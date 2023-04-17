April 17, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts from various communities around the region. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from April 16, readers learned that “The social affair of the week was the breakfast tendered by Mrs. E.E. Wylie, at the orphanage, Thursday morning, to the ladies of the Parsonage and home Mission society of the M.E. church, south, who came from Knoxville, Wednesday to visit the orphanage and industrial school, which is under the most excellent management of Mrs. Wylie. The delegates were most hospitably entertained by the ladies of Greeneville, but unfortunately were prevented from seeing many of the historic old landmarks by the incessant downpour of rain. The following ladies comprised the party: Miss Belle Rennell, of Richmond, Ky., president of the Woman’s Parsonage, and Home Mission society, Mrs. H.K. Hargrove, general secretary, Nashville, Tenn.; Mrs. W.D. Kirkland, general treasurer, Nashville, Tenn.; Miss Emily Allen, editor Our Homes, Nashville, Tenn.; Mrs. F.A. Lyons, Mrs. Florence Russ, Mrs. E.H. Kennedy, New Orleans; Mrs. E.P. Chamberlin, Mrs. George Muse, Mrs. Clark, Atlanta; Mrs. E.H. Purcell, Clebartie, Tex.; Mrs. Featherstone, Macon, Ga.; Miss Addie Purness, Jackson, Miss.; Miss Elizabeth Redford, Nashville, Tenn.; Miss Moorman, Lynchburg, Va., Mrs. W.V. Winfield, Lynchburg, Va.”
“Mrs. Vandyke and daughter, Miss Vandyke, of Illinois, who have been spending the winter at the Morgan Inn, left for their home Tuesday.”
“Dr. F.P. Robinson has returned from a short visit to New York City.”
“W.A. Tucker, of Nashville, is visiting friends in town.”
“Misses Hazel Shoun, Louise Marsh, of Rogersville, and Emily Doughty and Willie Brabson, of Bristol, who came home from school to spend Easter, returned to their respective duties Tuesday.”
“Charles Lotspeich, of Knoxville, was visiting relatives here this week.”
“Miss Nellie Lyon, of Hermon, is the guest of friends here.”
“Mrs. J.M. Sanders, who has been quite sick, is somewhat improved.”
“A.J. Shoun has returned from Jonesboro, where he has been attending circuit court.”
“The opening of the Greeneville creamery has been postponed indefinitely. The management has not received the encouragement from the farmers they expected, and will not put any more money into the enterprise until they do.”
“The members of the Odd Fellows’ Lodge of this place will go to Whitesburg on the 26th instant, to celebrate the seventy-ninth anniversary of the order.”
News with a Johnson City dateline and a date of April 16 included: “Miss Pearl Jobe, who has been attending a school at Bristol, is here visiting friends.”
“Miss Georgia Larrence of Jonesboro, is visiting Mrs. J.R. Taylor and the Misses Taylor.”
“Embree Simcox, who has spent the winter in Florida, has returned home.”
“Miss Lula Butler, who has been visiting her sister, Mrs. J.R. Taylor, returned to her home, at Jonesboro, Tuesday.”
“J.E. Brading was called to Chattanooga last Saturday, to attend the bedside of his mother, Mrs. William Brading, who died Sunday morning at her house.”
“Miss Lizzie Hodge, the guest of Mrs. C.W. Hodge, returned to her home at Balieyton (sic), Tuesday after a pleasant visit here.”
“Mrs. J.W. Cox is in Asheville, N.C., where she was called on account of the sickness of her sister, Mrs. A.B. Beeler.”
“M.F. Hacker, the assistant postmaster at this place, has gone to Cincinnati, and will be absent about two weeks.”
“Mrs. C.M. Taylor was called to Warrensburg Tuesday to attend the funeral of her brother, A.C. Lotspeich, who accidentally shot himself.”
“Rev. O.L. Lander, pastor of the Watauga Presbyterian church of this place, has been secured to make the annual address before the alumni of Washington college at their reunion at that place on Wednesday evening, May 4.”
“The commencement exercises of the college will be held on May 5.”
News with a dateline from Bristol and a date of April 16 included, “Guy C. Funkhouser and Miss Hortense L. White, of Winchester, Va., eloped to Bristol yesterday and were married by W.A. Ray, Esq. The bride was a pretty girl of 19 summers.”
“A romantic marriage was celebrated in Lee county a few days ago. Amos Jenkins, aged 70, led to the altar Mary Brown, aged 13.”
Mountain City dateline news, with a date from April 16 alerted readers that “John W. Tipton, of Elizabethton, attended court here.”
“Dr. R.C. Church, who graduated from the medical department of the University of Tennessee, has located at Dundee, Miss.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of April 16 informed readers that “Circuit court convened here last Monday with Judge Campbell on the bench and continued in session until Thursday. Four were convicted and sent to the penitentiary for forgery, one for horsestealing and one for stealing oats.”
“Monday there was a very large crowd in town and Hon. O.M. Brabson, Hon. T.J. Browning and Dr. Royston candidates for the legislature, took advantage of the occasion and addressed the crowd in the court house.”
“The race between Messers. Brownlow and Milburn for the congressional nomination is growing better as the days go by. Mr. Brownlow is still at his post of duty in Washington and Mr. Milburn is canvassing the district. Brownlow’s friends are working ‘the (indecipherable) in his behalf and are fairly confident of his nomination. Only one week now remains until the congressional primary.”
Rogersville is located in Hawkins County, and is about 37 miles from Johnson City. It is about 30 miles from Greeneville.
Easter was on April 10 in 1898.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
As used in the information about the Odd Fellows’ Lodge, “instant” meant in the same month. Therefore, the celebration would be on April 26.
Whitesburg is about 56 miles from Johnson City, It is located in Hamblen County.
Baileyton is about 35 miles from Johnson City.
Warrensburg, Tennessee, is about 65 miles from Johnson City.
Lee County, Virginia, is about 67 miles from Johnson City. It is nearly the same distance from Bristol, Tennessee, at 65 miles.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
