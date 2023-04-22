April 22, 1892: The Comet reported, “Prof. R. J. Lusk has resumed work on his conservatory, which, when completed, will be a magnificent structure. The Professor and Mrs. Lusk take great care of the many lovely flowers that they have already in the small green house.”
“Judge A. J. Brown, who had been holding court here, returned to Jonesboro yesterday on No. 1. The judge was not feeling well.”
“George T. McNeil had the misfortune to have a coal fork fun into his foot yesterday. He says he is a little disfigured, but still in the ring to sell coal, wood and ice.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
April 22, 1915: With a dateline from Maryville, and a date of April 21, the Johnson City staff informed readers that “The Maryville college baseball team defeated Tusculum college baseball team here yesterday afternoon by the score of seven to six. Heavy hitting by Clemens of Tusculum, and McCall of Maryville, featured the game. The former had four hits out of four times at bat and the latter hit safely three out of five trips to the plate.”
“The batteries were Nicely, LaRue and Carver for Maryville, and T. Shields and Watson for Tusculum.”
Maryville, Tennessee, is about 123 miles from Johnson City. It is the home of Maryville College.
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University. Tusculum is a community in Greene County, and is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
April 22, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Sunday Chronicle reported to readers that, “Total tax assessments in Johnson City for 1922 were about $290,000, made on an assessed valuation of nearly $11,000,000 at a rate of $1.70 per $100.”
Two hundred and ninety thousand dollars in 1923 currently has the purchasing power of about $5,033,000. Eleven million dollars in the same year is now worth nearly $191 million dollars. A dollar and seventy cents in the same year currently is worth $29.51. In today’s dollars, one hundred dollars in 1923 is worth about $1735. All of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
April 22, 1947: The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “Dead Reckoning” was showing at the Bonnie Kate Theatre, and “White Gorilla” was playing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
April 22, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Coronation of a king and queen will highlight the annual Boones Creek ‘Round-Up,’ scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Boones Creek High School gymnasium.”
“The event — one of the principal features of community participation in the county — will draw some 1,500 spectators.”
“Roy Brummitt, president of the Boones Creek Community Club, sponsor of the ‘Round-Up,’ said last night everything was in readiness for one of the best events, which will include milking, corn husking, wood sawing, stunts, dishwashing, harnessing a horse and churning.”
“Each of the community clubs previously held elimination contests to select contestants.”
“More than $150 will be awarded in prizes in addition to a 30-pound ham as a door prize. An award of $37.50 will be given as first prize to the community club winning most events, and $18.75 as second prize to the second place winner.”
“Brummitt said the coronation ceremony would be the concluding feature of the program, which will be filled with interesting events.”
“Some of the champions in previous events will again participate to defend their title.”
Thirty-seven dollars and fifty cents in 1948 currently is worth about $462, making $18.75 worth about $231, courtesy of wwww.in2013dollars.com.
April 22, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “About 140 Langston High School students remained on strike here Wednesday afternoon in protest of the School Board’s dismissal of their principal, J. Neil Armstrong, as plans began to take shape for another session of the board to hear complaints on the action.”
“Viola Mathes, board chairman, said that the citizens had asked for a meeting, but that it had not been decided Wednesday whether they wanted a special session or would wait until the next regular meeting on May 3. She said ‘they will be given a meeting, if they want one.’”
“The students marched in a body near the office of Superintendent John Arrants, who recommended that Armstrong not be reelected for another year during a closed session on April 13, carrying placards and chanting ‘We Want Armstrong,’ Arrants charged that Armstrong had failed to show leadership necessary to organize discipline at the school.”
“The students said they were enlisting the aid of their parents to help in obtaining the reinstatement of Armstrong.”
“Meanwhile, most members of the board, who voted 4–1 against reelecting the principal, had ‘no comment’ on the new developments.”
April 22, 1973: Fifty years ago today was Easter Sunday. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Easter skies should be partly cloudy. With temperatures in the low 80s, the day should be a great one for your Easter parade.”
“High today will be in the low 80s and the low tonight will be in the upper 50s. With only a 30 per cent chance of any shower activity, it should be a beautiful day.”
“High yesterday was a Julyish 83 degrees.”
Finally, readers were advised to “Have a good day.”
April 22, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press sought assistance from the public. “Washington County Executive George Jaynes has announced that Washington County is seeking the oldest living veterans in the county.”
“A ceremony recognizing the county’s oldest living veteran will be held as soon as possible after May 1. On Veterans Day (Nov. 11) Tennessee’s oldest surviving veteran will be recognized.”
“The oldest living veterans in the county need not necessarily be overseas, combat veterans, but should have proof of honorable military service and date of birth.”
“For nominations, contact County Chairman Sue McMann at 926-5897 (leave message) or the county executive’s office at 753-1666.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.