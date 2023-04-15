April 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 14. “S. Ernest Miller has been elected city attorney by the board of aldermen to fill the vacancy caused by the former city attorney, C. H. Jennings, being elected to the office of mayor.”
News in the same newspaper, but with a dateline from Mountain City and a date of April 14 included, “Chancery court has been in session here this week, Judge John P. Smith presiding.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Nashville, a date of April 14 and the byline of R. H. Perry. Readers learned. “That the investigation of the East Tennessee State Normal School will probably begin on Tuesday and that, if Prof. Gilbreath so desires and feels that it would be fairer to him, the place of holding it will be in Jonson City instead of Nashville, was indicated by Charles Willett, member of the House committee, last night.”
“It is understood that those members of the committee living in this section, will leave Nashville on Monday night, arriving in Johnson City on the following day.”
“Whether or not Mr. Candler or Mr. Willett will be dropped from the committee, or whether it will be Mr. Hamilton, was not announced. It is understood that the committee will be made by only four men, two senators and two representatives as the resolution originally provided. However, Representative Clarke of Washington County, will be invited to participate, it is said.”
“Mr. Willett reiterated his former statement that he had not prejudged the head of the Normal institution and that he is in position to assist in the conduct of an impartial investigation.”
East Tennessee State Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
April 15, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured several news items about area residents. Some of the news items included the following:
“Miss Una V. Templin of Washington, D. C., was expected to arrive today to be the guest of Mrs. J. D. Thomas, 1106 Southwest avenue. Miss Templin will come from St. Petersburg, where she has been visiting for some time.”
“Robert T. Williams of Johnson City, route 5, has returned to his home from St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he has been a patient for the past two months. He recently underwent two major operations.”
“Miss Peggy Thomas, student at Virginia Intermont College, Bristol, has returned to her classes after being ill at her home, 1106 Southwest avenue, Johnson City.”
“Mrs. A. J. Lunceford is reported to be ill at her home in the Carter-Sell division.”
“Kyle and Harold Harrison, students at Bowling Green College, spent the past week-end with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. D. Harrison, route 2, Jonesboro.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Tate and daughter, Judy, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Cox and daughter, Betty, and Mrs. J. H. Cox were the guests Sunday of Mrs. Ann Tuggle of Glade Springs, Va.”
“Mrs. Tom Hilbert, who has been a patient in the Tacoma Hospital in Greeneville, returned to her home in Jonesboro Sunday and is reported to be convalescing satisfactorily.”
“Mrs. Lyle Haws is teaching in the Jonesboro elementary school in the absence of Mrs. Padgett.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Murray Keebler have moved into their new home on the old Johnson City highway.”
“Miss Mary Gresham has returned to Jonesboro after a visit with her sister, Mrs. Addie DeVault of Johnson City.”
“Dr. E. H. Yankee spent Tuesday in Greeneville.”
Mrs. Addie DeVault was agin in the news: “Mrs. A. S. Murray of Jonesboro had as her guests Sunday Mrs. Elizabeth Burke and Mrs. Addie DeVault of Johnson City, and Robert DeVault of North Carolina.”
“Mrs. Nell Snow, who has been the guest of Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Hoss in Jonesboro, returned to her home in Bristol the past week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hilbert and Joe Hilbert of Johnson City were the guests recently of Hilbert’s parents, the Rev. and Mrs. R. A. Hilbert, Jonesboro.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Bennett were the guests this week of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Vaughn.”
St. Elizabeth Hospital, located in Elizabethton, was the forerunner of Carter County Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Virginia Intermont College was a college in Bristol; it was founded in 1884 and closed around 2014.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Glade Springs, Virginia, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
April 15, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A light plane was reported down in the Black Mountain area of Yancey County, N. C., late last night. Unconfirmed reports to the county sheriff’s department indicated at least one body was in the wreckage. A search party was at the site, between Celo Knob and Mt. Mitchell at midnight.”
Black Mountain, North Carolina, is about 76 miles from Johnson City.
Yancey County, North Carolina, is approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
Celo Knob, located in North Carolina, is about 69 miles from Johnson City.
Mt. Mitchell, also located in North Carolina, is about 84 miles from Johnson City.
April 15, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a recipe for Girdle-Buster Pie. The recipe had been submitted by Sue Osborne, of Johnson City. Here’s the recipe for Girdle-Buster Pie:
“3 cups Rice Krispies
½ cup white corn syrup
½ cup peanut butter
Vanilla ice cream
Fudge sauce”
“Mix together and spread in a pie pan. Freeze.”
“Add softened vanilla ice cream; refreeze. Top with fudge sauce.”
