Today in Johnson City History

April 17, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts from various communities around the region. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from April 16, readers learned that “The social affair of the week was the breakfast tendered by Mrs. E.E. Wylie, at the orphanage, Thursday morning, to the ladies of the Parsonage and home Mission society of the M.E. church, south, who came from Knoxville, Wednesday to visit the orphanage and industrial school, which is under the most excellent management of Mrs. Wylie. The delegates were most hospitably entertained by the ladies of Greeneville, but unfortunately were prevented from seeing many of the historic old landmarks by the incessant downpour of rain. The following ladies comprised the party: Miss Belle Rennell, of Richmond, Ky., president of the Woman’s Parsonage, and Home Mission society, Mrs. H.K. Hargrove, general secretary, Nashville, Tenn.; Mrs. W.D. Kirkland, general treasurer, Nashville, Tenn.; Miss Emily Allen, editor Our Homes, Nashville, Tenn.; Mrs. F.A. Lyons, Mrs. Florence Russ, Mrs. E.H. Kennedy, New Orleans; Mrs. E.P. Chamberlin, Mrs. George Muse, Mrs. Clark, Atlanta; Mrs. E.H. Purcell, Clebartie, Tex.; Mrs. Featherstone, Macon, Ga.; Miss Addie Purness, Jackson, Miss.; Miss Elizabeth Redford, Nashville, Tenn.; Miss Moorman, Lynchburg, Va., Mrs. W.V. Winfield, Lynchburg, Va.”

“Mrs. Vandyke and daughter, Miss Vandyke, of Illinois, who have been spending the winter at the Morgan Inn, left for their home Tuesday.”

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

