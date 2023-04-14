Today in Johnson City History

April 14, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet opined, “The people of Johnson City have a right to feel proud of the city’s progress for the past few years, and under such trying circumstances too. There is not a town of its size in Tennessee of the south for that matter than has been more aggressive or made greater progress during these hard times than Johnson City.”

“New enterprises are constantly being added to the list, and things generally are being improved all the while. Johnson City is well situated for a manufacturing point, and boasts now of the following enterprises:”

