the drive are W. E. Tomlinson and Henry C. Black. A.H. Hull was named auditor.”
“The advisory board voted that ‘The Memorial Hospital be dedicated to the memory of these men and women of Washington county (sic) who gave their lives in defense of their country.’”
“Alfred H. Abernathy, hospital architect, reported on plans for the issuance of a brochure which will include plans, and with a complete a breakdown in the cost of the various units, equipment and rooms of the hospital for use in the campaign. Total cost of the hospital and equipment will run approximately $1,090,000, with 25 per cent of that amount going for equipment, he said.”
“Abernathy also released a favorable report of preliminary investigation of foundation problems at the proposed site of the new hospital building on Oakland avenue (sic), which has been prepared by Dudley T. Parrish, engineering consultant operating with Cardwell and Abernathy, architects.”
“Committees to enlist chairmen for the seven divisions of the campaign organization were elected by the board as follows:”
“Doctor’s division, Doctors Lee K. Gibson, E.T. West and Charles Wofford; industry, D.D. Rice, Movie Allison and Harold Gee; retail business and commerce, Paul Hill, Bob King, Ferrell Hannah, and Tom Deaderick; memorial tributes (city), Col. Lee B. Harr, L.D. Gump and the Rev. C.A. McGillen; special gifts division (city), L.D. Gump, Gordon W. Wildes and W.E. Miller; memorial tributes and special gifts (county), Judge H.H. Gresham, Movie Allison and Don Boyer.”
“At the same session of the board, five members of the group volunteered to make advances totaling $5,000 each to meet expenses in connection with the campaign to raise $300,000 for the proposed Memorial Hospital.”
“A.W. Griffin was chairman of the committee which selected the general chairman and two city vice co-chairmen. Judge Gresham reported on the naming of the county chairman, chosen by a group made up of heads of the county community clubs.”
One million, ninety thousand dollars in 1947 is now equivalent to nearly $13.9 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com. Five thousand dollars in 1947 is now equal to about $63,613 and three hundred thousand dollars in the same year currently has the purchasing power of about $3,817,000.