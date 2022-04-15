April 15, 1848: Col. Elijah Simerly, of Allentown in Carter County, married Mary E. Hampton. Col. Simerly was “one time Sheriff, member of lower House Legislature in Nashville (1865–1867).” He was also “promoter and President of ETWNC Railroad”. He re-named the former Doe River Cove “Hampton” in honor of his wife.
(Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County. He also accounts that Col. Simerly built his home near the big spring in Hampton. Water from that spring was piped into Elizabethton beginning in the early 1900s. It remains a major source of water for the town. The home was later owned by a Gov. Harris of Georgia; Gov. Harris married into the Gov. Taylor (Bob and Alf) family.
April 15, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet opined: “Gov. Taylor is recuperating a few days at Tate’s Springs and evading the festive office-seeker. The legislature gave him a pain.”
“Gov. Taylor may be relied upon implicitly to pick politicians for Railroad Commissioners. The fellows that get left will be the statesmen of course.”
Tate’s Springs is a community in Grainger County. It is located about 78 miles from Johnson City.
April 15, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported on the social events that were slated for that day. “Misses Mormedia Walker, Henrietta Baker and Wiletia Preas have issued invitations to a ‘Hen and Chicken Party’ for the High School Seniors and Faculty, at the house of William Preas at 7:30 p.m.”
“Mrs. Russell G. Bishop will entertain in special complement to her house guest, Miss Mary Cooke of Roanoke, Va., with a supper party at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”
“The Country Club Card Club will meet at 2 o’clock with Mrs. I. McQuilkin and Miss Edith McQuilkin acting as hostesses.”
“Miss Eloise Dennis Andrews will entertain with a birthday party at her home on North Roan street (sic).”
“Mr. Horace Miller will entertain with a dance in the evening at his home on West Pine street (sic).”
“Mrs. Cloninger will entertain her Sunday School class with an Easter egg hunt at the city park. The class will leave Munsey Memorial Church at 2:15 o’clock.”
“The O.E.S. Needle Club will hold a bazaar in the lobby of the Unaka and City National Bank this morning, beginning at ten o’clock. The ladies will offer for sale cakes, candies, Easter eggs, etc.”
“The ladies of Circle No. 6 of the Central Baptist Church will have a cake, candy and pie sale today, beginning at 9 o’clock in the morning in the Sterchi window.”
In 1922, Easter Sunday was April 16, or the next day.
April 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Fifteen cases of pneumonia were registered at the Washington County Health Department last week to rate the disease second place in the listing of communicable diseases for this county.”
“The only disease which accounted for more cases reported was gonorrhea with 20 listed.”
“Influenza was third with eight and cancer and tuberculosis ranked next with seven each. Other diseases registered were syphilis, 4; chickenpox, 4; and malaria, dysentery and septic sore throat, one each.
According to a retired area physician, we now refer to a septic sore throat as strep.
April 15, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Rogers entertained with a dinner honoring S.G. Gilbreth on his 85th birthday.”
“Down the center of the table were gold letters spelling out Gilbreath. Four leaf clovers and horse shoes were also used in the decoration.”
“Toasts were given by the guests beginning with Burgin Dossett, who traced the contributions that Dr. Gilbreath has made to the state of Tennessee. He was the youngest state commission of education and author of the public education bill, which was the beginning of the development of teacher training institutions.”
“Guests for the dinner included Mr. and Mrs. Burgin E. Dossett, Mrs. (sic) and Mrs. C.C. Steed; Christine Burleson, L.D. Gump, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur P. Earnest; J.E. Brading, W.A. Starritt, Madge Thacker, Margaret Dugger, Mrs. Gilbreath and Mrs. Thornton.”
April 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The East Tennessee State University chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity will be colonized Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation on campus.”
“Present for the ceremonies will be Roy Adams, executive secretary of the national fraternity, and Watt Jones, regional colony director. A delegation from the University of Tennessee chapter will also attend.”
“The Sigma Nu colony has 14 members and is advised by Dr. Roy Ikenberry, department of biology. The colony expects to receive its national charter in October.”
“Sigma Nu was founded at Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va., in 1869. The fraternity requires that its pledges be at least third quarter freshmen and have at least a 2.5 grade point average.”
“Sunday’s ceremonies will be preceded by a closed pledging ritual. A reception will follow the formal colonization ceremonies.”
“Acting commander of the fraternity is Jack Rohr.”
April 15, 1980: The Carter County Broad Street Branch Bank was robbed at 1:30 in the afternoon. The armed robber held a gun on a teller, Ann Ingram. (Source: More History of Carter County. Frank Merritt.)