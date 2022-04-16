April 16, 1919: This date was the date “set for Homecoming and Welcome” for soldiers returning from World War I.
The troops were “to leave Chattanooga on Tuesday evening, to arrive Johnson City at 8 AM on Wed.’ Lee F. Miller statement as Chairman of Committee on Preparations: ‘Maj. Hathaway is almost worshiped by his men. Nothing we can do is half good enough for such men as Major Hathaway, Capt. P.I. Brumit, and Capt. Folsom and their boys. I can only hope that in the final history these three men will receive credit for what they actually accomplished and for the bravery and courage that each of them and others displayed in their companies.”
A planned big celebration to welcome those returning soldiers was “washed out … in Johnson City … it poured in sheets, it poured in barrages; Heavens decorated with rain” according to the Johnson City Staff. “East Tennessee ‘received their own amid a downpour of rain’; big feed at Soldier’s Home relished by tired, hungry boys; ‘parade was impossible.’ Eliz. was beautifully decorated; arch over west end of Doe River Bridge’ ‘WELCOME HOME E and G.’ No attempt to hold the boys in town on Wed., realizing their desire to get home.” (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
The Soldier’s Home referenced above is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Dave Ledford, said to reside at or near Shell Creek, was arrested last night by members of the Union Detective Agency, upon information from Elizabethton that he was wanted on a charge of assault, and also transporting and selling whiskey, according to officers last night. It is stated that a warrant has been sworn out by D.A. Ashley, of Shell Creek, the father-in-law of Ledford, charging an attempted criminal assault upon Ledford’s step-daughters, Ethel and Louise Briggs, 15 and 14 years old, respectively.”
“Ledford’s present wife is daughter of D.A. Ashley, and was formerly the wife of one Biggs (sic), the father of her two daughters. Ledford is about 35 years of age, and is said to be wanted in Carter county (sic) for violation of the prohibition laws also. He was located in the third ward of the city there and was apprehended and placed in the city jail. He will be taken to Elizabethton this morning.”
Shell Creek is a community located in rural Carter County.
April 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “My kingdom, my kingdom for three horses — three horses on whose backs all city political factions will agree to ride!”
“Three such horses were being sought yesterday. Practical politicians were pulling heads together seeking to reach some area of agreement among the field of 17 still in the City Commission Derby.”
“The only real agreement so far, however, was two fold (sic): (1) that there was a wide disagreement, and (2) that the political situation was in an almost unprecedented muddle.”
“Boiled down to one word — and it was being used quite generally — the race was in a ‘mess.””
“The powers-that-be were hastily summoning conferences in the hope of clearing the air. With 16 of 22 qualifiers still considered possibilities, no one could plot with any degree of accuracy what alignment would emerge. In such fog, anything could happen the politicians agreed, and the danger was that things might get completely out of hand. If that happened, Johnson Citians might wake up the morning of May 14 and find a strange assortment as their governing body, the boys reasoned.”
“The most widely discussed compromise ‘ticket’ was Mayor Welsford Artz, Commissioner Tom Mitchell and Don C. Boyer. However, no one was sure that the first two would consent to run — in fact, both had emphatically, and sometimes, vehemently, protested that they wouldn’t, and Boyer had tried to read himself out of the thing only to face more, and insistent, pressure that he give over.”
“Officially, only one among the 22 who were qualified was out of the race. Dr. W.A. Jones being the only qualifier to file the required written notice to keep his name off the ballot. Four others, J.J. Moneyhun, Eddie Anderson, Harry Faw and Fred Yearout — told the PRESS-CHRONICLE they would not be in it.”
“Thus, with five ‘out,’ and Artz, Mitchell and Boyer considered uncertainties, remainder of the field could read like this:”
“Ted Deakins, William E. Washburn and Paul T. Hill, who announced together; and Ross Edgemon, Henry T. Price, Roy L. Waddell, Lafe Cox, W. Hal Youngblood, J.R. Zimmerman, Ben B. Snipes, Joe Meredith, R.A. Lauderdale and Howard Trusler.”
April 16, 1951: James Robinson was born in Monroeville, Alabama. He later became a veterinarian and established several clinics in Johnson City. (Source: funeral bulletin and personal recollection.)
April 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “A Maryville College music professor will give a recital at East Tennessee State University.”
“Philip Steele, lyric bass and affiliate artist, Maryville College, will sing at noon Wednesday in the Music Hall Auditorium.”
“Steele is in his second year as an affiliate artist at Maryville College under the sponsorship of the Sears Roebuck Foundation in cooperation with The National Endowment for the Arts. He serves as a special member of the faculty, enabling students and faculty to become acquainted with a professional performance artist.”
“A member of the Metropolitan Opera Studio in New York, Steele enjoys professional performing experiences in opera, concert and oratorio.”
April 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press read news with a dateline from Elizabethton. “The Shepherd’s Inn, an emergency domestic violence shelter being developed here, will have Sycamore Shoals Hospital as a major fund raiser.”
“In honor of the 10th anniversary, the hospital decided to take on a project the community could rally behind, said Barbara Deere, the hospital’s regional marketing director.”
“Deere presented the county commission’s health and welfare board Tuesday with three possible projects for the hospital, including the Shepherd’s Inn, the Emergency Child Shelter and a seating area of Elizabethton High School’s marching band at the school’s stadium.”
“The board voted to recommend The Shepherd’s Inn to the full commission for consideration as the hospital’s community project.”
“’I can see us pulling together a community-based committee with people from different civic and government offices to do a benefit,’ Deere said. ‘I see this as something everyone in Elizabethton and Carter County can be a part of.’”