April 11, 1885: A Johnson City resident had recently passed away, The Comet reported. “Died, at his home on Buffalo, Thursday at 10 o’clock, of consumption, Mr. E.W. Anderson.”
We now know consumption as tuberculosis.
April 11, 1889: “The Johnson City Medical Society called a meeting yesterday and elected Dr. E.S. Miller, Sr., and Dr. S.H. Toy delegates in the meeting of the State Society,” according to The Comet.
April 11, 1895: The Comet published several wise sayings that we would do well to remember.
“Those who borrow trouble never get a chance to pay it back.”
“The moderate drinker is helping to gravel the road that leads to the pit.”
“There isn’t a millionaire alive today whom an angel would consider rich.”
“If the road to the pit didn’t begin in respectability, it couldn’t end in ruin.”
“The devil will promise to pay any kind of interest if we will only take his note.”
“If may be that God made the Dead Sea to show a stingy man how he looks.”
“Jesus wrote the woman’s sins in the dust. Our names are written on his hands.”
“It is always safe for right to count on the help of God when it goes into battle.”
“The paths of righteousness lead straight into the valley of the shadow of death.”
“God is not an alarmist, but when there is danger ahead he wants us to know it.”
“The only thing the matter with the religion of some people is that it has no Christ.”
“The devil some times (sic) gets the most out of it when a collection is taken up in church.”
“Christ went about doing good. He didn’t sit down in a comfortable place and talk about it.”
“When we go to church without praying for the preacher the devil walks home with us.”
“If God answered all prayers, the heavens would always be raining fire on someone’s head.”
April 11, 1907: The Comet reported, “Johnson City was indeed proud to have as her guest, Thursday, the Hon. W.J. Bryan, the most gifted and certainly the most popular private American citizen of today. He was greeted by the largest crowd ever gathered in Johnson City for any purpose. The city wore its banners worthily and made the distinguished gentleman feel the warmth of an East Tennessee welcome.”
William Jennings Bryan ran thrice for President of the United States: In 1896, 1900, and 1908.
April 11, 1912: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported sad news. “Robert Lee, the 9-months’-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Ray, died Tuesday at 8 a.m., whooping cough and measles being cause of death. Wednesday at the Lee hotel (sic) at 2 p.m., the Rev. W.M. Morrell conducted the funeral and interment was made in Oak Hill cemetery (sic).”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on April 11, 1912. The Comet was a weekly publication. The Johnson City Staff was apparently only published two times in April of 1912.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is no longer published.
April 11, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported to readers information about local men in the military.
“Mrs. Will Baum has received a message from her son, Will, announcing his safe arrival in London.”
“Howard Trusler, a member of the 120th ambulance corps, Camp Sevier, is spending a ten day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Trusler, of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
“Miss Ella Burrow has returned form Greeneville, (sic) S.C. where she spent a few days with her brother, Lieutenant Lyle Burrow at Camp Sevier.”
Camp Sevier was a training camp located in South Carolina during World War I.
April 11, 1921: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported exciting news. “At the meeting of the directors of the Johnson City Hotel Company last week, W.L. Stoddard, of New York City, was given the contract to draw the plans and supervise the construction of the magnificent hotel for Johnson City.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
April 11, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “County farm agent Raymond Rosson announced yesterday that poultry raisers wishing to ship poultry in the East April 18 should list their shipments with him not later than Monday. The next carload going East is to be loaded not later than noon on April 18.”
“Glenn Williams and Mack Berry were fined $5 each yesterday in city court on charges of blocking a fire truck. Hearing for Guy Adams on the same charge was continued. The trio was arrested early yesterday morning by Captain Shoun.”
“Orville Combs, 16, Robert Gates, 16, and Sam Warril, 15, all of St. Paul Va., were arrested late last night by Merchant Policeman Earl Loughran on charges of vagrancy and searching cars. The youths are being held at police headquarters.”
April 11, 1940: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers about the offerings at local movie theaters. “Blazing Six Shooters” was showing at the Liberty. The Majestic was featuring “The Light That Failed”. “Should Husbands Work” was at the Sevier, and “Rose Marie” was playing at the Tennessee.
April 11, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Arthur Crawford, 45, of city, route (sic) 5, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for his severely cut right thumb caused by a saw at the local brick plant, hospital records showed. He was dismissed after treatment.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
April 11, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Bobby Eads, East Tennessee State College, passenger in one of the speeding cars which precipitated the wreck Thursday night that took the life of Mrs. Joseph Dampier, was discharged from Memorial Hospital over the weekend.”
More details revealed, “Dr. Dampier is still a patient. His condition is reported as fair. Carl Stallard, Rt. 1, Princeton, driver of the car, is also in fair condition, while another passenger, Bernie Green, 702 Wilson Ave., is reported as satisfactory.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
At the time, Dr. Joseph Dampier was Provost of Milligan College, which is now known as Milligan University.
April 11, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a personnel change within the organization. “Joe Worley will be the new chief of the Elizabethton Bureau of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
“His appointment to the post is effective tomorrow, Executive Editor Tom Hodge said.”
More details revealed, “Worley, 23, has been day wire editor of the newspaper, working in the Johnson City office.”
“He joined the Johnson City Press-Chronicle in 1969 as a reporter, entered military service later that year, then returned to the newspaper as a reporter in January, 1970.”
Finally, readers learned, “In his new post, Worley succeeds the late Herman Robinson who died in late February after suffering a heart attack.”
April 11, 1980: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned a local policeman had been charged with theft. “A Johnson City police lieutenant and his brother were implicated in the theft of truck tires belonging to Sullivan County, according to charges placed Thursday morning in Johnson City.”
“Lt. James Michael ‘Mike” Caudle, a 10-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday morning by members of the city police department’s Bureau of Investigation and TBI Agent Don Collins. Caudle has been charged with concealing stolen property in connection with the case which was under investigation for seven months.”