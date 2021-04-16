April 16, 1869: The Union Flag regaled its readers with a funny story. “A little fellow had a dirty face and his teacher told him to go and wash it. He went out and stayed for a few minutes, and then came back with the lower half of his countenance tolerably clean and the upper half wet and dirty. ‘Johnny,’ said the teacher, ‘why did you not wash your face?’ ‘I did wash it,’ said Johnny. ‘Why did you not wipe it, then all over?’ ‘I did wipe it as high as my shirt tail would reach,’ was Johnny’s conclusive reply.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. The name of the city was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro, inside the pages of the newspaper.
April 16, 1910: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, carried information about a called meeting of the city council. “At a called meeting the city council decided to locate the emergency reservoir on Tannery knob (sic), one-half mile east of the city. This reservoir will only be used in case of a great fire in the city, and the pressure afforded will be 110 pounds.”
“The water for domestic purposes, which is to be obtained in Unicoi county (sic), twelve miles south of the city, will come direct from the springs to the consumer.”
“Bids for the construction of the water system will be opened May 5, and work will commence as soon as the contract is awarded. The city recently purchased the distributing system of the Watauga water system for $140,000, and the main pipeline from the spring will be connected with this. The new system will have a daily supply of more than 8,000,000 gallons. There will be an overflow of several million gallons from the Tannery knob (sic) reservoir, and this will be used to furnish power to manufacturing industries. This new system is to be owned by the city, and will be paid for by the proceeds of the sale of a recent bond issue of $375,000.”
One hundred, forty thousand dollars in 1910 is now worth about $3,876,000. Three hundred, seventy-five thousand dollars in 1910 has the purchasing power of about $10,382,000 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now known as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried a wedding announcement. “The following invitations have been received by many friends in this city: Doctor and Mrs. Samuel E. Massengill request the pleasure of your company at the marriage of their daughter Harriett Pauline to Mr. Frank. W. DeFriece, Saturday evening, April twentieth at six-thirty o’clock, Hogohegee View, Bristol, Tennessee.”
April 16, 1921: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Jonesboro, reported news of a murder trial. “Circuit court convened again this morning after a half-day adjournment on Friday as the result of the illness of Buford Adams, one of the defendants on trial in connection with the conspiracy to shoot up the county jail here last October.”
“Adams, who is a former member of the national sanitorium at Johnson City, was taken suddenly ill at noon Friday, with an acute attack of appendicitis, and Judge Vines ordered an adjournment of court until this morning. When court reconvened this morning Adams was escorted to the courthouse on crutches, accompanied and supported by two men. Although still very sick and weak, he requested that the trial proceed.”
More details revealed, “Owning to the delay of one-half day the court will not be able to finish the case today, and will continue taking evidence on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with the hope that arguments will be concluded during Tuesday and the case reach the jury late that day.”
“The trial now in progress is one of the longest drawn-out in the history of the Washington county (sic) circuit court, more than ninety witnesses having been summoned, most of whom has been examined.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The national sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 16, 1924: The Nashville Tennessean, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a local tragedy. “Buster Barlow, 15, died at a local hospital last night from a bullet wound inflicted accidentally when he pulled a pistol from his pocket with the evident purpose of exhibiting it to his mother. The youth who has gained quite a reputation as an orator in high school circles had received the weapon from a mail order house only a short time before the accident.”
The Nashville Tennessean is now known as The Tennessean.
April 16, 1936: The Chattanooga Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, and a date of April 15, reported on the death of a prominent Jonesboro citizen. “W.M. Lee, alderman and former mayor of Jonesboro, died today in a Greeneville hospital. Lee was in the hardware and furniture business in Jonesboro for years. The funeral will be Friday at Jonesboro.”
The Chattanooga Times is now known as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
April 16, 1937: With a Johnson City dateline, The Nashville Banner reported of an industrial accident. “Two men lay dead and three injured here today as a result of the collapse of a brick curing yesterday at the General Shale Products Corporation.”
“The dead are Leonard Bushong, Johnson City, and Elbert Grindstaff, of Unicoi County.”
“Arthur Calloway, Johnson City, was in a serious condition from body injuries, Bill Rhodes and Paris Saylor, both of Johnson City, were injured slightly by falling brick and timber.”
The Nashville Banner is no longer published.
April 16, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Miss Hazel Ellis has returned to her home, 312 Lamont street (sic) from Appalachian Hospital, where she recently underwent a major operation.”
April 16, 1956: “The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit” was playing at the Majestic Theatre, according to an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Gregory Peck and Jennifer Jones were two of the stars.
April 16, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Clois Keith, Kansas City, Mo., was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital. He had been admitted April 7 with a broken leg when a horse fell on him after he’d first fallen from the animal.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.