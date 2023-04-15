Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 14. “S. Ernest Miller has been elected city attorney by the board of aldermen to fill the vacancy caused by the former city attorney, C. H. Jennings, being elected to the office of mayor.”

News in the same newspaper, but with a dateline from Mountain City and a date of April 14 included, “Chancery court has been in session here this week, Judge John P. Smith presiding.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

