April 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Circuit Court is in session this week. His Honor, Judge Campbell, arrived on the noon vestibule Monday from his home in Elizabethton, and opened court after dinner. Attorney General Harmon arrived on Saturday evening. There are several important cases to be tried this term. The trial of Henry Ray for arson; the Keebler will case, and Butler-Kays breach of promise suit, are the most important cases likely to be tried.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published weekly in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in 1898; however, The Comet was published every week.
April 13, 1916: The Johnson City Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents. Among those news items were the following: “C.G. Taylor was looking after business interests in North Carolina the first of the week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Glen W. Setzer have returned from a visit with friends in Chattanooga.”
“Luther Warren, son of R.C. Warren, met with quite a serious accident on last Friday while playing along the Southern railway tracks near the Tennessee Veneer and Lumber company’s plant, fell from a bridge, resulting in a broken arm. Last reports he was doing nicely.”
“T.L. Tucker, of Bluff City, was in the city the first of the week.”
“Lola Remine, of Limestone and candidate for sheriff, was taking an inventory of the voters of Johnson City on Monday of this week.”
“Attorney George C. Sells was looking after legal business in Knoxville the first of the week.”
“Will Roller, a prominent Citizen of Kingsport, was in the city on Monday of this week.”
“Col. E.C. Reeves was in Greeneville the first of the week on legal business.”
“Some one in authority should investigate the almost unbearable stench arising from Brush Creek and forestall an epidemic of typhoid.”
“Prof. W.M. Copp, of Washington College, was a visitor in the city the first of the week.”
“R.L. Davis, of Morristown, was here the first of the week.”
“A.S. Grigg, of government forestry service, was in Blountville the first of the week.”
“Jas. A. Parson was looking after business interests in Knoxville the first of the week.”
“Maj. Paul E. Devine was transacting legal business in Greeneville on Tuesday of this week.”
“Miss Lucy Alexander has returned to her home in New York, after an extended visit with Prof. and Mrs. F.W. Alexander.”
“Karl W. Everett, an expert electrician of Maryville, passed through here on Monday of this week en route to Kingsport, where he has accepted a position as one of the chief electricians with the Federal Dye Plant. Mr. Everett has had years of experience in electrical work and is well qualified for the position voluntarily tendered him.”
“Mr. E.B. Jones, formerly employed on the L&N between Etowah and Atlanta, has accepted a position with the C.C.&O., and at present located in Johnson City.”
“R.H. Spears, the lumberman, has returned after looking after business interests along the Clinchfield and Ohio railway.”
“B.E. Duncan, of Fordtown, was in the city on business the first of the week.”
“J.E. Brading, president of the Brading Marshall Lumber Co., was transacting business in Greeneville Tuesday.”
“J.V. Cox of Spruce Pine, N.C., was in the city Wednesday.”
“Former Governor John I. Cox of Bristol, was in the city on Tuesday of this week.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Etowah, Tennessee, is about 172 miles from Johnson City.
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Johnson City.
John I. Cox was governor of Tennessee from 1905 until 1907.
April 13, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that The Duke of York and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon would be married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 26. They later became known as the Queen Mother and King George VI.
April 13, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Mrs. William Bryson, 702 West G street, Elizabethton, has been announced is one of the winners in Paul Whiteman’s Memory Tune Contest. Mrs. Bryson will receive a Westinghouse hand vacuum cleaner.”
“Paul Whitman is heard over WJHL and the American Broadcasting Company network each weekday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.”
April 13, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to an article with the byline of Steve Nelson in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned that “Jack Mosier, a member of the Washington County Board of Education for three years, presented his resignation last night at the end of the board’s regular session.”
“In a prepared statement to the board, Mosier said that during that period, ‘there have been times when I have found it difficult to support the philosophy of the administration of the Washington County school system. Other times, I have not been able to support it at all.’”
“Mosier said that he did not disagree with what he believed the system is trying to accomplish, but that he did disagree particularly in trends ‘that continue to carry this system in the direction of progressive education.’”
April 13, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported that, “A new satellite polling site has been created in Johnson City to accommodate voters who want to mark an early ballot in the May 5 Republican Primary.”’
“The Washington County Election Commission has opened an office for early voting in the county’s Downtown Centre. Voters can also mark a ballot at the Election Commission offices in the Jonesborough courthouse.”
“’This is the first time Washington County will have two early voting sites,’ Connie Sinks, the county’s administrator of elections, said last week. ‘I think it will show how far early voting has come in Washington County.’”
