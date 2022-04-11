April 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune provided several items of interest to its readers; all had datelines from Johnson City.
“Mrs. J. E. Crandall and Miss Nellie Shortridge entertained a few of their friends at Whist on Tuesday evening. Those present were: Miss Katherine Nelms, Mr. and Mrs. John H. Bowman and Messers James Summers, Will Kirkpatrick and Louis Gump.”
“Miss Ina Peters, a handsome young lady from Washington, D. C., is visiting the Misses Wood on Spring street (sic).”
“Miss Bessie Hoskins and brother, of Knoxville, are visiting Mrs. Dr. Cox. Miss Hoskins is a favorite of Johnson City society and is always warmly welcomed.”
“Mrs. Harry Williams entertained the Embroidery Circle with a delightful luncheon Wednesday in honor of her sister, Miss Heywood, of South Carolina, who will spend the summer here.”
“Mrs. S. F. Brading will have as a guest this summer Miss Kerns of Ohio.”
“The program committee of the Monday club (sic) is devoting quite a good deal of time and mental energy to the construction of a program for the ensuing club year. They are striving to make the work interesting as well as instructive, and if their aims are realized, the club will have an enjoyable year.”
“The public library funds are running low and the ways and means committee is preparing to give an entertaining which they hope to improve their finances.”
“The Washington County Sunday school convention will meet here next Tuesday and Wednesday. A large attendance is expected and the members of the different churches will entertain the delegates.”
“The editor of the Johnson City Staff – overlooking his political affiliations – has shown himself by the manner in which he has built up his paper, to be a newspaper man of great ability and pluck.”
“W. P. Harris came up from Gainesville this week to attend to legal business.”
“The question of construction of bridges over the Watauga and Nolachuckey rivers (sic) has been agitated this week by the members of the county court no little. It was decided after much discussion pro and con to build a bridge across the Nolachuckey at Embreeville.”
The reference to Mrs. Dr. Cox meant that Mrs. Cox was married to Dr. Cox.
Nolachuckey is now spelled Nolachucky.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Knoxville Tribune is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not currently have access to any Johnson City Staff newspapers that were published in 1897.
April 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Prohibition Officers M. C. Brown, of this city, H. R. Rowan, of Rogersville, and A. N. Jenkins of Johnson City, captured and destroyed a complete distilling outfit yesterday morning on Casel (sic) creek (sic) in the lower portion of Washington county (sic). The still was complete, with a 60-gallon boiler, and 400 gallons of beer and 10 gallons on mash.”
“Indications were that the still had been operated Sunday night; and when discovered first, the officers lay in wait, for the (several indecipherable words) finally came to the still while the officers were partially hidden, watching, but after looking around, the officers were seen and the suspected operators took to the mountainous sections in a run flowed by the shots of the officers. They made good their escape, but the still, beer and mash were destroyed.”
“This is the third still captured in the same neighborhood during the past two weeks by local officers.”
April 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Morton and Miss Irene Balding have returned home, after attending the Morevain (sic) Sunrise Service in Winston-Salem, N. C., recently.”
“Ellen Jo Stahl, small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray E. Stahl, Erwin, who was a patient at Erwin Community Hospital, is reported to be improving.”
“Word has been received here by Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Moss that his aunt, Mrs. Mary Moss of Bronwood, Ga., is seriously ill as the result of a recent fall. Miss Moss visiting in Johnson City last November.”
This news item also mentioned Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Morton. “Miss Martha Napier Bryant,who was named queen of the celebrate Mule Day Festival at Columbia, Tenn., was a recent visitor of her former classmate, Miss Charlotte Johnston, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Morton, of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Bill Allen of Morganton, N. C., spent Sunday and Monday with his mother, Mrs. S. F. Allen, Catawba street (sic), Erwin.”
“Mrs. Julia Dover of Blacksburg, Va., who has been guest of her son, John Lanter and Mrs. Lanter, Union street (sic), Erwin, for the past two months, has returned home.”
“Miss Rosemary Prince of Lincoln Memorial University, spent the spring holidays in Erwin with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Prince.”
“Jimmy Eugene Treadway, who is a student at East Tennessee State College, spent the Easter holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Treadway of Limestone.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Easter was on April 6 in 1947.
April 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned sad news. A prominent Johnson City resident had passed away. “Anthony Boyd Alphin Sr., 206 Dogwood Lane, Tanglewood, died 2:15 a.m. yesterday at Memorial Hospital after being in ill health for a number a years.”
“A native of Bullecourt County Va., he came to Johnson City 25 years ago as manager of Peoples Services Drug Store, before going into the retail drug business.”
“He was co-owner of Jones-Vance Drug Co., Inc., and Hospital Pharmacy in Johnson City and retired in 1963 due to ill health.”
“Son of the late William Anthony and Ada Boyd Bishop Alphin of Buchanan, Va., he was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served as an associate and on the board of stewards. He was a member of Johnson city Kiwanis Club for 25 years with a 13-yearperfect attendance record. He was a life member of Johnson City Country Club and had served on the board of directors.”
“He received his education at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Va., and was a member of Tennessee Pharmacists Association, national Association Retail Druggist and American Medical Association.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.