Today in Johnson City History

April 10, 1898: Easter Sunday fell on April 10 one hundred and twenty-five years ago today. On that day, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several items from different cities in Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of April 9, readers learned that. “S.S. Jett left for Alaska yesterday morning.”

“County court was in session this week and brought, as usual, a large crowd.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

