April 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “Robert Burrow of Johnson City was here yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 12, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several brief news items regarding area residents. Among them were the following: “Mrs. H.B. Stamps will return today to her home in Mooresburg, Tenn., after a visit with Mrs. Alice Summers on W. Holston Avenue.”
“Mr. Samuel R. Sells and Reverend J. MacMillian motored to Rogersville, Tenn., yesterday where they will attend the Presbytery.”
“Mrs. Walter T. Smith returned yesterday to her home in Knoxville, Tenn., after a visit with her husband, Mr. Smith.”
“Mrs. Joe Williams will go to Knoxville today where she will meet her husband, Mr. Joe Williams, who is returning from an extended stay in Denver, Colorado.”
“Mrs. C.C. Corpening, Mrs. Edgar Lockett, Mrs. William Kizer, Mrs. Carl Young and Mr. Kizer, Mrs. (sic) will motor to Bristol today where they will spend the day.”
“Mrs. E.B. Burdick underwent a successful operation for appendicitis at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday morning with her condition reported as progressing satisfactorily.”
“Miss Cartherine Baldwin, left last night on the No. 42 for Philadelphia where she will enter training at the Lankaneau Hospital.”
“Mr. Robert Powers is in Roanoke where he was called on account of the serious illness of his mother.”
“Mr. Nat Winston is a visitor to the city.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Wilson Barker is ill with ‘flu’ in the South West Addition.”
“Mrs. M.L. Beeler, of Jefferson City, is the guest of Miss Mamie Brown at Melubro Court.”
“Mrs. J.G. Barnett is visiting her daughter, Mrs. N.M. Honeycutt, in Hampton, Tenn.”
“Mrs. Vinson who has been the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Wofford at Montrose Court, en route from a visit as the guest of Mrs. Isaac Gardner in New York, left yesterday for her home in Little (sic).”
“A.N. Hatcher, L.C. King, D.H. Booher, H.M. Cowan and K.M. Godsey, of Bristol, were visitors in the city yesterday, attending the Gun Club meet.”
“J.A. Parsons has returned to his home from a business trip to Knoxville.”
Mooresburg, Tennessee, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The South West Addition, or as it was usually spelled, the Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Melubro Court is apartments, located on the corner of North Roan Street and East Watauga Avenue.
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City and is located in rural Carter County.
Montrose Court is an apartment complex in the Tree Streets.
April 12, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Friday and Saturday were ‘red letter’ days for Science Hill High School, C. Howard McCorkle, principal said this morning.”
“Friday the local school’s baseball team defeated Bristol’s Tennessee High School in the first Big Five game of the season. In the evening of the same day the school orchestra gave its annual spring concern with an ‘excellent’ performance.”
“In a forensic tournament for upper East Tennessee high schools, held at East Tennessee State College Saturday, the Science Hill debate team, both affirmative and negative, won first place in a debating contest. The school’s Junior Dramatic Club won the play contest in the same tournament.”
“Also on Saturday, five members of the Science Hill track team, entered three relay contests at Knoxville and emerged first in two of the events and second in the other. No other events were entered by Science Hill. The contest was sponsored by the Knoxville News Sentinel for state high schools.”
April 12, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article carrying the byline of Paul R. Smith, reported that “A contract for improving a considerable portion of downtown Johnson City was awarded by the Johnson City Housing Authority yesterday to Summers-Taylor, Inc., Elizabethton.”
“Under the urban renewal contract, plans call for sidewalk and street improvements, new street lighting and large planters from South Roan Street to Colonial Way, urban renewal director Nat Williams explained. The project will also include lowering of the street level to virtually eliminate the present street slope. However, no sidewalk canopies are planned for this phase of revamping the area, according to Williams.”
“On Market Street, from Colonial Way to Fountain Square, improvements will continue with installation of planters, tree plantings, rebuilt street and sidewalks with the same brick and planter designs as on Main Street, and storm drainage facilities.”
“The contract also calls for a new Water Street, from Elm Street to South Roan with a right-of-way of about 80 feet, accommodating four lanes of traffic. A portion will be over the new culvert at the South Roan Street railroad crossing. Williams also said that benches and trash containers will be placed along Main Street.”
April 12, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported in an article with a byline from Press Business Writer Phyllis Johnson that “Dorian Jones, who already owns the former Hannah-Dosser building, hopes to buy Roithner’s Jewelry store to anchor a broad-based development of the adjacent park into a patio-like space where restaurants and cafes could locate.”
“Jones has offered the Roithner estate $5,000 for the property, which is under consideration to be razed for a parking lot.”
“The Florida transplant who is refurbishing the Hannah-Dosser for a combination residence, restaurant and retail operation says losing a building like Roithner’s would be detrimental to the overall redevelopment of downtown.”
Roithner’s Jewelry store was a long-time downtown Johnson City landmark, as was the Hannah-Dosser building.
