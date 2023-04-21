April 21, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “The Johnson City Reds go to Bristol in the morning and will play two games of base ball with the ‘Kuhnerts’ of that place, one Friday and one Saturday morning. In case of a tie the third game will be played here on the 26th inst.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
April 21, 1891: The Comet reported, “Hon. C. C. Collings was down from Elizabethton yesterday, dressed in his best suit of clothes.”
April 21, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “The stockholders of the old Johnson City Ice Factory are making efforts to have the plant started at an early day. The people of the town should encourage this move and use their output instead of buying ice at Knoxville.”
“This plant had to close several years ago on account of not being patronized by our home people. They have a very fine spring from which pure ice is made, and there is no reason why Johnson City should not use it exclusively.”
April 21, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers that, “There will be a called meeting of the Ladies Aid Society of the First Presbyterian Church tomorrow afternoon at 2 o’clock at the church.”
April 21, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of April 20. Readers learned that “Under the auspices of the Parent Teachers Association of Duffield Academy, the Epworth League of the Anderson Street M. E. Church South, of Bristol, presented a play, ‘Anne What’s Her Name’ on last Friday evening at the Courthouse. It was well presented being one of the best plays ever given in Elizabethton. The music by Mr. Patel who has charge of the Music Department of King College. Miss Burchfield is a musician and a whistler of note. She has just returned from New York where she appeared in a number of musica (sic) programs and made several records for the Eidson and Victor companies. Quite a near sum was realized for the school.”
According to www.cartercountyhistory.com, Duffield Academy was established on Sept. 13, 1806. Major George Duffield was the chairman. Nathaniel Taylor, George Williams, Alexander Doran and John Greer were the trustees of the institution.
The Epworth League was an association of young Methodist adults.
King College is now known as King University. It is located in Bristol, Tennessee.
Bristol is about 21 miles from Elizabethton.
April 21, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported news regarding former hospital patients. “Those leaving Appalachian hospital during past week:”
“Mrs. Bessie Lyons, Route 1, Unicoi, Tenn. – operation.”
“Mr. Wm. Gains, National Soldiers’ Home.”
“Mrs. W. O. Schism and small son, 213 Opekiska street, Erwin.”
“Mrs. D. G. Stout and small son, 615 West Chestnut street.”
“Mrs. Guy Ellis and small daughter, 311 West Pine street.”
“Mrs. A. W. Frazier and small daughter, 234 East Market street.”
“Mrs. Charlie Johnson, Rt. 3, city – operation.”
“Mrs. O. P. Leonard, 203 Sycamore street.”
“Mr. Calvin R. Shell, 111 King street – operation.”
“Mr. R. J. McLemonre, R. 1, city – operation.”
“Master Edwin Hines, R. 6, city.”
“Mrs. Nancy Tapp, R. 1, Erwin.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The National Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 21, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “About 20 members of the Science Hill High School R. O. T. C. unit will present a drilling exhibition for the ninth grade at Junior High School today at 10:30 a. m., C. Howard McCorkle, principal of the former school, said yesterday.”
“The advantage of R. O. T. C. training will be explained to ninth grade students.”
April 21, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Dr. Herman Odell, Biology Department, State College, reported to police the theft of a very old and unusual camera from the Science Building Tuesday. The camera was in a heavy leather case, Dr. Odell said.”
State College was often the term used for East Tennessee State College, which is now East Tennessee State University.
April 21, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle advised readers that “The music department of East Tennessee State University has planned ‘A Night of Opera’ next Friday and Saturday.”
“Performances will be at 8 p.m. both nights in Gilbreath Auditorium.”
“’A Night of Opera’ is a selected group of acts and scenes from popular operas.”
“Robert LaPella, director of the ETSU choir has chosen Act I of Puccini’s ‘La Boheme,’ Act 1, Scene II of ‘Im Ballo in Maschera’ by Verdi, and Act II of Johann Strauss’ ‘Die Fledermaus.’”
“Included will be the solo voices of Teresa Bowers, Stephen Wright, Noree Boyd, Arthur Beidleman and others who have appeared in recent ETSU recitals and concerts.”
“The operas will be complete with the stage setting and costumes found in a complete opera. Dr. Lewis A. Songer has designed the sets for the operas. Bette Benjamin is the stage director.”
“The concert is free.”
April 21, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers learned of the death of a prominent physician. “Dr. Orland S. Olson, 83, Woodstone Court, died Monday, April 20, 1998, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.”
“Dr. Olsen was an Orinsby, Minn., native and a son of the late Christian and Selma Olsen.”
“He attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., and received his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago.”
“He had practiced medicine since 1939 and was a specialist in dermatology.”
“Dr. Olsen was chief of dermatology service at Tripler Army Hospital, Oahu, Hawaii from 1941 to 1954 and was in private practice in Johnson City from 1954 to 1986.”
“Dr. Olsen was elder emeritus of First Presbyterian Church.”
“Survivors include his wife, Ruthe B. Olsen; one daughter, Karen L. Olsen; one son, Stan Olsen; and five grandchildren.”
