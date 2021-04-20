April 20, 1866: The Union Flag reported, “The Holston Presbytery closed its session in this place on Monday last. The meeting was very harmonious. Ten new members were added to the Church during the progress of the meeting — making nineteen in all who have recently become members.”
Furthermore, “A unanimous call was made by the Church for Rev. Dr. Waterbury to become the permanent pastor, which we are glad to learn will probably be accepted. No more devoted minister could be found.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
April 20, 1893: The Comet reported on the status of several building projects underway in Johnson City. “J.W. Crumley is erecting a splendid residence on Watauga Ave. It is closed in and rapidly nearing completion.”
“C.S. Brown has just completed a nice home for his son Charlie on Watauga Ave. near Elm street (sic).”
“Wm. Fraker is adding an ‘L’ to his house on Watauga Ave. and Elm street (sic).”
“Cooper L. Shafer have (sic) a nice residence well under construction on Watauga Ave. and Oak street (sic).”
“The handsome two story brick residence of J.F. Crumley in Carnegie is being finished up inside.”
“John E. Hart has commenced work on his new house on corner of Watauga and Roan street (sic).”
“B.J. Williams is erecting a new house on Maupin street (sic).”
“G.C. Harris has just completed a nice house near Carr’s Factory.”
“Tom Hoss is building a two story house on Pine and Spring street (sic).”
“J.H. Bright has a good two story house completed on Maple street (sic).”
“James Sirey is building a residence on Maple near Buffalo.”
“The magnificent residence of W.W. Kirkpatrick on Watauga Ave. is completed.”
April 20, 1899: The Comet reported on the arrival of twins in Johnson City. “We are advised that our old friend and co-laborer, E.H. McLaughlin, has just been blessed with twins. While Ed was on The Comet and his motto was ‘now is the time to subscribe’, his blessings came singly and far apart, but now that he has gone one step higher — to preaching — and has adopted the motto ‘suffer little ones to come under me (sic) and forbid them not,’ he is blessed accordingly. We wish him many happy returns of the season.”
April 20, 1905: The Comet opined, “If you think the people of Johnson City will not be happy to see the South and Western railroad completed, you are misinformed.”
April 20, 1918: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned of a local organization in need of food. “Haven’t you a hen or a pig you can give the Children’s Home? One hen won’t be missed from your flock and a pig is needed to consume slop – Don’t delay, send one – if you can. Orphans Home, Roan Hill, Johnson City, Tenn.”
April 20, 1921: With a story datelined from Johnson City, The Tuscaloosa News and Times-Gazette reported on an unexpected outcome of a trial. This story is a follow-up from a previous item in this column.
“Buford Adams, one of the fourteen defendants on trial at Jonesboro last week, and who was operated on at a local hospital Saturday night for appendicitis, died at 5 o’clock this morning. It is stated that his death was due to complications following the operation.”
Readers learned, “Following Adams’ illness, Judge Vines ordered the court to take a recess in the conspiracy trials for ten days, the court reconvening on April 27.”
“As all the defendants were indicted jointly and were being tried together on the charge, the death of Adams will result in some legal complications arising when the trial is reopened on April 27. The jury in the case is being held under guard at Jonesboro.”
In conclusion, “Adams was a former service man, and was for some time an inmate at the national sanitorium here. His home is in Georgia. He is married and leaves a wife. His body will probably be taken to Georgia for burial.”
The “national sanitorium” referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Tuscaloosa Times and Times-Gazette was a newspaper published in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
There were no newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 20, 1934: The Johnson City Staff News reported, “Professor Roy G. Bigelow, supervising principal of the Johnson City Public School system, was unanimously re-elected to the position by the Board of Education at its regular business session Thursday night.”
April 20, 1944: Johnson Citians read about the part a local military member was playing in World War II in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Capt. Niles G. Peterson of Johnson City, now serving with the Eleventh Army Air Force in the Western Aleutians, is a member of a bombing crew that has been making the Japanese live hard for the past 16 months.”
The story continued, “As a member of the Eleventh AAF, Captain Peterson is part of the first air force to bomb the Japanese homeland. After routine bombings of Attu last year, the Eleventh AAF lent air support to ground troops retaking that island, then pounded Kiska daily until the Japanese deserted the island.”
April 20, 1954: A Johnson City woman had been severely burned, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Mrs. Juanita Wheelock, 22, route (sic) 2, who was severely burned when an oil can exploded in her hands Saturday morning, was reported ‘satisfactory’ Monday night by Memorial Hospital authorities.”
“Alfred Wheelock, her husband, suffered painful burns on his hands, while beating out the flames. Wheelock said that his wife was starting a fire in the furnace and dashed oil through the door. The oil struck a hot firebrick, and caused an explosion which in turn blew up a quart can of oil the woman was holding.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 20, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A Milligan student practicing judo received a laceration to the hand when he failed to avoid the knife of his opponent yesterday. Tom Kim, 19, said he had practiced the art of self-defense but this is one bout he lost. He was treated at Memorial Hospital.”
Milligan is a reference to Milligan University; in 1966, it was known as Milligan College.
April 20, 1974: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, ‘Science Hill opened its game yesterday with five consecutive hits in scoring six first-inning runs on its way to a 10-2 intra-city victory over University High at Yankee Park.”