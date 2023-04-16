April 16, 1891: The Comet informed area residents of various activities and events that had recently occurred around the region. Among those activities were the following:
“Constable R. C. Hunter was out on Boone’s creek yesterday.”
“M. L. Taylor, of Cleveland, Ohio, was at the Piedmont yesterday.”
“J. W. Whelam, of Boston, was registered at the Piedmont yesterday.”
“Jno. G, (sic) Rawling, of Chattanooga, was registered at the Piedmont yesterday.”
“W. A. Truslow, the jeweler, went to the river yesterday on a fishing expedition.”
“Jno. A. Ecker and F. O. Taylor, of Burlington, N. J., were in the city yesterday.”
“Dr. R. L. Patton, of Telfords (sic), was circulating among his friends on the streets yesterday.”
“Col. I. H. Reeves and daughter, Miss Ida, came up from Jonesboro yesterday at noon.”
“Madison Campbell, an influential citizen of the county, came to the city on business yesterday.”
“Lawrence P. Speck, of the Watauga Lumber Company, went down to his home at Afton yesterday.”
“Miss Minnie Borkley came up from Jonesboro, on No. 4 yesterday to visit her aunt, Mrs. Will Harr.”
“Maj. A. H. Pettibone, who came to the city on Monday, returned to his home in Greenville (sic) yesterday morning.”
“Misses Mamie and Mertie Waddell went up to Bristol yesterday. Miss Marae will enter the music school at that place.”
“Miss Sallie Dyer, a sister of Mrs. R. C. Hunter, who has been visiting in the city for the past two months, will return to her home in Sweetwater today.”
“Hon. A. A. Taylor came back from Knoxville, Tuesday night, where he had gone with President Harrison. He says the Presicent (sic) was delighted with upper East Tennessee, especially so with Johnson City.”
“D. S. McIntyre, of Knoxville, came up yesterday to (indecipherable) from the contractor four residences he had erected in Carnegie. He left them in the hands of Maj. Cantwell to rent and he has succeeded in renting two of them already.”
The Piedmont was a hotel in Johnson City.
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Afton is about 24 miles from Johnson City; it is located in rural Greene County.
Sweetwater, Tennessee, is approximately 150 miles from Johnson City.
The Honorable A. A. Taylor served as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of the state of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Carnegie is a community in Johnson City.
April 16, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news to its readers; the news item had a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 15. Readers learned that “The Washington county republican primary election will be held on Saturday, April 30, to nominate candidates for the county offices. There are sixteen candidates for the six offices to be filled.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 16, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported that “A wedding which came as a complete surprise to the many friends of the young couple was solemnized Saturday night when Mr. John McKinney and Miss Beulah Bennett were quietly married. The Rod (sic) Carrier officiated.”
“Mrs. McKinney is the attractive youn (sic) daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Bennett of this city. For the past few years she had been employed at Woolworth’s.”
“Mr. McKinney is a very promising young merchant, being associated with his father, Isaac, McKinney, in the retail grocery business.”
“Immediately after the ceremony the young couple motored to Erwin for a few days stay. Friends will be glad to hear that they will continue to make their home in Johnson City.”
April 16, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “City commissioners in a meeting last night took steps to obtain approximately 22 acres of land, owned by Veterans Administration on the new Jonesboro highway to be used as a recreational park by approving a resolution petitioning Senator K. D. McKeller and Representative Dayton E. Phillips to introduce companion bills in the Senate and House of Representatives authorizing the conveyance of the property to the city of Johnson City.”
“The resolution points out that the property mentioned has been surplus to the needs of the Veterans Administration for 20 years. It has been detached from the main reservation by the new Jonesboro highway.”
“Commissioners cited the value of the property to the city on which city and civic organizations propose to erect improvements of approximately $150,000.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
One hundred and fifty thousand dollars in 1948 is now worth nearly $1,850,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 16, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Wind warnings were issued early today by the National Weather Service at Tri-City Airport for all area lakes.”
“The forecast calls for cloudy skies, high winds, warm temperatures, showers and possible thundershowers today with a high near 70.”
“Tonight should be cloudy, windy and mild with rain and possible thundershowers and a low in the middle 50s.”
“Tomorrow is not expected to be changed much from tonight, except the mercury should rise into the upper 60s.”
“The record high for this date was 82 in 1960, the record low 27 in 1950.”
April 16, 1998: Twenty-five year ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine has been resurveyed by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and awarded accreditation for four years.”
“According to a statement issued by the council, ACCME seeks to secure both the physicians and the public that continuing medical education activities sponsored by ETSU meet the high standards of the Essential and Standards for Accreditation as specified by ACCME.”
“The council evaluates the overall continuing medical education programs of institutions according to standards adopted by all seven of its sponsoring organizations. These are the American Board of Medical Specialties; the American Hospital Association; the American Medical Association; the Association for Hospital Medical Education; the Association of American Medical Colleges; the Council of Medical Specialty Societies and the Federation of State Medical Boards.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.