April 18, 1872: The Herald and Tribune lamented, “A pound of sugar was recently returned to the store at which it was purchase (sic) with a polite note stating that it contained too much sand for table use and of enough for building purposes. Does any Jonesboro’ sugar dealer plead guilty?”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead in 1872, as it is today. However, it was spelled as both Jonesboro and Jonesboro’, above, inside the pages of the newspaper.
April 18, 1885: The Comet had advice for anyone with coops. “Use a quart of coal tar to half a barrel of water stirred up well, and sprinkle the water over the floors of the coops or against the sides, and it will kill the lice and purify the coop.”
Coops are generally used to house chickens.
April 18, 1895: “Capt. W.H. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods, was in the city this week returning from a meeting of veterans at Greeneville,” readers learned in the pages of The Comet.
Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
April 18, 1901: According to The Comet, “H.A. Dillow brought to Jonesboro a mastodon’s tooth which weighs seven pounds. It was found some time since near Harmony, this county, and is in a good state of preservation, the enamel being perfect almost over the face of the tooth. No other remains of the animal has been found.”
Harmony is a community located in rural Washington County.
April 18, 1918: Several Johnson City residents were quite ill, according to The Johnson City Daily Staff.
“News from St. Luke’s Hospital, Bristol, states that E.G. Powers continues to improve and will soon be able to return home. Mrs. Powers came over Tuesday afternoon to look after some business affairs and will return to Bristol tomorrow.”
“Mrs. Evelyn Jenkins has been confined to her room with illness.”
“Dr. W.A. K. White is confined to his room with lagrippe.” We now call lagrippe, or la grippe, influenza.
“Miss Jena Setzer, who for the past week has been at Memorial Hospital suffering from a nervous attack, was able to resume her work this morning.” Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
“On account of illness in the family Mrs. Worley Harr will not entertain the Sew Around Circle, but it will meet with Mrs. John Lewis.”
“Following last night, in which he is said to have slept a few hours at intervals, Rev. J.L MacMillian this morning is said to have again become delirious, his condition at noon being regarded as critical, with little change for the better, though his chances for recovery are considered good.”April 18, 1920: The Lexington Herald reported, “J. Edbie (sic) Boyd will leave Saturday night for Johnson City, where he will be the representative of the Proctor & Gamble distributing company of Cincinnati. He lately resigned as clerk in the local post office.”
The Lexington Herald is now known as the Lexington Herald Leader; it is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Johnson City did not have any newspapers published in 1920.
April 18, 1921: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Jonesboro, reported more about an item featured in yesterday’s column. “The conspiracy trials of fourteen men here in connection with the shooting up of the jail in October, 1920, were again halted at the opening of the court this morning. With Buford Adams, one of the defendants, in a Johnson City hospital following an operation Saturday night for appendicitis, counsel for the state made a motion this morning to take a recess in the case until Wednesday, April 27, in order to give the defendant time to recover. This motion was vigorously opposed by the other defendants and by their counsel, but Judge Vines sustained the motion of the state and a recess as to the case was taken until the above date.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 18, 1926: The Nashville Tennessean, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on an interesting situation. “Something absolutely new in criminal court procedure has developed as the result of the voluntary surrender of Fred McGee, escaped Carter county (sic) prisoner.”
“McGee, under sentence of second degree murder, had appealed his case. While his attorneys were preparing the appeal he escaped from jail. After eluding capture several days he was persuaded by his attorneys and Sheriff Nave, through neutral messengers to surrender. He did so and claimed the $100 reward offered for his capture. The only thing used to promote his appeal from the sentence which put him in jail. Which, we should say, is using the county’s money from all angles.”
One hundred dollars in 1926 is now worth about $1486. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Nashville Tennessean is now known as The Tennessean.
April 18, 1932: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on an important meeting soon to be held. “Johnson City will be host to the Tennessee County highway Association for a two day session on April 28 and 29, when various phases of road building will be discussed by practical road authorities.”
