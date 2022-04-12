April 12, 1892: According to The Comet, “W. A. Kite was in Elizabethton yesterday.”
“T. Jefferson Peoples is at Jonesboro for a few days.”
“Dr. Hunter, of Elizabethton, and Mayor Simerly, of Allentown, were in the city yesterday.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
April 12, 1900: The Comet reported, “Misses Katherine Simcox, Lillian DeArmond, Mattie and Gordon Henderson and Messrs. Will Harris and Embree Simcox attended a swell dance given at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. E. T. Arelier at Embreeville last Friday evening.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington county.
April 12, 1916: According to the Nashville Banner, which reported with a dateline from Johnson City, “Emmett, the nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. G. W. Conner of this city, was run down by an automobile Tuesday night and as a result his right leg was broken and other slight injuries were sustained. Young Conner and another boy were playing on a street and while he was looking for another machine that was approaching, he was struck by a machine driven by Attorney Fred Lewis. The accident was unavoidable. The boy is resting easy.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on April 12, 1916.
April 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Yesterday afternoon about 4 o’clock Jesse Rose, a middle aged man employed at the Tennessee Box Factory, received severe injuries about the hand by being struck by portions of a bursted (sic) pulley wheel. It was stated that Rose was at work ‘telling’ a saw in the main factory when a wooden pulley about 24 inches in diameter burst, a portion of it flying across the room about thirty feet, striking him in the face and on the head, knocking him unconscious.”
“He was rushed to the hospital where it was found that several teeth were knocked out, his cheek bruised and lacerated, and a bruise inflicted on the side of his head. It was stated last night that no bones were fractured, and that there was no evidence of serious cerebral injury. It was thought that he will be out in a few days.”
April 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Bert Rose, who operates the nationally-famous Boots and Saddles dog show, is looking for a girl to take the place of Gloria LaRue, his assistant, who now is under Hollywood contract.”
“Rose’s dog, Boots, has amazed theater audiences over the nation with hihs (sic) intelligence. The show may come to Johnson city again soon. Meanwhile, Rose hopes to find Miss LaRue’s successor in this territory.”
April 12, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Two Johnson City employees and one Erwin employee were recently honored for their many years of service with Pet Milk Company.”
“Their service anniversaries and pictures were carried in ‘The Pet Milk Magazine” of April.”
“Honored for their service were H. Parks Brady, 15 years, and A. M. Cox, 10 years, both of Johnson City, and W. F. Duncan, 20 years, of Erwin.”
April 12, 1964: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Roy Crouch, Rt. 5, reported to city police yesterday the theft of a battery and electrical window-raising apparatus from her auto while it was parked on Belmont Street.”
April 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported exciting news for some local people. “Two East Tennessee State University professors and six students have received official NASA invitations to see the launch of Apollo 16 from Cape Kennedy at 17:54 p. m. Sunday.”
“Arrangements for the group to see the launch were made through Rep. James H. Quillen.”
“Apollo 16 was previously scheduled for launch on March 17. However, several problems were discovered including a (indecipherable) fitting, a lunar module battery and the docking ring jettison device on the command module.”
“The ETSU group will tour the facilities at Cape Kennedy Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon they will receive the official briefing from the contractors, the astronauts and NASA officials. Sunday they will be in the official VIP grand stand, only three miles form the launch pad.”
Making the trip from ETSU are: Dr. and Mrs. Harry Powell, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Miller, representing the physics and chemistry departments, and the following students – Mr. and Mrs. Barney Taylor and Jon Pearson, Elizabethton, Jimmy Fillers, Greeneville, and Don Wyneger and Frank Stout of Johnson City.”
April 12, 1996: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra held their Pre-Ball Reception honoring sponsors, guests, officers and directors of the People’s Community Bank, which was located at 202 East Main Street. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra Program.)
April 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press, reading an article carrying the byline of Karen Pierce, learned that “If you’re going to practice a random act of kindness, today’s the day to do it.”
“It’s Good Deed Day, as Johnson City Mayor Mickii Carter, Jonesborough Mayor Homer G’Fellers and Washington County Executive George Jaynes proclaimed Friday.”
“Sponsored by the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging, the Student social Workers Association of East Tennessee State University and ETSU’s department of social work, Good Deed Day is a day for Washington County residents to do good deeds for senior citizens living in their communities.”
Many older citizens are not able to get out or to perform chores, said Kathy Whitaker, director of the Agency on Aging, 207. N. Boone St.”