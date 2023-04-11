April 11, 1912: The Comet reported, “News came to the city Saturday afternoon that near Carnegie Furnace a man had been knocked from the track of the Southern railway by a passing train. The city physician, Dr. Miller, was summoned. The man said he had lain by the railroad three days. The doctor found him to be unhurt. He gave his name as Henry Shell, and said he was en route to Jonesboro. He was placed aboard a west bound train and his fare paid to his desired destination.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1912.
April 11, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The only amusement or recreational park in Johnson City, used as such at this time, is Wilder Park, used by the baseball club. Oakland Park, near the northern city limits, is largely wooded, and has been provided with benches, and is occasionally used by picnic parties. Private interests are now engaged in building a swimming pool with plans for an amusement park in the city. Bathing beaches with other amusements, are being developed on the river, about five miles from the city.”
April 11, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “A marked improvement in the condition of Clyde Carter, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Carter, 217 Tacoma avenue, was reported Tuesday afternoon, after the child has been ill with double pneumonia. Attending physicians said the child’s temperature was normal for the first time in several days and that his general condition was improving.”
April 11, 1941: The Elizabethton Daily Star reported that Carole Lombard and Robert Montgomery were starring in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” which was playing at the Bonnie Kate Theatre. The Grand was showing “Hold That Woman” with James Dunn and Francis Gifford.” “Border Legions” was showing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Daily Star is now published as The Elizabethton Star.
April 11, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The heads of three county dogs, examined this week by the East Tennessee branch of the state health department laboratory, revealed that the animals were infected with rabies, Dr. E.C. Mulliniks, county health director, said.”
“One of the dogs bit a Johnson City resident, now undergoing preventative treatment, last weekend.”
“About 12 county residents are undergoing preventative treatment for rabies now, Mulliniks said. They were bitten by dogs within the last two weeks.”
“A quarantine on dogs was begun April 1 in the town and county as a precautionary measure because of reports of wide-spread rabies among dogs in other parts of the state.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian who practices at Robinson Animal Hospital, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
April 11, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the Science Hill choir. “Science Hill High School’s choir was the only East Tennessee group to earn a superior rating in the recent Senior High Choral Festival.”
“Under the direction of Rodney Sturtz, the Johnson City songsters won the honors in competition with seven other choral groups from throughout the region.”
“The event was staged at Science Hill.”
“Sponsored by the East Tennessee Vocal Music Association, the contest featured a meeting of the area’s choirs in competition for grade ratings in the areas of performance and sight-reading.”
“Judging was set against a standard for specific classes of music.”
“Choirs entered in different classes: the lower the class the less difficult the music.”
“Classes ran from I to IV (sic).”
“Ratings ranged from I to III.” A rating of I was the best.
“Competing in Class IV, the Sullivan Central High School Girls Chorus and the Daniel Boone High School choir entered a II rating while the Ketron High Schol choir gained a ranking of II.”
“Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High Schools, competing in Class V, earned II rankings, while the Sullivan Central High School earned a II rating.”
“In Class VI which featured the most difficult music, Science Hill’s songsters earned their I rating while the Sullivan East High School group won a ranking of II.”
“The Johnson City choir sang ‘Cantique’ by Faure, ‘Crucifixus’ from the Bach B-Minor Mass, and ‘Sinfonia Sacra’ by Pinkham.”
“Judging for the all-day event were Don H. Razev, New York; Charles Davis, Emory and Henry College; Cloyd Webb, Texas Christian University; and Louis O. Ball, Carson-Newman College.”
Emory and Henry College is located in Emory, Virginia, which is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University. Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson County.
April 11, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Correspondent Michael Joselin and a dateline from Hot Springs, N.C., readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “One of the most enduring landmarks in the Southern Appalachians rises beside the French Broad River at the North Carolina-Tennessee state line. Called Painted Rock by early explorers and Paint Rock now, the rugged cliffs have overlooked much mountain history.”
“Located 43 miles from Asheville and just a few feet from the rushing waters of the French Broad, Paint Rock rises to a height of more than 100 feet, and extends for more than 100 yards. Today, miscellaneous graffiti, some obscene, some pledges of love, covers the base of the cliffs and even some of the higher sections. In the middle of the monolith, a blackened section shows where campfires have burned from time immemorial.”
Hot Springs, North Carolina, is about 68 miles from Johnson City.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.