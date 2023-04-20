April 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune printed several “Pointed Paragraphs,” which originally appeared in the Chicago News.
“Wheelmen toll and may also spin – yarns.”
“The average fish story is a romance of reel life.”
“Writer’s cramp may affect either the wrist or stomach.”
“False teeth are never perfect unless they appear imperfect.”:
“It makes a man feel cheap when a women calls him dear in public.”
“If is often hard to bring a girl of the period to a full stop.”
“Boils are not considered fashionable, but they are always swell affairs.”
“More than a fair profit is realized on the articles sold a church fair.”
“After a girl marries she begins to loose interest in curl papers and love stories.”
“Some politicians, like corkscrews, are more or less crooked, but they have a long pull.”
“The telephone girl has a speaking acquaintance with a great many people that she don’ (sic) recognize.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published weekly in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in 1898; however, The Comet was published every week.
April 20, 1905: The Comet reported sad news with a dateline from Cranberry, N.C., and a date of April 17. “Fire broke out this morning just before day break in a boarding house here and totally destroyed it and two adjoining dwelling houses. Mark Winters said a man named Burgess, who were in one of the houses at the time sustained very serious burns and it is doubtful if they can recover. Insurance was small.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
April 20, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Teams composing the Appalachian League for 1923 are Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport; Greeneville, Morristwon (sic), Knoxville, the distance between the fartherst (sic) points being 133 miles by rail; with the average distance of about 32 miles from one town, to the next.”
April 20, 1943: The Elizabethton Daily Star reported sad news. “Five more boxes containing money intended for the Crippled Children’s Fund were stolen yesterday from drug stores where they were located. This brings to eight the number of such boxes taken since Saturday.”
“The money in the boxes also represented votes in the Victory Child’s contest being conducted by several local organizations.”
“The sheriff’s department and the city police are investigating the thefts.”
The Elizabethton Daily Star is now published as the Elizabethton Star; it is still in publication.
April 20, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were informed that “A dog pound, intended to help combat the spread of rabies and enforce the quarantine on dogs, was completed today, City Manager Dewey Leonard said.”
“A 90 day quarantine on dogs was effective April 1.”
“The pound, built behind the city garage on the old tannery property, will hold more than 100 dogs.”
“’I do hope we never have to fill it,’ said Leonard, ‘and we won’t if people observe the quarantine regulations.’”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian practicing at Robinson’s Animal Hospital, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
April 20, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Washington county residents, for the first time, will be permitted to vote without poll tax receipts in the primaries and general election in August. This includes men, women and veterans.”
“Clarifying a misunderstanding that a poll tax receipt will be required, Trustee Stanley Hilbert said yesterday ‘no poll tax receipt will be required as a prerequisite to voting.’ The tax as a prerequisite to voting was abolished at the last General Assembly.”
“However, elimination of the tax as a prerequisite to voting does not mean the tax is not to be paid.”
April 20, 1962: The Elizabethton Star reported, “An appeal to the public made by Mrs. Ethel Nance, librarian of the Elizabethton Public Library, through the Star was successful.”
“R. W. Harvey, J. L. Davidson, Mrs. Joe H. Smith and C. B. Boring responded in donating eight 1951 to 1961 National Geographic Magazine copies that had gone astray and needed to be replaced. All volumes form 1951 on are now complete.”
As mentioned above in today’s column, the Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
April 20, 1973: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Peters Hollow, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported this: “Eggs. Big eggs. Little eggs. Brown eggs. Brightly colored eggs.”
“They’ll be here Sunday afternoon for the annual Peters Hollow Easter Egg Fight.”
“But it’s not size or color that makes the difference. It’s hardness of the shell.”
“And the test comes Sunday in the more–than–a–century–old affair. Sometime in the hours when twilight descends — some times even later — the hardest egg will remain uncracked and a new champion crowned.”
“Randy Lacy is the defending champion. Randy, a student at Carson-Newman College, has already begun preparations for defending his title. He was home from college last weekend.”
Peters Hollow is a community in rural Carter County.
Carson-Newman College is now Carson-Newman University.
In 1973, Easter Sunday was April 22.
April 20, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, Press Staff Writer, the Johnson City Press reported, “It was long overdue in Billy Campbell’s view, but his native community of Garbers finally got some official recognition with the erection of an official highway sign on Cherokee Road.”
“With a little help from state Sen. Dewey ‘Rusty’ Crowe, R-Johnson City, Campbell got Garbers, which lies about five miles southwest of Johnson City, its sign.”
“’I was real pleased when I saw it,’ Campbell said. ‘I thought it was real nice, and it’s in exactly the place I asked.’”
“Campbell is Garbers’ unofficial historian, having published a book of stories and history last year — Rich Without a Cent — about the community that until 1939 was connected to Johnson City by rail.”
