Today in Johnson City History

April 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Circuit Court is in session this week. His Honor, Judge Campbell, arrived on the noon vestibule Monday from his home in Elizabethton, and opened court after dinner. Attorney General Harmon arrived on Saturday evening. There are several important cases to be tried this term. The trial of Henry Ray for arson; the Keebler will case, and Butler-Kays breach of promise suit, are the most important cases likely to be tried.”

The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published weekly in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in 1898; however, The Comet was published every week.

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

