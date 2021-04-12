April 12, 1884: The Comet opined, “Now that every religious denomination represented in our town, has a comfortable church house in which to worship God, ‘where none dare to molest or make afraid,’ attention ought to be turned to the next greatest thing of importance, the education of our children. Let every good citizen join in the work of building up first class schools in Johnson City. They will enhance the value of property and build up the wealth, the intelligence, and the morals of the whole community.”
April 12, 1888: The Comet brought welcomed news regarding the railroads. “Mr. H.T. McDaniel, of the C.C. & C. engineer corps, was in the city Sunday and showed The Comet a letter from Gen. Rosser to him authorizing him to begin the final location of the C.C. & C. road at once. The line indicated in the letter will do away with the Iron Mountain turn as it follows the Chucky river (sic) down to Unaka then it runs through Erwin and on down to Johnson City.”
April 12, 1892: “Some bad fellow, whose conscience never had the pleasure of developing, put a rock through one of the large plate glasses in the front of G. Kirkpatrick’s store,” according to The Comet.
April 12, 1900: The Comet quipped, “The ice factory is getting in practice, and – that’s what’s the matter with the weather.”
April 12, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff read about several military matters. “Chaperoned by Mrs. A.R. Johnson, a party of charming young ladies left today over the C. and C. railway on a short visit to Camp Sevier. They are Misses Margaret Parsons, Adelaide Miller, Nellie Guinn, Helen Johnson and Nora Hodge.”
“Sergeant Clarence H. Carter, after spending a few days with homefolks, returned today to Camp Sevier.”
Camp Sevier was a World War I training ground in South Carolina.
“Misses Mattie Strain and Margaret Woodruff left today for a visit to friends in Spartanburg. While away they expect to visit Camp Wadsworth and Camp Sevier.”
Camp Wadsworth was another training facility used by the United States Army during World War I.
April 12, 1920: The Nashville Tennessean reported information about Johnson City. There was no mention of a location in the dateline. “The people of Johnson City, Tenn., will never suffer from a scarcity of bread, for the town is the home of the largest flour mill in the South, it was stated by Jack Wright, traveler, of Johnson City, who stopped over in Nashville at the Maxwell House Saturday.”
“’Johnson City is a great manufacturing town, as well as an agricultural center. We have several hardwood flooring factories and a flour mill which is said to be the largest of its kind in the South. Farms are numerous.’”
Readers also learned, “’We have just received the official census reports, showing the population to be between 12,000 and 15,000, an increase of over 40 per cent over the census of 1910.’”
“’Johnson City is the home of the state normal school and also the old soldier’s home. Incidentally, the census report did not include the 4,000 soldiers in the home, nor the large number of students in the school.’”
“’We already have one hospital and another one is being built which will cost something like $50,000. It is being promoted by our local doctors, too.’”
Finally, readers read, “’Johnson City is laid off like a city and I suppose that it has more foot of pavement than any other town of its (size) also in the country. You know, our town is the home of Bob Taylor, who demanded the loyal and respect of every man in the Southland.’”
Fifty thousand dollars in 1920 is now worth approximately $657,500. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Bob Taylor was a three-time Governor of Tennessee.
The “state normal school” referred to is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The “old soldier’s home” is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Maxwell House was a hotel in Nashville.
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1920.
April 12, 1934: In headlines above the masthead, Johnson City Chronicle readers learned “Several Hundred Women Attend Opening Session of Cooking School Here Yesterday.”
April 12, 1944: “Mrs. Lawrence Hyder returned to her home, 403 East Eighth avenue (sic), Monday from the Appalachian Hospital, where she underwent an operation,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Mesdames T.S. Garrett, Pete Williams, J.W. Flick of Bristol, and Florence Shelton of Erwin, recently visited Mrs. Hyder.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 12, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the Monday Club was getting ready for their fourth annual Home Tour on April 28. Homes to be included in the tour include “…..home of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hampton, 813 Forrest Avenue; home of Louis Gump, Mountain View Circle, home of Mrs. Gertrude B. Wright, 818 West Pine Street; garden of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Miller, Barberry Road; home of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gilbert, 804 South Mountain View Circle, and a house being built by parker Sutherland, Gilmer Park.”
More details included, “Mrs. Allen Harris’ home, Orchard Place will be open for tea, and Cokes will be served at the home of Mrs. Carla B. Keys, 105 East Watauga Avenue. The tour hours are from 2 to 5 p.m., April 28.”
April 12, 1963: “Released after treatment at the hospital last night was 7-year-old Conley Scott, son of Clyde Scott, Rt. 6, Jonesboro,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Physicians removed two slivers of metal from his forehead near either eye.”
Jonesboro was spelled that was in 1963.
April 12, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for two young Johnson City ladies. “Martha Anne Coleman and Anne Weston Doughty were introduced at the 1970 Dogwood Ball in Knoxville Saturday evening. The ball announced by the East Tennessee Presentation Society took place in the Kerbela Temple.”
“The Johnson City debutantes were among 38 young women from Knoxville and neighboring cities who made their bows at the eighth annual Dogwood Ball.”
Miss Coleman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Coleman, 1409 Oakland Ave….Miss Doughty is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George William Doughty, 805 Hillrise Blvd.”