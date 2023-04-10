April 10, 1898: Easter Sunday fell on April 10 one hundred and twenty-five years ago today. On that day, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several items from different cities in Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of April 9, readers learned that. “S.S. Jett left for Alaska yesterday morning.”
“County court was in session this week and brought, as usual, a large crowd.”
“W.E.T. Milburn addressed a large crowd of republicans in the court house yesterday.”
“George Crumley is seriously ill and his recovery is thought to be doubtful.”
“Work on the new college is being pushed rapidly.”
“Mrs. Lottie White, of Johnson County, is visiting relatives in Elizabethton this week.”
“The recent cold weather has killed the fruit throughout the county.”
News with a dateline from Greeneville and a date of April 9 included, “War is the main topic of conversation here.”
“Easter services will be celebrated by Knights Templar commandery No. 20, in St. James church, tomorrow afternoon at 3 o’clock. The sermon will be by Sir Knight Rev. Martin Ball, of Paris, Tenn.”
“Mrs. E.E. Wyley, of the orphanage, is in Knoxville this week. She is attending the fifth annual convention of the Woman’s Parsonage and Home Mission society of the M.E. church, south.”
“Mrs. Sanders, wife of J.M. Sanders, is quite ill at her home on Depot street.”
“Rev. W.H. Lester, of the Presbyterian church, is attending the presbytery of Holston, which is in session at Salem church, Washington College, this week.”
“J.A. Susong, W.F. Piper and J.F. Swingle were in Knoxville this week.”
“Dr. Frank Robinson left this week for a visit to New York City.”
“H.C. Yost, who has been quite ill, is able to be out again.”
“Mrs. Bessie Brown Milligan went to Bristol this week, to spend the Easter-tide with Mrs. C.L. Sevier.”
“Jim Hudson will leave next week for Chattanooga, where he has secured a situation in a carriage factory.”
“Dr. W.C. Baker returned this week from a trip through North Carolina.”
“The last freeze, which occurred Tuesday night, killed about all the fruit in this section.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lamons have returned from a visit to friends in Jonesboro.”
“A member of Knights Templar from the commandery here attended the banquet at Bristol last night, given by the Knights Templar.”
“Mrs. W.G. Goss is visiting friends at Rogersville.”
“Mrs. J.W. Howard and son, Charles Boyd, have returned from a visit to Jonesboro relatives.”
“Charles Kidwell and Dave Armitage left this week for South Carolina with stock.”
News with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 9 included the following: “E.F. Smith and A.W. Spencer have about completed arrangements to put in operation another veneering factory here. It is not definitely known yet whether they will build and provide their own power or whether they will arrange to secure their power from the Johnson City foundry. The new company will be known as the Johnson City Veneering, and will manufacture all grades and thicknesses of veneering.”
“Gen. J.T. Wilder of Knoxville was here this week.”
“H.L. Bruner returned from New York Saturday.”
“Charles P. Wofford of Nashville came here Monday and spent two days with his brother.”
“Rev. W M. Neighbors of Knoxville spent a few days here this week.”
“Dr. Long of Nashville was here last week.”
“H.W. Lyle arrived from Atlanta last Saturday to visit his family and returned Wednesday.”
“Miss Cara Brownlow is visiting her sister, Mrs. T.A. Cox, this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. David Gump are visiting at Bristol.”
“Dr. W.J. Miller left Monday, to be present at the annual meeting of the state board of health, which met in Nashville.”
News with a dateline from Mountain City and a date from April 9 included the following: “E.K. Butler attended the meeting of the congregational committee of the First district at Morristown last Saturday.”
“County court was in session Monday.”
“The prospects for building a road from this pace to Bristol seem to be encouraging.”
Information with a Roan Mountain dateline and a date of April 9 informed readers that “H.F. Heaton is visiting friends here.”
“Rev. Brown, a Chicago evangelist, is holding a series of meetings at the M.E. church.”
The college referred to in the news item regarding Elizabethton was very likely one that was ran by the Presbyterian Church and eventually became known as the Davies Academy; from that it became known as the Harold McCormick School. When it was the Harold McCormick School, it was under the direction of Mrs. Nellie McCormick, wife of Cyrus McCormick. She named the school for one of her sons.
The war referenced was the Spanish-American War.
The orphanage referred to may have been what is now known as Holston Home for Children; it was founded in 1895.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
