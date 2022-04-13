April 13, 1891: Johnson City had a very important visitor. “President Benjamin Harrison… visited Johnson City. His entourage was made up of railroad executives and high government officials. The presidential train, consisting of magnificent cars sidetracked at Johnson City at 2:23 P.M. It was pulled on the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad by engine #252 with John Patterson, engineer, at the throttle.
“The first car after the engine was that of Col. Hudson and the officials of the E. T., Va. & Ga. RR. The second car, the combined luggage and smoking car ‘Azathan’ and inscribed ‘PRESIDENTIAL SPECIAL’ in gold letters, the third car was the dining car, ‘Coronda’, the fourth car, the presidential car, ‘New Zeland’, the fifth car, the sleeping car, ‘Ideal’, the sixth car, ‘Vienna’ carried the library and was especially adapted for observation and speaking.” (Source: Watauga: An Unusual History of the Watauga, Tennessee Area, The Birthplace of Democracy in the World As We Know It Today. Howard N. Campbell.)
April 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 12. “Capt. F.B. Harris, of Nashville, representing a New York publishing house, and who was reported to have perished in the Knoxville fire, came to this city on the 4:29 vestibule from Jonesboro to-day. He was very much surprised to see accounts in the papers that he was supposed to have been cremated in Knoxville. Capt. Harris says he was a guest of the Hotel Knox on the night of the fire, but left on the early train on the North Carolina Division of the Southern, leaving Knoxville an hour before the fire broke out. He did not hear of the fire until he reached Newport, and congratulated himself upon his narrow escape. He paid his bill before retiring and left directions not be called, and supposed the clerk remembered his leaving the house for the No. 5 train, not dreaming that he would be among those supposed to have been lost. He did not take the trouble to notify anyone that he was alive.”
“Vestibule” referred to a train.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Newport is approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
April 13, 1922: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported many more details regarding a news report that appeared in this column on April 11. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of April 12 readers learned that “A raiding party of dry agents seized a 60-gallon still 12 miles south of Johnson City on Sinking Creek, Buffalo mountain (sic), Saturday night. The raiders left Johnson City at 4 o’clock in the afternoon and after a muddy drive abandoned their auto and walked a considerable distance to the site of the still. About 500 gallons of peach mash, ready for distilling, were destroyed along with two 60-gallon barrels. The copper worm and mash stick was brought back by the officers. The home of William Bowman, when searched, revealed a small quantity of liquor and a number of ruit (sic) jars. Bowman was later arrested and lodged in jail. He was taken to Erwin, where he was arraigned before Commissioner P.W. Emmert and held under a bond of $1,000 for the next term of federal court.”
“The raiding officers were M.C. Brown and R.R. Rowan, federal prohibition agents; Deputy Marshal R.E. Moore and Deputy Sheriff A.N. Jenkins.”
One thousand dollars in 1922 now has the approximate purchasing power of $16,735, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
April 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, continuing news about Butler was in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. With a dateline from Butler and a date of April 12, readers learned that “Johnson county property owners of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watauga dam basin, still protesting prices granted by TVA appraisers for the land to be inundated, decided to petition higher authorities, at another mass meeting in the school here tonight.”
“The action was taken following reports furnished by a committee named at a previous session to investigate appraisal methods and confer with the land acquisition chief in this area, Edward Cowling, a spokesman for the property owners’ group said,”
“’Our committee was advised that the TVA was not attempting to pay replacement values on property in the reservoir area,’ he stated.”
“Still dissatisfied but hoping for satisfactory rates on property they must replace, the group plans progress meetings each Saturday evening at 7:30 o’clock and to plan further steps in the right for equitable appraisal values in keeping with the times, it was stated.”
“An estimated 350 persons attended the session tonight, at which a merchant, R.A. Courtner, was chairman.”
“Chairman of the investigating committee is Dr. Ira Gambil, a member of the medical staff of Veterans Administration Hospital, Johnson City. Serving with him on the committee is Thomas Cable, Jr., I.Q. Harris, Doris Moody, Robert Mortz, Bernard Snyder and Duff Dugger.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for Johnson City teens. “Members of Teen Town held their annual Junior-Senior Board Banquet Monday at the Broadway Restaurant.”
“For the first time a Teen of the Year Award was presented.”
“The first recipient is Beth Williams, Science Hill senior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie E. Williams, Jr., 1506 Woodmont Drive.”
“Mrs. Sidney MacLean, Sr., Teen Town director, said it was the organization’s most esteemed award.”
“Other awards were presented to Cathy (sic) Good, Kathy Barcell (sic), Donna Copeland, Gary Johnson, Lydia McAdams, Leigh Quinn, Steve Susong, Janie Gough, Patti Copeland, and Joy Fields.”
“New night directors were announced at the presentation.”
“They are Beth Williams and Tom Brock.”
“New officers for the 1972-73 Junior Board are Janie Gough, president; Steve Susong, first vice-president; Donna Copeland, second vice-president; Leigh Quinn, recording secretary; Patty Copeland, corresponding secretary; and Tonya Phillips, treasurer.”
“Outgoing officers are Cathy (sic) Good, president; Kathy Barcell (sic), first vice-president; Beth Williams, second vice-president; Joy Fields, recording secretary; Peggy Lockett, corresponding secretary; and Lydia McAdams, treasurer.”
“Newly elected officers for the Senior Board are Mr. and Mrs. Martin Crawford, president; Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Rogers, vice-president; Mrs. Betty Moulton, recording secretary; Mrs. Robbie Clock, corresponding secretary; and Jay Gump, treasurer.”
“Outgoing officers are Frank Meroney, president; Mrs. Martin Crawford, vice-president; Mrs. Frank Meroney, recording secretary; Mrs. Mildred Moulton, corresponding secretary; and Jay Gump, treasurer.”