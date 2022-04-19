April 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, the Orleans County Monitor reported news about the railroads in and around Johnson City.
“For its length the champion railroad in this country for tunnels, sharp grades, lofty trestle and sharp curves said a railroad builder is the Cranberry Railroad, which extends from Johnson City, Tenn., to the Cranberry iron mines in North Carolina, a distance of thirty-five miles. It runs through a region of mountains, ravines and swift, crooked streams. There are six long tunnels, cut through solid rock and a score or more of trestles spanning wide, deep gorges, some of them at a length of 200 feet. Grades of 150 feet to the mile are common. The road was begun as a standard-gauge road, but it was impossible to build it of that guage (sic) and sharp curves, some of which almost double on themselves, and it was changed to a narrow guage (sic). Even then it cost over $50,000 a mile to build.”
“While the Cranbery (sic) Railroad is perhaps the crookedest and steepest railroad of its kind in the country, another (sic) North Carolina railroad is the straightest and most level. This is the Carolina Central, part of the Seaboard Air Line system which for 125 miles has not the slightest curve nor as much as a foot to to (sic) the mile.”
Fifty thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth a bit more than $1,709,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Orleans County Monitor was published in Barton, Vermont, from 1872 until 1953. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published every week.
April 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “It was announced today that the playing of golf at the Country club (sic) would be formally and officially transferred by an unique tournament to be staged on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 12 o’clock; when members of the club will be paired and will play through from one course to the other, a distance of one and threequarter (sic) miles. A handsome prize has been offered by Walter W. Miller for the team coming through with the lowest score.”
“Arrangements for the tournament and rules covering play are being worked out by Horace M. Burleson, and will be announced later. It is (indecipherable) however, that play will begin on the first tee, on the old course, and end on the ninth tee of the new. The route is to be marked in a general way with flags, and each of the contestants will keep the scores at each flag. No teeing will be allowed en route, but certain limited privileges are to be allowed for getting out of the rough.”
“The handsome (indecipherable) club house has been in use for the past year, but golf has been played on the old course, pending completion of the new. This having now been accomplished, the new fairway will be dedicated by the formal playing-through transfer on April 29.”
April 19, 1945: David Robert Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Miller of RFD 1 in Hampton, was killed on Okinawa. (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856-1980, Frank Merritt.)
April 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, school textbooks were in the news. With a dateline from Nashville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “State Education Commissioner Burgin Dossett said today a school book publisher had agreed to ‘some slight changes’ in a textbook which declared some Tennessee people ‘live as their forefathers did 100 years ago.’”
“Dossett said the changes were decided upon before the book was adopted by the Tennessee textbook authority last December.”
“The textbook, ‘The New World and Its Growth’ finally was adopted for use in the fifth grades of Tennessee schools after, Dossett said, it was agreed to change ‘one or two pages,’ The book in its revised form will not go into use in Tennessee until the next school term.”
“The original book, written by Dr. J.G. Meyer, president of Milton College in Wisconsin, and Dr. O. Stuart Hamer, professor of education at Manchester College in Indiana, and published by Follette Publishing Company, Chicago, had this to say:”
“’In the hilly Cumberland country west of Knoxville, many people live as their forefathers did 100 years (ago). Because it is not easy to travel in the mountains, they have stayed close to their homes. Some of these folk have seen few persons except their nearest neighbors. Radios, telephones, motion pictures are unknown to them. An outsider is considered ‘a foreigner.’”
“Dossett said the references in parts of Tennessee were discovered prior to adoption of the book and that after conference with L.S. Sims, Tennessee representative of the publisher, the changes were agreed upon.”
“He said the alterations were to be made in the book to be distributed generally and not only in the Tennessee edition. He did no specify just what the changes were.”
“The textbook authority adopts a set of books every five years from which textbooks may be chosen by local school boards. It is composed of Governor Jim McCord; Ernest Ball, Memphis; and Dossett, secretary.”
“Dossett added that the authority ‘frequently’ obtains changes in the language of textbooks. ‘That was the third time in this adoption,’ he said.”
Dr. Burgin Dossett served as president of East Tennessee State College as it became East Tennessee State University from 1949 until 1968.
April 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a captioned photograph, reported, “Trish Hyder, press secretary to First District Congressman James H. Quillen, was on hand to attend the Cherry Blossom Grand Presentation Ball recently in Washington, D.C. She was escorted to the ball by John Pontius, administrative assistant to a California congressman. Pictured from left to right are: Quillen, Miss Hyder, Mrs. Quillen and Pontius. Miss Hyder is the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Oris D. Hyder. The ball was held at the Sheraton-Park Hotel.”
April 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., will address East Tennessee State University’s graduating class as the special speaker for commencement exercises scheduled for May 3 at 10 a.m. in Memorial Center.”
“In 1994, Frist, a fourth generation Tennessean, became the first practicing physician elected to the Senate since 1928.”
“A father, heart transplant surgeon, teacher, author and research scientist, Frist has been described as a ‘citizen legislator’ whose main priority as a senator is ‘to bring common-sense leadership and real-life experience to the deliberations of Congress.’”