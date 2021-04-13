April 13, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “An interesting protracted meeting is now going on in the Presbyterian Church in this place. Considerable interest is being manifested by those in attendance, and we trust such good may be accomplished. The Church has no abler pastor than Rev. Dr. Waterbury, under whose superintendence the meeting is conducted.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough. The city was spelled that way on the masthead, but was spelled as Jonesboro in various places inside the newspaper.
April 13, 1899: The Comet reported, “Mr. S.C. Williams has tendered his resignation as city attorney, to take effect within thirty days. Mr. Williams has made a most efficient and zealous official, but as he is the attorney for other corporations, whose legal interests are antagonistic to those of the city. Mr. Williams decided that the only proper course for him to pursue was to resign. His successor has not yet been appointed but it is intimated that Mr. S.E. Miller will be elected.”
Mr. S.C. Williams was Samuel Cole Williams; he would later become a judge.
April 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the illness of two Johnson Citians. “Rev. J.M. MacMillan is ill with pneumonia his many friends regret to learn.”
“Miss Lila Taylor, who has been confined to her home with illness for the past week, is reported slightly improved.”
April 13, 1920: The Twin City Sentinel reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “An overall club was organized this morning in Johnson City and by noon over 100 persons were appearing on the streets in overalls.”
The Twin City Sentinel was a newspaper based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It is now known as the Winston-Salem Journal.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on April 13, 1920.
April 13, 1921: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel alerted readers, “Reports from the outlying country districts and mountain sections are to the effect that not only is the fruit crop literally killed and cooked, but wheat and barley are damaged beyond recovery. A rain fell before the snow and freeze.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News Sentinel.
On the same date, April 13, 1921, The Bristol Herald Courier reported a child being struck by a truck. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers read, “Robert Clapp, the 9-year-old son of Rev. and Mrs. R.V. Clapp, suffered a fractured skull this afternoon when he was struck by a motor truck on Roane (sic) street (sic) near the Columbus Powell School. The child was hurried to a hospital, where an operation was performed. Attending physicians reported tonight that they held hope for the child’s recovery, although the accident was serious.”
More details revealed, “The boy was walking in the street, and was dodging another automobile, when he was struck by the truck. The driver of that truck claims he made an effort to stop the machine, which he was driving at a moderate speed, but failed. The truck belonged to the Kite Motor Company.”
Finally, “Today’s accident is the third of its kind to occur here within the past three days.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
There were no newspapers printed in Johnson City on April 13 in 1921.
April 13, 1933: With a Johnson City dateline, The Nashville Banner reported on a shooting. “One man was killed and a Johnson City policeman and a woman were seriously wounded in a pistol battle early today on a street in the downtown business section.”
More details revealed, “Earl McInturff of Unicoi County, shot in the back with a pistol, died in a hospital. Patrolman Howard Booth, shot through the chest and leg and Eva Lee Cutshaw shot twice through the left side, were reported in a serious condition by hospital attendants.”
“Police said that McInturff, Blaine Baker and his brother, Don Baker, Eva Lee Cutshaw and Dorothy Fann drove up in front of a restaurant and stopped to get cigarets (sic).”
“Patrolmen Booth and Cad Shoun said the car had been speeding down the street and they went to it to investigate. McInturff, they said, began shooting. Assistant Chief of Police Ed Stuart came and joined in and several rounds were exchanged between the officers and parties in the car.”
“Blaine Baker and Dorothy Fann were taken to jail for questioning. Don Baker escaped. Officers said those in the car had been drinking.”
Finally, readers learned, “The Baker brothers and McInturff recently returned from Akron, O., where they had been employed.”
The Nashville Banner is no longer published.
There were no newspapers published in Johnson City on April 13, 1933.
April 13, 1943: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Miss Margaret Sells, a returned missionary from China and who has been employed in Miami, Fla., the past several months, is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Sells, Welbourne street (sic).”
“J.E. Vaughan of the Army Transport Service is here on leave from South America, is visiting his wife, 910 North Boone street (sic).”
“Mrs. Neill Beasley, 313 West Poplar street (sic), is reported slightly improved at the Appalachian Hospital, where she has been a patient since last week.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 13, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured an editorial about the much-awaited Salk polio vaccine. “Yesterday, April 12, was one of those beautiful spring days. A warm sun glowing with the promise of summer kissed an eager, responsive earth.”
“And then came the wonderfully electrifying announcement everybody has been waiting for:
“The Salk polio vaccine is safe, effective, and potent. Effective in 80 to 90 per cent of cases. Potentially effective, perhaps, in 100 per cent?”
April 13, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered readers a quip:
“Voting is a process of standing in line for the opportunity to help decide which party will spend your money.”
April 13, 1971: In an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Cole Drug Stores told readers of its new name, which was Revco Discount Drug Center. There were two Revco locations in Johnson City; one was the Southside Plaza Shopping Center and the other was the Johnson City Plaza Shopping Center.