April 14, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet opined, “The people of Johnson City have a right to feel proud of the city’s progress for the past few years, and under such trying circumstances too. There is not a town of its size in Tennessee of the south for that matter than has been more aggressive or made greater progress during these hard times than Johnson City.”
“New enterprises are constantly being added to the list, and things generally are being improved all the while. Johnson City is well situated for a manufacturing point, and boasts now of the following enterprises:”
“Five wood-working plants that consume near fifty car loads of logs a week, which are manufactured into cigar boxes, plow, rake, hoe and pick handles, and all kinds of dimension stuff, barrel heads, etc.”
“One large tannery, machine shop, a large vaneer (sic) factory, two insulator pin factories, cob pipe factory, with a capacity of twenty-five hundred pipes per day. The city is well lighted by electricity and has one of the best equipped electric plants in the south. We have a very fine system of water works, with a capacity sufficiently large to supply a town of twenty-five thousand people with pure spring water from the mountains. Four railroads pass throug (sic) and center in Johnson City. Where is there a town of forty-five hundred people that can boast of as many enterprises?”
April 14, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “It has been announced that D. M. Guinn, well known Johnson City Attorney, will assist in the investigation of charges made against the East Tennessee State Normal which is to be conducted here next week.”
“Mr. Guinn stated that the committee which is to make the investigation will arrive here next Monday morning and will remain here as along as it is deemed necessary. The actual taking of testimony is to begin on Tuesday.”
“It has not yet been learned whether the results of the investigation will be made public immediately or not.”
East Tennessee State Normal eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
April 14, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. The dateline was Elizabethton. Readers learned that “Home of Mrs. Callie Trivette, Bluefield avenue, was destroyed by fire last night, and Mrs. Trivette suffered a heart attack while watching the blaze.”
“Fire Chief Dana Reynolds estimated fire broke out in the five-room house about 8:15 and burned for about an hour. Alarm was not turned in until about 9 o’clock and the house was a ‘mass of flames’ when firemen arrived, the chief added.”
“Mrs. Trivette was at work at a local rayon plant. Her two small children were at the home of a neighbor, she said.”
“Mrs. Trivette said that the house was covered by insurance. She told firemen that there was no fire in the structure when she left and firemen theorized that the blaze was caused by wiring defect. Nothing was saved from the home, it was reported.”
“A widow, Mrs. Trivette came to the burning structure when she was notified. She suffered a heart attack on seeing the blaze and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was still a patient this morning.”
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was the forerunner of Carter County Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The hospital was established in 1927 by a group of local doctors.
April 14, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Arthur Ellis, 57, 102 Dyer St., was treated at Memorial Hospital Friday night for stab wounds to his shoulder. According to hospital records and the investigating officer, Deputy Floyd Gray of the Washington Conty Sheriff’s department, the wounds were received in an altercation in the Boones Creek area.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 14, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers read sad news about the passing of a prominent area resident. With a byline of Colorado Springs, Colorado, readers learned that “John C. Paty, Jr., 76, Bristol, chairman of the board of Paty Lumber co., died during a visit here Sunday.”
“Mr. Paty was a native of Bell Buckle, Tenn., and a son of the late John and Olive Bingam Paty.”
“He was a graduate of the Baylor School of Chattanooga and the University of North Carolina where he received a bachelor of arts degree in economics.”
“During his time in North Carolina, Mr. Paty was a Naval ROTC cadet and received a commission as an officer with the Navy in 1941.”
“He served on the U.S.S. Revenge AM 110 Fleet Minesweeper during World War II.”
“He served as chief executive officers from 1975 to 1992 and was responsible for establishing the company’s corporate facility in Piney Flats.”
“Mr. Paty served for several years on the board of directors of the Tennessee Building Materials Association and had been active in the Virginia Building Materials Association. He also served as president of Pen Paints, Inc., of Sanford, Fla.”
“He was actively involved in the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America and received numerous awards for his service.”
“Mr. Paty was a former member of the board of directors of Dominion Bank, Bristol.”
“He was named 1997 Executive of the Year by the Tri-Cities Chapter of Professional Secretaries International and was named a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow in 1989. He was inducted into the Bristol Regional Medical Center Foundation Citizens Hall of Fame in 1992 and previously served on the board of Bristol Memorial Hospital.”
“Mr. Paty actively participated with Ducks Unlimited Inc., Kettlefoot Rod and Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.”
“He was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and member of the administrative board.”
“Survivors include his wife, Pereda ‘Pete’ Paty; one daughter, Josephine ‘JoAnne’ Paty, Johnson City, two sons, John C. Paty III, Washington, D. C., and Robert M. Paty, Savannah, Ga.; three sisters, Joanne Paty Jones, Richmond, Va., Matilda Paty Seward, Johnson City, and Nancy Paty Prendergast, Elizabethton, and several nieces and nephews.”
“Funeral arrangements are incomplete.”
