Today in Johnson City History

April 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 1. Readers learned that “The new building at Okohona (sic) used as a church and schoolhouse, burned. Supposed to have been incendiary. A lawsuit was recently decided in the supreme court concerning the title to the property, and it is thought that this I the final outcome of the litigation.”

Okalona is a neighborhood in Johnson City.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

