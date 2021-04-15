April 15, 1846: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal carried an announcement signed “S.W. Doak, P.T.C.” and dated March 25th, 1846.
The announcement read, “All persons are respectfully invited to attend the public Examination of the Students, Monday and Tuesday, the thirtieth, and thirty-first inst., and also to a number of original speeches on a variety of important and interesting subjects delivered by students, on Wednesday the first of April.”
“The ensuing action will commence on the first Monday of April.”
“Inst.” was a commonly used abbreviation meaning “in the same month”.
Mr. Doak was affiliated with Tusculum College, where the students mentioned attended school. Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University.
April 15, 1886: The Comet reported, “Mr. Will Harr, one of our leading merchants, left Tuesday night for the Eastern cities to buy his spring stock of goods. You will miss something nice if you do not wait and see his spring styles before buying.”
April 15, 1892: The Comet opined, “Business is never dull and people never complain in a town of diversified industries.”
April 15, 1909: Readers of The Comet learned fabulous news about Johnson City. “Johnson City’s dream, Gen. J.T. Wilder’s ambition and George L. Carter’s handiwork is now a reality.”
“The great trunk line following the buffalo trail from coal to coast is completed through the mountains and is rapidly pushing forward over the lowlands to deep water.”
More details included, “Johnson City, the child of mountains pregnant with wealth sufficient to maintain it forever, officially launched this great enterprise last night with a banquet at Hotel Carnegie in honor of the presidents of the three great railway systems entering the city, W.W. Finley, of the Southern; Geo. L. Carter, of the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio; F.P. Howe, of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. It was a notable event and many prominent persons were present as guest of the Commercial Club.”
“Hotel Carnegie, the scene of the festivities, one of the largest hotels in East Tennessee, had been beautifully decorated for the occasion with ferns and potted plants, the color scheme of green and white being carried out in the dining room draperies. A clever concept was the ‘C., C., & O,’ monogram in green with white background and green border on the wall opposite the entrance to the dining rom. The credit for the success of the banquet is due to the club’s committee, Amzi Smith, Tate L. Earnest, J.P. Summers, and J.W. Hunter.”
The menu for the occasion included oyster cocktail, soup el “SoRy” de crème, olives, celery, radishes, roast turkey, cranberry sauce, French peas, asparagus patties, Saratoga chips, tomatoes with mayonnaise dressing, ice cream a la “Clinchfield”, cake fruit, candies, salted nuts, toasted crackers, cheese and black coffee.
The Hotel Carnegie was located near the present location of A.O. Smith.
Saratoga chips are potato chips.
April 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried a report on recent illnesses and surgeries of several area residents and their relatives, as well as information about a member of the military.
“Thelma, the 16 years old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Moody of Bristol, who underwent an operation at St. Luke’s Hospital Friday, is doing nicely. “
St. Luke’s was a hospital in Bristol.
“Mrs. W.I. Latimer was called to Dry Ridge, Ky., to be at the bedside of her sister, who is dangerously ill.”
“Friends of Rev. Jason MacMillan, pastor of the First Presbyterian church (sic), will regret to hear that while his condition today is somewhat improved, he continues dangerously ill. He is suffering with an attack of pleurisy and pneumonia, one lung being particularly affected. He requires the attention of a night and day nurse.”
“Friends in town are in receipts of postal notices from Harry Faw, son of Mayor C.P. Faw, announcing his safe arrival overseas. Harry, a volunteer, is identified with an engineering corps from New Jersey.”
April 15, 1923: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried an announcement from W.O. Dyer, who was announcing his candidacy for re-election as Commissioner of Streets, a position he was currently holding.
April 15, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Rotary club (sic) yesterday elected seven directors from a list of 21 names submitted at a meeting two weeks ago.”
“Those elected: R.B. Cox, Joe P. McCormick, Major H. Merrill, R.P. London, Jr., W.O. Stephens, Henry Black and J.M. Burleson.”
April 15, 1947: Various diseases monitored by the Washington County Health Department were the topic of an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Fifteen cases of pneumonia were registered at the Washington County Health Department last week to rate the disease second place in the listing of communicable diseases for this county.”
“The only disease which accounted for more cases reported was gonorrhea with 20 listed.”
“Influenza was third with eight and cancer and tuberculosis ranking next with seven each. Other diseases registered were syphilis, 4, chickenpox, 4, and malaria, dysentery and septic sore throat, one each.”
A septic sore throat is now known as strep throat.
April 15, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers of a stolen car. “A stolen car, containing 30 vials of drugs including some sedatives, is being sought today by members of the Sheriff’s Department.”
“W.P. Gragg, 309 Hamilton St., a drug salesman, reported to officials yesterday that his car had been taken from in front of his home. In the car were the vials of drugs, each one containing from 50 to 100 capsules. These, he said, could be harmful and even cause tragedy if they fell into the wrong hands and were misused.”
April 15, 1967: “Lewis W. May, district attorney general, Mountain City, who was admitted to Memorial Hospital Thursday for undisclosed medical reasons, is listed in satisfactory condition,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
April 15, 1977: History had been made at East Tennessee State University, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “For the first time in the history of East Tennessee State University, a woman student will head the student government of the school.”
“In a student election held this week, Penny J. White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. White, R. 12, Kingsport, was chosen president of ETSU’s Student Government Association. She succeeds Claude G. (Buddy) Thomas of Johnson City.”