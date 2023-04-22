Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 22, 1892: The Comet reported, “Prof. R. J. Lusk has resumed work on his conservatory, which, when completed, will be a magnificent structure. The Professor and Mrs. Lusk take great care of the many lovely flowers that they have already in the small green house.”

“Judge A. J. Brown, who had been holding court here, returned to Jonesboro yesterday on No. 1. The judge was not feeling well.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you