April 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “William Cullen Bryant once said that ‘the groves were God’s first temples.’ With Spring and Summer coming on we should plan to get a little closer to nature this year than we ever have before. Life in the outdoors invigorates one mentally and physically and, more than that, serves as a tremendous impetus for the spiritual life. A man who really loves nature and gets close to nature cannot help getting closer to God.”
April 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Butler and a date of April 19. Readers learned that, “A little more than 300 property owners whose holdings lie in the Watauga dam (sic) basin where the new Tennessee Valley Authority reservoir will be situated, attended another meeting at the school here in where additional protests were aired in connection with prices offered by TVA land appraisers, a spokesman for the Johnson county (sic) group said.”
“A merchant, R.A. Courtner, was chairman of the session. The group’s investigation committee has been in consultation with attorneys in connection with what the group feels are lower than replacement values on property.”
“‘Many are holding out and not signing up their property pending fair settlement of the land appraised,’ the spokesman pointed out. ‘They are waiting until all of the people are given a fair price for their land.’”
“The protest sessions are being held each Saturday night in Butler school (sic).”
“Earlier Edward Cowling, chief land appraiser for the TVA, reportedly told the group’s representatives replacement values were not being considered for the property to be inundated by dam waters.”
April 20, 1971: Dr. W.G. Frost was honored by having this date designated as “Dr. W.G. Frost Day in Elizabethton.” Dr. Frost was 79 years old, and served as a physician in Elizabethton for 49 of those years. Dr. Frost “served with honor as a civic leader, an elected city official, a first-class citizen and a faithful physician.” He was named the Outstanding Citizen of Carter County in 1964. (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856-1980, Frank Merritt.)
April 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read a helpful hint in the “Polly’s Pointers” column. A reader had written to Polly: “Dear Polly — I babysit with preschool children while their moms are at work. One day a mother forgot to bring a bib for her girl, so I took one of the plastic-backed diapers now on the market, opened it out flat, pinned the plastic side to the child’s dress (or it could be put around the neck, depending on the size of the child) and quickly had a waterproof bib. This would be a great idea for a picnic or when visiting. The ‘bib’ can be used again for its original purpose if necessary or just thrown away. I have since used this many times for my own 8-month-old grandchild.” The letter was signed, “Mrs. S.D.”
April 20, 1996: In a captioned photograph by Ron Campbell, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will present an outdoor concert at Boone Dam April 27 at 5:30 p.m. as part of Tennessee’s Bicentennial Celebration. Audience members are invited to arrive early with a picnic, blankets and lawn chairs. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited. The concert is free, but a $2-per-adult donation is requested. In case of rain, the concert will be held April 28 at 5:30 p.m.”
Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796.
Two dollars in 1996 is now worth $3.62, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported news about Drue Smith. “There’s only one woman in Tennessee that could bring out three former governors, the state’s sitting chief executive, the speaker of the House, and countless lobbyists representing everything from liquor to labor.”
“Only one veteran observer of Capitol Hill politics could bring together the unsophisticated dregs of the Capitol Hill press corps with the blue bloods and absurdly rich of Tennessee to a common purpose.”
“Her name is Drue Smith, and if you’ve never heard of her then you don’t know diddly squat about Tennessee politics. A tribute was held for the veteran political reporter at the governor’s mansion on Tuesday. Drue Smith has been a fixture around the halls of state government for nearly 50 years. The uniquely dressed Drue often commands stares from tourists as she prowls the state Legislative Plaza with her tape recorder in hand.”
“At first glance, Drue’s appearance might either bring a smile or look of puzzlement to the face of the person who meets her for the first time. Drue is a women near or well within her 80s, but never wishes to show it through her garb or makeup.”
“She often dresses in a fashion which could be best described as that of a cross between a deranged country music singer and a bag lady with a fetish for punk rock. Drue’s hair is often a rainbow color, with highlights showing a deep purple or red, depending on how the light hits it.”
“It’s not uncommon for glitter to appear in Drue’s hair and makeup. Her attire often consists of leopard skin patterns. She sometimes tops off the outfit with a colorful purple hat with a plume.”
“Other times, Drue likes to dress in hot pink with sequins. She loves to wear buttons as well, and her favorite is one that reads, ‘Trust me, I’m a Reporter.’ It was a present given to her by Rep. Bill Boner, the equally colorful former mayor of Nashville.”
“It seems everyone knows Drue or wants to. No visit to Capitol Hill would be complete for any group without a brief visit and speech by the Grand Dame of Tennessee politics.”
“Schoolchildren dig the style of the hip grandmother, and chamber of commerce types get a smile from hearing Drue’s often humorous musings on the workings of state government.”