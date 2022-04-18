April 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, April 18 was Easter Sunday. The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 17. Readers learned, “On Tuesday and Wednesday the Sunday school convention for Washington county (sic) was held here in the First Baptist church (sic). S. H. Anderson, of Jonesboro, was elected chairman and Miss Mae Fuqua, of this city, secretary. The exercises of this the first local convention of the year were of an excellent character.”
“The announcement has been made for an elegant supper to be served Tuesday evening, the 20th inst., for the benefit of the city library. The ladies of the Library association (sic) are handling this enterprise and its success is assured.”
“The Southern Manufacturing company (sic) is the name of a new organization which has announced that it will do a manufacturing business here in the line of runner stamps. The company is composed of H. W. Lyle and W. H. Patton, two of the city’s enterprising young men. The machinery is up and some goods have been manufactured.”
“A sensation was sprung last Thursday by the local papers here announcing that a bill would be introduced in the legislature which proposed to detach the Ninth civil district (sic) from Washington county (sic) and put it to the county of Carter, which adjoins it on the east. The bill provided that the act should be ratified by a two-thirds vote of the district to be transferred. The scheme was gotten up by some of the prominent business men (sic) of the city. The legislature took no notice of the bill and as a consequence the project is a dead letter.”
“The good citizens of Oak Hill and vicinity, about three miles from this city, are agitating the subject of good roads and have called a mass meeting for the purpose of perfecting their plans.”
“The remains of Johnson Tally, who was killed near Stonega, Va., last Saturday by a freight train, were brought here for interment in Monte Vista cemetery (sic). He was about 22 years old and unmarried.”
“Will King died at his home near the city last Friday. He was the son of J. M. King, a respected citizen.”
“Miss Fannie Nugent is visiting her sister, Mrs. Dr. S. H. Miller, at Knoxville.”
“Mrs. Cathy, the mother of Mrs. T. V. McCown, has gone to Nashville on a visit to her daughters.”
“Mrs. J. E. Brading has returned from Hill City, where she was visiting her mother.”
“Mrs. J. D. Reeves, sister of Gov. Taylor, has moved from the city back to her country home.”
The newspaper also carried several news items of local interest with a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date of April 17. “Circuit court is in session here this week, Judge H. T. Campbell presiding, while Attorney-General (sic) Harmon is looking after all offenders of the state. Two have been sentenced to the penitentiary for hitting Moody on the head with a rock on the first Monday in January. One case was tried under the workings of the Jarvis bill.”
“Maj. F. S. Harris, of Nashville, who had such a narrow escape from the Hotel Knox fire at Knoxville, spent the day here Monday.”
“Much indignation is felt here by those interested in preserving the historic sites of this old county, at the preposition to remove the old ‘Boone tree’ to the Tennessee Centennial. The old tree, standing out on the banks of Boone (sic) creek, on the very spot where ‘D. Boone cilled Bar on tree in year 1760,’ is everything; but to desecrate that ground, once hallowed by the feet of Daniel Boone, and dig up that old historic tree and take it to Nashville, it becomes nothing – and everything should, and doubtless will be done by the Washington County Historical society (sic) to prevent its removal and to preserve such a priceless historic relic to this old county.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month,” so the supper would be served two days later.
Stonega, Virginia is located in Wise County, and is about 69 miles from Johnson City.
The reference to “Mrs. Dr.” means that Mrs. Miller’s husband was a physician.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that a local grocery was under new ownership. C. A. Mallicote had recently “purchased the Slemons Grocery on Roan street (sic), just back of Masengill’s, and is now in position to furnish you with the best in groceries, fruits, vegetables, canned goods and kindred supplies.”
April 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Bristol. “’Work on the South Holston dam (sic) will begin by July 1, according to a conversation I had yesterday with a TVA Official,’ Secretary Eugene Worrell of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce told members of the trade agency in a review of Chamber accomplishments since January 1 at the first quarterly meeting of the full membership.”
“Completion of South Holston dam, about nine miles from Bristol, was one of the objectives for 1947 announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting in January.”
“’In order to accomplish the ambitious program the Chamber has assigned itself,’ Secretary Worrell stated, ‘it will be necessary for the entire community to get behind some of the projects if we are to accomplish our goals.’”
April 18, 1978: The “F. W. Woolworth will close Eliz. Store (on this date) after 40 years of operation; ‘efficiency and economic operation make closing necessary.’ Mrs. Maxine Dungan, manager, has been with (the) store since 1938.” (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)