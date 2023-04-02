April 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 1. Readers learned that “The new building at Okohona (sic) used as a church and schoolhouse, burned. Supposed to have been incendiary. A lawsuit was recently decided in the supreme court concerning the title to the property, and it is thought that this I the final outcome of the litigation.”
Okalona is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 2, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Scenes marking the last few days of the Savior’s life on earth were brought to mind last evening at the First Presbyterian Church when the choir rendered a sacred cantata entitled ‘From Olivet to Calvary.’ ”
“Olivet to Calvary recalling through the cadence of music momentous scenes is divided into two parts, the first beginning with the Lord’s triumphal entry and the Saviour’s lament over the beautiful city, a temple scene and the lonely walk over the mount at night. The second part opens with the supper of the Passover, His suffering in Gethsemane, His arrest, trial, crucifixion and final triumph.”
“The church last evening was filled with a congregation that sat rapt under the beautiful rendition. The four members of the Presbyterian Church choir were in fine voice and transmuted the beauty and thrill of the composition to their hearers. The choir directed by Miss Mary Lou Lyle, a talented musician who presided at the pipe organ, Miss Rhea Hunter, soprano, Mrs. R. L. Stapleton, alto, Mr. Eb King, tenor, and Mr. Arthur Earnest, bass.”
In 1923, Easter Sunday was the day before, or April 1.
April 2, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned the results of a recent election. “Citizens of historic Jonesboro in a town election yesterday re-elected Robert M. May mayor and three of four of the incumbent aldermen – W. C. Allison, Charles M. Bennett and Fred Pearson. Incumbent Paul M. Fink was defeated and Ben O. Barkley chosen as the new face on the board of mayor and aldermen.”
“May and Allison, who are completing six two-year terms led the ticket, each polling 187 votes. May was apposed by M. R. Sutton, who polled 114 votes.”
“Pearson received a vote of 177 to place him second on the aldermanic list, with Bennett polling 176. Barkley received 173 to replace Fink, who polled 107 to trail the ticket.”
“Will H. Clark and Wilbur Weems were aldermanic candidates, with Clarks receiving 143 votes and Weems 111.”
“The election, termed quiet to most people, was the liveliest held in several years, with a total of 312 votes polled. Two years ago, Mayor May and the four aldermen were unopposed with citizens casting only 89 votes.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 2, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A fire at Jim’s Motorcycle Shop on the New Jonesboro Highway about midnight Thursday caused damage of several thousand dollars according to Fire Chief L. L. Geisler.”
“Fire Companies Three and Four fought the gasoline and oil fed blaze that apparently started around a pile of old tires, firemen said.”
“The inside of the building was completely gutted, Geisler said, and several motorcycles were badly damaged. A number of other motorcycles was removed to safety.”’
“Geisler said the owner of the building said it was partially covered by insurance, but that there was no insurance on the contents of the establishment.”
“Firemen were able to save a house trailer parked next to the building as well as a fortune teller’s establishment next door.”
“At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday Fire Companies One, Three and Four answered what turned out to be a false alarm at 707 North Boone.”
“Geisler said the call was received over a private line, rather than the regular fire call line. Intensive efforts are being made to identify the person making the false alarm call.”
Jim’s Motorcycle Shop is now known as Jim’s Motorcycle Sales.
The New Jonesboro Highway is now known as West Market Street.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1954.
April 2, 1973: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Nashville, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The State/Supreme Court has upheld a judgment in Johnson City Law Court that Property Assessor Guy Blackwell property (sic) assumed his office Sept. 1.”
“Former Tax Assessor Charlie Miller has argued that under a private act, his term continued until Jan. 1.”
“However, Judge Jack Musick ruled that general law took precedence and the high court today upheld his verdict.”
April 2, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “The Johnson City Public Building Authority is offering a $500 prize to the winner of a contest it is sponsoring to name the 21.1 acre complex that will house the continuing education center, now under construction off State of Franklin Road near East Tennessee State University.”
“Officials with the PBA, which is overseeing construction of the $16.1 million project, say they are looking for a name that reflects the high-tech status of the center. The winning name will be attached to the complex, which will be home to the continuing education center, parking garage, business hotel and adjacent restaurants.”
Five hundred dollars in 1998 is now worth about $914. Sixteen million dollars in 1998 currently has the purchasing power of over $29 million. Both of these numbers are from www.in2013dollars.com.
