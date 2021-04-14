April 14, 1841: The Whig advised readers, “We received no certain news by yesterday morning’s mail, owning we suppose, to high waters. The card relative to the President’s death, we copy from the Raligh (sic) Star of 7th instant.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
The President referred to is William Henry Harrison, who died on April 4, 1841, after serving in office only thirty-one days.
The reference to “7th instant” is a reference to the seventh day of that month, or April 7.
The Raleigh Star was a newspaper published in Raleigh, North Carolina.
April 14, 1887: The Comet alerted readers, “The Johnson City Enterprise and Business Club will meet at the City Hall tonight and organize. All of our best men have signified their willingness to join by signing a petition circulated by Isaac Harr, Esp., and every member is expected to be present. The object of the Club is to promote the interests of Johnson City, and it should have the hearty support of all the citizens. It is hoped that this club will do as much for Johnson City as the Coal and Iron Manufacturing Club has done for Chattanooga.
“Speeches will be made by Dr. H.H. Carr, C.K. McCallum, S.H. Yocum, J.W. Wilson, and others.”
The Johnson City Enterprise and Business Club was very likely a forerunner of the current Chamber of Commerce.
April 14, 1892: According to The Comet, “Yesterday in the Circuit Court of Jonesboro, Noah Talley was tried for stealing Cognac brandy belong to W.P. Hallyburton from a car on the East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia railroad (sic) side track at this place last month. The jury gave him one year in the ‘pen’”.
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
April 14, 1917: The Johnson City Staff ran an advertisement for the upcoming Sunday Dinner, served from “12 M (sic) to 2 P.M.” at the Hotel Windsor. The menu included Felix canapes, India relish, queen olives, clear consommé, cream of macaroni soup, baked stuffed sea bass, braised country ham, roast chicken with dressing, apple fritters with lemon sauce, creamed potatoes, pickled sugar beets, boiled kale, potato salad, buttermilk, corn muffins, lemon sherbet, assorted cakes, cherry pie, tea and coffee. The price was 50 cents. William F. Green was the proprietor of the Hotel Windsor.
Fifty cents in 1917 is now worth about $10.27. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 14, 1923: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported an error correction. “Because of the fact that a store with a similar name has ceased business in Johnson City some people have gained the impression that The Floral Shoppe has also ceased to do business. But we wish to say that we are still in business at 108 Buffalo Street and are serving an increasing trade as the days go by.”
April 14, 1933: The Knoxville Journal, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Dave Barton, son of the late W.J. Barton, former mayor of Johnson City, has been appointed game warden for upper East Tennessee, succeeding Luther M. Morrell, of Johnson City, who held the position for nearly 16 years.”
The Knoxville Journal is now The Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Bristol News Bulletin ceased publication in 1949.
On the same date, The Bristol News Bulletin, also with a Johnson City dateline, reported good news regarding a local manufacturer. “Miller Brothers Lumber Company, local manufacturers of hardwood flooring, will resume full operations Monday morning, April 17, it was announced today by W.W. Miller, president of the concern.”
The article continued, “The plant has been shut down for some time. Mr. Miller stated that the present outlook for the flooring plants, as well as for all other branches of the building industry, was bright at this time.”
“’We are not reopening because of any unfilled orders requiring a temporary operation,’ he said, ‘but because there is at present an increasing demand for flooring. I believe this indicates a general improvement in building trades.’”
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1933.
April 14, 1941: In 1941, Easter was on April 13. To that point, the Johnson City Press reported on several area residents who had enjoyed company for the holiday, or who had traveled for Easter.
“Dick Miller, student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, spent the Easter holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Miller, East Holston avenue (sic).”
“Ferdinand Powell, Jr. of Knoxville spent Easter with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand Powell, 801 West Pine street (sic).”
“Alf Jones, student at the University of Louisville dental school, Louisville, Ky., was the week-end (sic) guest of his family at Erwin.”
“Miss Beaumont Miller and Miss Martha Sutton, students at the University of Tennessee, spent Easter with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Miller and Mrs. Antoinette Dosser Sutton.”
“Milton C. Carter, who has been visiting his parents here, has returned to Fort Benning, Ga.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Sam Sells spend the week-end (sic) at Washington, D.C.”
This was not the same Sam Sells who was a Congressman; Congressman Sells passed away in 1935.
April 14, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Norma Jean Isaacs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burnett Isaacs of King Springs Road, won the Washington County Elementary School spelling bee, yesterday at Jonesboro.”
The article continued to state, “She is a student in Robert Green’s eighth grade class at the King Springs School.”
“The winner is a member of the school’s 4-H Club and editor of the school paper.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
April 14, 1961: The Preaching Mission would begin on April 16, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “A half dozen college choirs and glee clubs from three states will sing during the Johnson City Preaching Mission beginning Sunday.”
“There will also be a big community choir drawn from the churches of the city and area.”
More details revealed, “And there will be from 800 to 1,000 high school and junior high school boys and girls singing in massed bands and choruses at the Youth Night service on Monday.”
Finally, “These arrangements, announced by Mrs. Joe Hudson, chairman of the music committee, will give the Mission what Chairman Clarence Erskine calls ‘the finest music we have ever had.’”
April 14, 1974: The Statesville Record & Landmark printed three jokes from young Johnson City gentlemen.
“What animal can jump higher than a house?”
“All animals. A house can’t jump.”
This was submitted by Bobby Engle, who was 10 years old, and lived in Johnson City.’
Brad Mottern, also 10 years old, and a Johnson Citian, shared this:
“Why does Santa Claus have a garden?”
“So he can ho-ho-ho.”
Finally, Jeff Puff, who was 11 years old, and also a resident of Johnson City, offered this:
“What has 18 legs and catches flies?”
“A baseball team.”
The Statesville Record & Landmark was published in Statesville, North Carolina. It is still in publication.
