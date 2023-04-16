Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 16, 1891: The Comet informed area residents of various activities and events that had recently occurred around the region. Among those activities were the following:

“Constable R. C. Hunter was out on Boone’s creek yesterday.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you