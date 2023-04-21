Today in Johnson City History

April 21, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “The Johnson City Reds go to Bristol in the morning and will play two games of base ball with the ‘Kuhnerts’ of that place, one Friday and one Saturday morning. In case of a tie the third game will be played here on the 26th inst.”

“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

