April 21, 1841: The Whig reported on two stray mules. “Taken up by Thomas J. Cox, of this county, five miles south of Jonesboro, two Mules (sic), one about 12 hands high, and the other near 14 hands – both dark browne (sic) – valued by George Reed and Calvin Howe, both to be worth fifty dollars.”
“The owner is requested to come forward prove this property – pay costs – or they will be disposed of as the law directs.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was also spelled as Jonesboro at the time.
Fifty dollars in 1841 is now worth about $1,511. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 21, 1887: Baseball fans learned from The Comet, “The Johnson City Reds go to Bristol in the morning and will play two games of base ball (sic) with the ‘Kuhnerts’ of that place, one Friday and one Saturday morning. In case of a tie the third game will be played here on the 26th inst.”
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month.”
April 21, 1891: The Comet reported alarming news of a contagious disease. “A genuine case of small pox (sic) is reported from Bristol. An Irishman named McMann is the victim. Much excitement prevails in the border city, and the city officials are passing upon stringent sanitary measures. Everything will be done to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Smallpox can now be prevented with a vaccine.
April 21, 1904: The Comet reported sad news. “Charlie Pippin died Wednesday night after a short illness, with what some physicians pronounce smallpox and other black measles. During his illness of three or four days smallpox was not suspected. Charlie was a young man, carpenter by trade, and leaves a wife.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, smallpox can currently be prevented with a vaccine.
Black measles are a very severe form of measles, characterized by bleeding under the skin.
April 21, 1910: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Daily Journal and Tribune reported to their readers news of a recent tragic fire. “The residence of Mary Oliver, situated on Roan Hill, was consumed this morning about ten o’clock by fire. The origin of the fire is unknown but it is thought to have caught from a defective flue in the kitchen.”
“The fire boys responded promptly but were absolutely helpless as the residence is above the water line. The loss of $2,000 is fully covered by insurance. Most of the household articles were gotten out uninjured.”
Two thousand dollars in 1910 is now worth about $55,371. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Daily Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It was a forerunner of the Knoxville News Sentinel.
April 21, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported news of a surgery and other news of an illness.
“The many friends of Miss Elizabeth Cass will be pleased to learn that she underwent a very successful operation for appendicitis at Memorial Hospital Tuesday. She is resting easy today.”
Memorial Hospital was a very early forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
“Mrs. J.W. Allison, who has been seriously ill at the home of her mother, Mrs. T.V. McCown, is reported as some better today.”
April 21, 1921: The Buffalo American reported, “Charles Glover of Johnson City, Tenn., who has ben (sic) out of work most of the winter, was so elated on receiving a job on Saturday that he proceeded to get drunk. He was having a good time in Arsenal place when arrested. Judge Maul gave him a chance and suspended sentence.”
The Buffalo American was a newspaper published in Buffalo, New York.
April 21, 1935: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported, “Charges of taking a package of magazines from Kresses are resulting in J.H. Goss, Soldiers Home resident, spending the Easter Sabbath in the county jail at Jonesboro. Arrested by Officer Stroup, Goss was unable to impose a fine of $50 and costs, at a hearing late Friday afternoon before Magistrate Rex Pierce.”
Kresses was a dime store located in downtown Johnson City.
The Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way at that time.
Fifty dollars in 1935 is worth approximately $959 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.iin2013dollars)
April 21, 1941: The Johnson City Press alerted readers that “The Lady Eve” was playing at the Majestic Theatre. Meanwhile, “Anne of Windy Poplars” was showing at the Sevier, and “You’ll Find Out” could be viewed at the Tennessee.
April 21, 1955: Parks-Belk was a well-known department store in downtown Johnson City for years. As part of an ad in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned a bit about this history of the store. “Mr. J.G. Parks, founder of Parks-Belk Co. in East Tennessee, pioneer merchant for nearly sixty years, opened present store in Johnson City in Spring of 1928. Stores now located in every major city in East Tennessee. His secret for success has been to sell for cash, high quality merchandise of the lowest price possible.”
April 21, 1961: Reports concerning the Cuban Missile Crisis continued to be front page news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The Associated Press reported, “Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro was reported by Miami sources Thursday night to have suffered a mental or physical collapse – probably mental – as a result of a bombing by anti-Castro invading forces last Monday.”
The article continued, “Castro has not been heard from directly since then but his name was attached to a communique on Havana Radio claiming the anti-Castro invasion had been stamped out.”
April 21, 1970: With an Erwin dateline, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the wounding of a local soldier. “Mr. and Mrs. J.K. Ambrose, Old Unicoi Road, received word that their son, Lance Cpl. Ronald Paul (Ron) Ambrose, 20, was wounded in the leg and chest by a land mine explosion last week near Da Nang.”
More details reveal, “The Marine stated in a letter to his parents that he was with a group that had set up an ambush next to a rice paddy and had killed three Viet Cong before being hit by mortar.”
“The mortar attack wounded one South Vietnamese and one Marine in the group, which had started to move back to a rescue area and ran into an ambush.”
On the same date, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported in a captioned photograph that an area teacher had been nominated for an award. “Nominated for a national chemistry teaching award, Mrs. Ruth McNeil McPherson, a chemistry teacher at Science Hill High School, was honored last night at a meeting of the Northeast Tennessee section of the American Chemical Society in Kingsport. Mrs. McPherson has been nominated for the James Bryant Conant Award in high school chemistry teaching in District 3, which encompasses nine southeastern states. She was congratulated last night at the meeting at Eastman Auditorium by Dr. George O’Neill of the society. Paul Slonaker, principal at the high school, accompanied Mrs. McPherson.”