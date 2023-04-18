April 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported to readers that “There is no material change in the condition of Esq. A.R. Dickinson, who has been seriously ill for the past two weeks. His sister, Mrs. M.L. Martin, of Johnson City, has been with him during the past week.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 18, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area citizens. Among those items were the following: “Miss Emma Lewis Fisher returned Monday evening from a delightful stay in New Orleans where she went as maid-of-honor to the Confederate Reunion.”
“Mrs. Amzi Smith and Mrs. Fred Lockett have returned from an extended stay in Washington, D.C.”
“Mrs. J.M. Rogan of Middlesboro, Ky., who has been the guest of Mrs. J.G. Moss and Mrs. Grover D. Walkerr (sic) of E. Unaka Avenue will go to Erwin on Thursday where she will be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. Lewis Phettiplace.”
“Miss Ilo Burchfield of Bristol is a visitor in the city.”
“The many friends here of Mrs. R.P. London will be interested to know that she is recovering nicely from an operation for her eye which she underwent in Philadelphia.”
“Mrs. James Parker, of Bristol, is the guest of Mrs. Hugh Morrison at here (sic) home in the Southwest Addition.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Hunter have returned from a delightful stay in Knoxville as the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Dick and Miss Gertrude Hunter.”
“Mrs. Mary E. Rogers of Galbreath Springs, is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. R.J. Rogers, on Sunset Hill.”
“Miss Ruby Sharp has returned from Cleveland, O., where she attended the National Conference of Musical Supervisors.”
“Mr. Robert Powers has returned from Roanoke where he was called on account of the serious illness of his mother; his many friends here will be pleased to know that his mother is recovering nicely from a serious operation.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Harris L. Wofford and house guest Mrs. Isaac Gardner, will leave today by motor for points in Virginia.”
“Mrs. H.D. Gump and Mr. Edwin Hunter will return today from a business trip to Columbus, Ohio.”
“Mr. R.W. Taylor will leave the last of the week for Boston on a business trip.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Gump will leave this evening for Boston where they go to attend the Commencement exercises of their daughter, Miss Mary Gump, who will graduate this year from the Leland Powers School of the Spoken Word.”
“Mr. O.E. Mahoney Sr., returned on Monday evening from a delightful two weeks stay in Tampa, Florida.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Scott Litton of Clinchfield, Va., will arrive the last of this week to spend several days as the guests of Mr. and Mrs. George H. Pepper at their apartment on Roan Street.”
“Mr. Ted Croen of Baltimore is a business visitor in the city.”
“Mr. A.C. Tainter of Penland, N.C. spent the past weekend in the city as the guest of his family in the Southwest Addition.”
“Mrs. Frank Henderson returned last evening from Morristown, New Jersey, after an extended visit as the guest of her sister, Mrs. Lewis T. Ross.”
“Mrs. L.R. Driver and Mrs. Sam Coile spent last Saturday in Bristol.”
“Mrs. C.C. Corpening and Mrs. Edgar Lockett spent Monday in Bristol.”
“Mr. Jimmie Cooper of Knoxville, Tenn., was a visitor in the city on Monday attending the dance at the Country Club.”
“Bishop Maxon of Nashville is he (sic) guest of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford on E. Unaka Avenue.”
“Mr. Grover Summers is in various points in North Carolina on a business trip.”
“Captain and Mrs. W.A. Dickinson returned on Monday evening from New Orleans where they attended the Confederate Reunion.”
“The Damarest Victory Girls will meet Friday afternoon at 3:30 o’clock at the Central Baptist church.”
Middlesboro, Kentucky, is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Galbreath Springs is a community in rural Hawkins County.
Penland, North Carolina, is about 43 miles from Johnson City, It is located in Mitchell County.
April 18, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Washington County Superintendent of Schools W.C. Morison and Sheriff Luke M. Warrick expressed thanks last night following their renominations by the Republican convention in Jonesboro yesterday afternoon.”
“Said Morrison:”
“’I have not the words to express the gratitude I feel for the confidence that has been manifested in me. My resolve is to so administer the office that no one will ever be sorry for having supported me.’”
“Said Warrick:”
“’I appreciate the honor of being renominated. I thank my supporters, and I have but the friendliest feeling for those who voted against me. I solicit the votes of both groups in my campaign for reelection.’”
“Trustee Stanley Hilbert and Tax Assessor Charles S. Miller, renominated without opposition, also expressed their gratitude.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 18, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, an article with a dateline from Nashville reported that “A House committee refused yesterday to reconsider a deferral position on legislation appropriating medical school planning funds to East Tennessee State University.”
“The action, by the House Education Committee leaves the bill, sponsored by Rep. P.L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, bogged down in committee for at least another week.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
