April 2, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported exciting news in the life of Johnson City. Readers learned that ‘Junior High’ is the official name for the new school building.”
“Mrs. F.M. McNees, 108 Millard street (sic), is the winner of the Chronicle’s $25 prize for submitting the winning name first: though the same wording was sent in later in the contest by Dorothy Pardue, 512 West Pine street (sic) and Mrs. J. H. Pierce, 917 East Watauga avenue (sic).”
“In the consideration of the 1445 names submitted by the people, the Board of Education yesterday spent practically two hours. The principal and final discussion centered around the exact wording to be chosen, the most finely drawn arguments being had as to the inclusion or emission of the word ‘school’ from the official title. It was finally pointed out that the ‘school’ was perfectly obvious, and was necessarily implied in the name; and that the two words ‘Junior High” were not only sufficiently expressive, but in reality were more distinctive and dignified than a longer name which stated a perfectly obviously fact.”
“It was pointed out that the new building is the first junior high school ever erected in East Tennessee, and the second one in the state; and is, in a sense, a pioneer in this particular branch of education. In this view, it becomes partially at least, distinctive and different from other schools, as a college or seminary might differ, though in a less degree. An historical though fanciful significance might also be attached to the word ‘high’ as indicating its highest or first place on the list of such institutions. Upon mature consideration, it is considered that the use of the two simple words implies and states an honor and distinction as great as would be given. It indicates no sect, creed, denomination, party or clan. It is not intended to be descriptive in detail, this is considered unnecessary; it is an official name, ‘Junior High.’”
Twenty-five dollars in 1922 is currently equivalent to approximately $418, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle during the week.
April 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Alfred H. Abernethy, member of the firm Cardwell and Abernethy, architects for the new Memorial Hospital, has returned from Memphis, where he attended a meeting … called to discuss the Hospital Construction Act, known as Public Law No. 725.”
“The meeting was attended by about 100 architects and doctors from Tennessee and Arkansas. Various phrases of the law were discussed along with hospitalization in general, and may mean, Abernethy said, the first step towards obtaining federal aid in the construction of the local hospital.”
“Speakers included Dr. Vane Hoge, surgeon — chief, hospital division of the United States Public Health Service; Congressman Clifford Davis of Memphis; Dr. Lewis, program director of the United States Public Health Service…Thomas Creighton, editor of Progressive Architecture; Dr. R. H. Hutcheson, Tennessee health officer; Marshall Shaffer, chief architect of hospital facilities division of the United States Public Health Service; and Walter Chandler, ex-president of the United States Council of Mayors.”
“Abernethy said that for the first time in history, there has been developed integrated planning for hospitals on the state and community level, in which Washington has sought through the surgeon general the counsel of the architectural profession in its national organization as how best the private practitioner could function in making these hospitals and health centers a reality.”
“’Decentralization to the state level seemed to be the answer with the United States Public Health Service formulating again with the collaboration of the American Institute of Architects a code of minimum requirements and guidance through the planning at the state level,’ Abernethy said.”
“In explaining methods of receiving federal aid in construction of hospital, Abernethy said that all hospitals wishing remuneration through the government must first prepare preliminary documents for approval by he State Advisory Council, which is at present in the process of being organized. Upon completion and approval of all plans, specifications and documents by the State Advisory Council the final working drawings, etc., can be started for final acceptance of the project. Document must be sent for the surgeon general’s office for final approval before allocation of funds will be granted.”
“’Funds, of course,’ Abernethy said, ‘will be distributed by the state to areas which are most in need of hospitalization and a survey is now in progress,’ Areas, he said, are divided into three categories – base, intermediate and rural areas.”
“The base areas refer to sections of 100,000 population or more and should contain one general hospital of 200 beds or more. Approved by the American College of Surgeons and also by the American Medical Association for internship and at least two residencies or more, or a teaching hospital of an approved medical school.”
“The immediate area which Johnson City would be classed requires at least one hospital of 100 beds or more for at least 25,000 population or four beds per thousand population.”
“The rural area so designated by the state agency is one in which no part is included in a base or intermediate areas and they should have 2.5 beds per thousand population.”
“Abernethy explained further that under the program, the total number of beds needed for all areas in the state can be distributed at the discretion of the state agency as deemed necessary without regard to the foregoing standards.”
“In determining priorities of various projects the state agency will develop is construction in relations to the proportionate need of each of the five categories – general, medical, tuberculosis, chronic diseases’ and health centers,’ Abernethy said. ‘New hospitals and additions to existing hospitals will be given priority over replacement, however exceptions are made in hospitals that constitute a public hazard so that replacement is essential.’”
“Abernethy pointed out that in arriving at the proportionate monetary percentge (sic) due a specific project, that no money will be granted on existing facilities or appraised values of old physical plants, sites, etc.”
“’In other words,’ Abernethy said, ‘the allocation of money will be for new buildings and facilities only.’”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 2, 1972: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra performed at the VA Theatre under the baton of Gilbert Oxendine. Handel’s Water Music Suite was among the selections performed. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
The VA Theatre is located on the campus of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Charles Orren was treated in Memorial Hospital emergency room for a laceration behind his right ear Friday night. Police reports indicate the laceration was sustained when the subject fell off a bar stool in a local tavern.”