“An address is to be given by P. St. Julian Wilson, chief engineer of the Federal Bureau of Roads, Washington; R.H. Baker, state commissioner of highways of Tennessee; John Love, division engineer, eastern Tennessee state highway department; state Senator Will H. Clarks; Judge S.C. Williams, and others.”
More details revealed, “Entertainment features will include a tour of the roads of Washington county (sic), including visits to historical points; a banquet, program and dance at the John Sevier Hotel on the evening of the 28th, and a trip to Mountain Home on the 29th.”
“Delegates are expected from all counties of the state.”
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1932.
Mountain Home is now referred to as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 18, 1933: The Chattanooga Times reported on the death of a prominent Johnson City resident. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Funeral services for James A. Vines, 73, banker and former postmaster of Johnson City, will be held from his home on Jonesboro highway (sic) at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Mr. Vines died Sunday of apoplexy.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
The Jonesboro Highway is now known as West Walnut Street, which becomes Main Street in Jonesborough, as it is now spelled.
We now call apoplexy a stroke.
The Chattanooga Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.April 18, 1933: In a related story, The Greeneville Sun reported, “The Johnson City Chronicle carried a notice this morning to the effect that both the Peoples Bank and the Hamilton National Bank would be closed this morning for the funeral of James A. Vines.”
“The City offices of the City Hall were also closed and Chancery Court was adjourned until afternoon.”
“Former Congressman O.B. Ovette and Mr. Leon Easterly, of this city (meaning Greeneville), are included In the list of honorary pall bearers.”
April 18, 1933: The Greeneville Sun also carried this story, which was unrelated to the Vines death. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “C.C. Dickey, operator of the Northside Filling Station, told police today he fired on a man last night who was attempting to steal gasoline from his station’s pumps. The man fled in the darkness.’
“A short while later police, answering a call, said they found Glen McClain, 23, lying in a yard near the filing station suffering from a bullet wound through the chest.”
Finally, readers learned, “The youth refused to talk. Hospital attendants said his condition is serious. Dickey told police he could not identify the man he fired on.”
April 18, 1938: With a Johnson City dateline, The Chattanooga Times reported, “Kingsport, Tenn., and Pennington Gap, Va., were admitted into the Appalachian League here today and increased the league from four to six clubs. Franchises of these two cities were accepted by league officials in meeting here.”
“Johnson City, Newport, Greeneville, and Elizabethton are the other clubs in the league.”
The Chattanooga Times is now known as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 18, 1940: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported “Henry Francis Joy, city director of information and complaints during Marion Sell’s second mayoralty administration, died early tonight at his home here after a brief illness.”
April 18, 1953: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a Johnson City dateline, reported exciting news for an ETSC graduate. “Noah R. Johnson, a native of Kingsport and a 1950 graduate of East Tennessee State College, has received recognition as the codiscoverer of a new isotope which may help science solve the mystery of making food by chemicals.”
“Currently, Johnson is studying under a research scholarship at Florida State University. He taught in Maryville High School in Maryville, Tennessee, for two years.”
“The new isotope, called magnesium 28, can also be used as a tracer in plant physiology and soil science, such as in determining how best to feed magnesium fertilizers to plants.”
ETSC is now known as East Tennessee State University.
April 18, 1961: The Bay of Pigs Invasion was the headlined story in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle as readers learned, “Cuban Rebels Cry Success!”
April 18, 1972: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a horrifying story of a young child dying of starvation.
“An ‘investigation for possible murder’ is being conducted by the attorney general’s office in connection with the starvation death of a Simerly Creek couple’s three-year-old daughter here Sunday night.”
“Earline Tolley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Tolley, Rt. 1, Hampton, was brought to Carter County Memorial Hospital about 8:35 p.m. Sunday by her father who told attendants she was having trouble breathing.”
The story continued. “A hospital spokesman said the child was not breathing and that immediate oxygen resuscitation was applied. She was revived for a short time, but died about two hours later.
Her death was attributed to starvation, according to the hospital spokesman.”
Carter County Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.