April 14, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The W.C.T.U. meets every Thursday in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at two thirty o’clock P.M. The first Thursday is a meeting for reports of local superintendents of work done in the month. The second Thursday is the monthly Bible reading. The third, we have the responsive readings of the different departments of work. Fourth Thursday, mothers’ meeting. The public are cordially invited to attend any of these meetings.”
The W.C.T.U. is an abbreviation for the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897
April 14, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published a very sad story. “A young woman, small in stature, who had been in the city jail for the past few days, was brought before the chief of police and told that she was to be taken to the county jail at Jonesboro. Her arrest had been on a statutory charge.
“Accentuating and surrounds and conditions in which she existed before her arrest, her general appearance, expression and condition of health had actually bettered during the few days of incarceration, even in the box-like prison over Brush Creek.”
“She actually appeared glad of the opportunity to be kept in prison. ‘I want to thank you, Chief,’ she said, with tears which appeared real, ‘from the bottom of my heart I thank you. I feel better; my nerves are steadier, and I am going to stay on the right road.’”
“’I was married a short time ago,’ she continued, ‘but my husband failed to provide for me, and told me I could go out and get in this business and make my own living. I was staying at this woman’s house up here (and she gave her name) and she was the one that started me.’”
“’Did you get the money for it, or did she get it?’”
“’She got all the money. I never got a bit of it, no matter how much I made.’”
“’And did she get you to using the ‘dope’ too?’ asked the Chief.”
“’No. I was ‘on’ that before I came here. But I tell you right now I’m off of it for good. I haven’t’ had any now since I have been in jail and hadn’t been on I long enough that I couldn’t turn loose, and you see how much belter I am,’ and she held out her arm steadily, to show the good condition of her nerves.”
“’Where did you come from?’ she was asked.”
“She named the town and added: ‘My uncle is sheriff of that county.’”
“She seemed sincere. She appeared less than eighteen years of age, and through some miraculous means, was snatched away just in time.”
“Other police officers were in headquarters at the time, and the girls eyes were not the only ones that became misty during the recital.”
April 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Mrs. Earl Robinson of Johnson City was a visitor here this week.”
“Mrs. Aubrey R. McKinney will attend the sub-district meeting of Youth Fellowship at Hunter to-night (sic).”
“Coach John Treadway of the Happy Valley High School is showing marked improvement at the Appalachian Hospital in Johnson City, following an emergency appendectomy.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Carl Murphy, Route 5, Johnson City, announced the birth of a son April 12. The baby has been named Bobby Joe.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John W. Jamesion, Route 9, announce the birth of a son, April 12. The infant weighed eight pounds and two ounces.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Conley Pierce, Rt. 1, announce the birth of a daughter, born April 14. The baby weighed eight pounds and two ounces and has been named Malinda Shea.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. April 14, 1947 fell on a Monday
April 14, 1949: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabethton was dedicated and the first mass was celebrated. There were 150 members; Bishop William L. Adrian conducted an “impressive ceremony.” Mrs. W.G. Martineau was honored; three of her daughters were nuns and one son was a priest. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865–1980. Frank Merritt.)
April 14, 1968: East River Park Christian Church in Elizabethton began conducting services in Lynn Valley on this day, which was Easter Sunday. East River Park was sponsored by First Christian Church in Elizabethton. The Sunday morning service attendance was 116, while the evening attendance was 165. The facility was projected to cost $50,000, with a groundbreaking planned for June. The temporary minister was Lodge Evans. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865–1980. Frank Merritt.)
Fifty thousand dollars in 1968 is now worth about $486,415, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered this laugh to start their readers’ day: “An overweight man claims he began to lose weight when he started sleeping on a rubber mattress. He figures he turns and tosses so much during the night that he’s erasing himself.”
April 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Several items of jewelry and a video cassette recorder were reportedly taken from a city man’s residence Sunday.”
“According to city police, Timothy S. Zimmerman, 513 Hart Ave., told officers someone entered his residence between 1:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and took the VCR, three rings, a 20-inch chain and a rope bracelet.”
“Authorities said the items were valued at $1,500.”
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1997 now has the approximate purchasing power of $2,627, according to www.in2013dollars.com