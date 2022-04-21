April 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune brought several interesting news items, as well as some sentence-long advertisements, to its readers.
“Miss Sallie Shaw is quite sick at this time.”
“Squire W.B. Bowman was in town last Monday.”
“Fresh ground plaster for sale by S.H. Anderson.”
“Esq. James M. Gresham was in town last Saturday.”
“Beautiful line of ties and shirts just in at Hoss & McCall’s.”
“We regret to learn of the dangerous illness of Mrs. Ed. Rogan.”
“Country produce taken in exchange at Panhorst’s bargain store.”
“J.H. Epps was in Knoxville last week, attending Court of Appeals.” In the same column, it was later reported that Mr. Epps “returned to his home in this place last Saturday.”
“The Baptist young people gave an ice cream supper last Friday night.”
“Dr. W.H. Price has been spending a few days with his family in this place.”
“All the churches were decorated with beautiful flowers last Sunday, it being Easter Sunday.”
“Now that the Easter cold snap is over the outlook for a good fruit crop is almost assured.”
“Go to F.E. Britton’s and get your tickets for the concert Friday night.”
“Miss Annie Kirkpatrick was visiting her sister, Mrs. J.H. Bowman, of Johnson City, last week.”
“Smith Boyd, our efficient trustee, is moving into his property recently purchased from W.M. Grisham.”
“W.T. Pritchett, who has been away for several months in the employ of Wrought Iron Range Company, arrived home Sunday.”
“We are sorry to learn of the illness of Miss Elizabeth Patterson at her home at Vineland, and hope that she may soon recover.”
“Nathan Shipley, one of our oldest residents, died Monday afternoon, and was buried Tuesday at 4 P.M. A more extended notice will be given next week.”
“Holston Presbytery held its spring meeting at Mossy Creek last week. It was well attended. Rev. W. J. Lewis represented the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro.”
“Mr. Wells is getting material ready for his factory and power house.”
“John Britton will occupy the property recently vacated by Smith Byrd.”
“Quite a large congregation were out at the Methodist Church Sunday evening.”
“J.A.T. Bacon has greatly improved the appearance of his residence by a coat of paint.”
“Some parties were up from Knoxville last week and went out to photograph the Boon (sic) Tree.”
“Some of our young people went up to Johnson City last Friday night to witness an exhibition of the projectorscope.”
“Captain I.E. Reeves returned from Knoxville, last Saturday, where he had been for a week on business before the Court of Appeals.”
“J.I. Hawkins has bought the Alfred Jackson property near the depot and will move into it in a few days. This will make a pleasant home.”
“The Jonesboro Social Club was elegantly entertained at the Planter’s by Miss Laura Bruner yesterday afternoon. The following members of the club were present: Misses Annie and Daisy Panhorst, Bettie Smith, Nona Pritchett, Lizzie Reeves, Cora Kennedy, Laura Bruner, Lula Young, Nell Mason, Rosie Stuart, Annie Kirkpatrick.”
Vineland was a community in rural Washington County; it was served by a post office, which closed in late 1900.
Mossy Creek was a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 21, 1922: One hundred years ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “On yesterday afternoon at one o’clock, the Wednesday Morning Music Club held an important business meeting at the home of the president, Mrs. Paul Wofford on East Watauga avenue (sic). The club accepted Mrs. B.S. Pouder’s resignation as president; Mrs. Pouder resigning on account of her health. Mrs. John L. Wade was unanimously elected to act as president in the future.”
April 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “All dogs in the Stoney Creek community, comprised of parts of District 9, 10, and 12, should be confined and kept under observation during the next six weeks, Dr. Lester Lutes, director of the Carter-Unicoi-Johnson Health District, urged this morning.”
“’A dog known to be infected with rabies has been at large in that community,’ said Dr. Lutes,’ and is suspected of having bitten many of the Stoney Creek dogs.”
“’No dog under confinement should be killed, but the head of those which die should be examined for rabies at the Johnson City State Laboratory.”
“’Cooperation with this request is necessary to prevent the spread of rabies in this county and lessen the danger to all people, especially children. In addition, it will help prevent economic loss to citizens of Carter County, which has already been excessive due to necessary prophylactic treatment of individuals and deaths of domestic animals.’”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. April 21, 1947 fell on a Monday.
April 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton. Readers learned that “Four juveniles who pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and disturbing the peace will be spectators at the county jail this weekend.”
“Juvenile Judge Lew Taylor, Jr., has sentenced the four, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, to visit the county jail Friday and Saturday nights, 7-11, to watch the deputies go about their duties.”
“Judge Taylor said it will be a good opportunity for the juveniles to see first hand (sic) where their drinking might lead them.”
April 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press ran an editorial expressing the virtues of volunteering. “Our observation of Americans has been that they still are involved in community activities, particularly those which improve the quality of life. Certainly, our Upper East Tennessee area has never suffered because of a lack of volunteers and community activists.”