April 17, 1919: The Johnson City Staff editorialized the events of the celebration of returning soldiers from World War I planned the day before; because of heavy rains, parts of the celebration were impossible to be held. “After war, peace; after rain, sunshine; after the celebration, a job. We hate to mention it, but when he returns to civil life, he will have to have a job, or go into politics. You’ve welcomed him home, what are you going to do next?” (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
April 17, 1922: A century ago today, The Evening Star reported, “Mayor William Ellison of Johnson City, Tenn., who is a brother of Dr. Everett M. Ellison, 1720 M street (sic), and of Norwell W. Ellison, a Washington attorney, has formally announced his candidacy for the republican (sic) nomination as representative in Congress from the first congressional district of Tennessee, to succeed Representative B. Carroll Reece, republican, the sitting member. The primary election is to be held in August.”
“Mr. Ellison is an alumnus of the University of Chattanooga, 1900, and also of the George Washington University Law School, class of 1904. He was for several years in the employ of the federal government, part of the time in the departments here, but mostly as a special agent of the general land office, with headquarters at Little Rock, Ark., and Jackson, Miss. He located at Johnson City, tn (sic) in (indecipherable year) for the practice of law and was elected mayor of 1919 for a term of four years.”
April 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “L. M. Green, 39-year-old construction worker, living on route 2, city, was treated at Appalachian Hospital Tuesday for injury to his left leg and ankle received when he stepped from a platform.”
“A 41-year-old brick plant worker, Willie Scott, 1605 Fairview avenue (sic), suffered an injured right wrist when ‘kicked by a motor,’ and another brick plant employee, Barney Trivett, city, had a back injury treated as a result of lifting stokers.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 17, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers’ day with a bon mot. “Prejudice is a great time-saver (sic). You can form opinions without having to get the facts.”
April 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Rabies in skunks is becoming a serious public health problem in Tennessee, state health officials are warning.”
“Hardest hit by the skunk rabies outbreak have been Greene and Sullivan counties in Upper East Tennessee and Clay County. Other rabid skunks have been found in other upstate counties.”
“Citizens should take precautions against contacts with skunks, Dr. W. B. Farris, director of local health administration in Nashville, warned.”
“’Location and destructing of skunk dens under sheds and outbuildings should be encouraged,’ said Dr. Farris in a letter to local health departments throughout the state.”
“Farris said, however, the skunk problem is centered almost entirely in the Upper East Tennessee area where the bulk of some 58 rabid skunks reported so far this year have come from.”
“Farris noted the benefits of a recent fox reduction program in several Tennessee counties and said that local boards of health could ask for similar help from the State Game and Fish Commission should the conditions in their counties warrant it.”
“Officials have blamed the outbreak of rabies on an overpopulation of skunks and said the latest outbreak was not connected in any way to the fox rabies problem.”
“Statistics though April 1 show that 149 cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Tennessee so far this year included were 58 skunks, 51 foxes, 22 cattle, 12 dogs, two goats, two cats, and two sheep.”
“The health director said the skunk rabies problems represents some special difficulties of which citizens should be aware.”
“He said skunks normally live closer to human dwellings than do foxes since their dens are often under sheds, barns and outbuildings.”
“Farris also said skunk virus can be up to one thousand times greater than the virus from rabid foxes. ‘A bite of a rabid skunk would be a more serious exposure than a bite from a fox or a dog,’ said the director.”
Clay County is a county in northern middle Tennessee.
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, cautions us “Rabies continues to be a fatal viral infection that presents a serious public health problem in both animals and people.”
April 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote about the Hale-Bopp comet. Readers learned from Mr. Hodge that “I assume that almost everyone who wanted to see the Hale-Bopp comet has done so.”
“Certainly, it’s been very visible in the evening sky for several weeks now.”
“But, if you haven’t had a chance to see the comet yet, a University of Tennessee scientist said Monday that you have two more weeks to catch a glimpse.”
“Paul Lewis, the university’s director of Astronomy Outreach, said the comet will be visible until the first few days of May, even though it will become fainter as it moves into the lower eastern sky.”
“’It’s not over yet,’ Lewis said. ‘We still have another good couple of weeks.’”
“For now, though, Hale-Bopp remains clearly visible to the naked eye. As the sky gets dark, look to the northwest, some 3 ½ fists high.”
“If you’re not quite satisfied with the naked eye, use binoculars to view the comet. They have a wider field of view than a telescope.”
“For those who want to take pictures of the comet, Lewis has these tips:”
“Use a 35-mm camera with a shutter than can be manually operated.”
“Place the camera on tripod while focused on the comet.”
“Use fast color print film.”
“Happy comet hunting in Hale-Bopp’s final days.”