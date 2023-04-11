Today in Johnson City History

April 11, 1912: The Comet reported, “News came to the city Saturday afternoon that near Carnegie Furnace a man had been knocked from the track of the Southern railway by a passing train. The city physician, Dr. Miller, was summoned. The man said he had lain by the railroad three days. The doctor found him to be unhurt. He gave his name as Henry Shell, and said he was en route to Jonesboro. He was placed aboard a west bound train and his fare paid to his desired destination.”

Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1912.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

