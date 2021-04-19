April 19, 1884: The Comet published these health hints, some of which we would do well to heed today. “Don’t shake a hornet’s nest to see if any of the family are at home.”
“Don’t try to take the right of way from an express train at a railroad crossing.”
“Don’t go near a draft. If a draft comes toward you, run away. A sight draft is the most dangerous.”
A sight draft is a medium of trade in the export-import business.
“Don’t blow in the gun your grandfather carried in the war (sic) of 1812. It is more dangerous now than it was then.”
“Don’t hold a wasp by the other end while you thaw it out in front of the stove to see if it is alive. It is generally alive.”
“Don’t try to persuade a bull dog to give up a yard of which it is in possession. Possession to a bull dog is ten points of the law.”
“Don’t go to bed with your boots on. This is one of the most unhealthy practices that a man, especially a married man, can be addicted to.”
April 19, 1894: The Comet quipped, “The summer of ’94 has been the shortest on record, so far. March was as warm and pretty as June, and April is an unpleasant as very late in the fall.”
April 19, 1909: The Bristol Evening News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported news regarding the railroad. “The C. C. & O. railway has about 100 men at work here on a freight depot, and it is thought that in sixty days the building will be ready for use. Regular trains are now being operated over the line from the Virginia coal fields to the Carolinas.”
The Bristol Evening News is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1909. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
April 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Nat D. Shoun is visiting his brother Paul and other friends at Camp Sevier this week.”
Camp Sevier was a training ground in World War I in South Carolina.
April 19, 1927: The Daily Gazette and Mail, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported on news about the Rotary Club. “Fully 700 guests are expected to attend the fifty-second district conference, International Rotary, to be held in Johnson City, April 24, 25 and 26. The work of decorating the city for the event is progressing and already the business section presents a holiday appearance, with hundreds of flags and Rotary emblems draping many of the buildings.”
“The program, crammed to the limit with entertainment and business activity, has been practically completed by the committee having charge, and every minute of the visiting Rotarians and Rotary Anns will be occupied with interesting festivities.”
The Daily Gazette and Mail was a newspaper in Morristown. It is no longer in publication.
Rotary Anns were the wives of members of the Rotary Club. Rotary Anns have since dispensed since the Rotary Club allowed women to join in 1989.
April 19, 1933: In a follow up to a news item from April 18, 1933, the Bristol News Bulletin reported on a shooting in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Glenn McClain, 23, remains in a serious condition at the Appalachian Hospital suffering from a bullet wound in his chest, which punctured the right lung, and authorities are still unable to learn details in connection with the shooting.”
More details revealed, “McClain was brought to the hospital early Monday morning after having been found lying in a yard on West Chilhowie avenue (sic). He was found only a few minutes after a would-be gasoline thief had been shot by an employe (sic) of the North Side Filing Station nearby. The man shot at the station, ran into the darkness, and disappeared, officers were informed.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 19, 1935: The Kingsport Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported “Johnson City commissioners last night granted Emory and Henry College use of the new municipal stadium for a game next October 12 with the University of Chattanooga football team.”
The University of Chattanooga is now known as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Kingsport Times is now known as the Kingsport Times News.
April 19, 1948: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about the injuries of two children. “Late yesterday a four-year-old boy, Bobby Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Owens, 401 Whitney street (sic), was admitted to the hospital pediatric ward for treatment and observation after a fall from a car. The child, who sustained an injury on the left side of his face, had been picking wild flowers, it was learned.”
“Sue Snoderly, year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Snoderly, 1606 East Unaka avenue (sic) was treated for a cut on the left index finger from a tin can.”
April 19, 1958: Readers read about a monkey on the loose in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “A freedom loving monkey gave police officers a merry chase for over four hours Thursday night before being cornered and slain at the owners request, by a policeman’s bullet.”
“The monk, (sic) belonging to Mrs. Alice Harvey of 606 Wilson Ave., went on a rampage shortly after 6 p.m. and according to police officers was ‘whaling the daylights out of neighborhood dogs.’ ”
“Mrs. B.F. Gosnell of 301 Delaware St., returned home from the beauty shop to find the animal climbing the screen door to her back porch.”
The article continued, “She was attempting to feed the animal in an effort to restrain it until police arrived and was bitten on the finger.”
Finally, “The animal covered fences, back alleys, backyards and trees in its bid for freedom, officers said, but was finally cornered and shot by officers Raymond Conner and Darren Young.”
April 19, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. C. Hodge Mathes was transferred from Range Hall to Memorial Hospital yesterday following a hip injury. He condition is considered grave. Mrs. Mathes is the mother of Mrs. Mildred Dalton of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle news staff.”
Range Hall was located on the corner of Boone and West Watauga, across from Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.