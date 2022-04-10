April 10, 1890: The Comet alerted readers that “Work was commenced Monday on the new union passenger station at the junction of the Three C’s, East Tenn., Va., & Ga., and the E. T. & W. N. C. roads. The building is to be of stone, is 500 feet long and 50 feet wide. W.H. Floyd of Chattanooga is the architect and the perspective view shows that it is to be a very handsome building. It will not have an equal in architectural beauty and convenience in the South and will be a credit to Johnson City. It will be hurried to completion.”
April 10, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Bristol, and a date of April 9. “A bill was prepared in Johnson City and forwarded to Nashville for the consideration of the legislature. The bill provides for cutting Johnson City and the Ninth civil district of Washington county (sic) from that county and attaching the same to Carter county (sic).
Johnson City pays more than two-fifths of the taxes of Washington county (sic), and it is understood that there is complaint about the distribution of Johnson City’s share of the county funds.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 19, 1899: According to The Chattanooga Daily Times, and with a dateline from Johnson City, “S.C. Williams, city attorney… resigned, stating as a reason that the duties as city attorney and to his other clients conflicted, and that he could not serve two masters. Mr. Williams is one of the ablest attorneys in East Tennessee. His successor will be elected at the next council meeting.”
April 10, 1922: A century ago today, according to The Journal and Tribune, with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of April 9, “Miss Emma L. Tucker, of Enterprise, Fla., is holding revival services at the First Methodist church (sic). Miss Tucker is considered one of the most noted women preachers in the country. The music is in charge of Prof. Adial Loudy. The revival services are expected to last two weeks, and are attracting large crowds.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. April 10, 1922 fell on a Monday.
April 10, 1936: The Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Tusculum College. Readers were interested to learn that “Miss Mary Beeson of Johnson City will direct the Tusculum college (sic) orchestra in a recital at McCormick hall (sic) tomorrow night at 7:30. Miss Marjorie Trim will be soprano and Dick Beeson, flutist.”
“Other orchestra members include Robert Soule, Stephen Jump, Joanna Smith, Joseph Forbes, Betty Macleod, Miss Blanche Bales, Fred Gray, Harold Estes, Burney Overton, and Hawkins and Frank Barnes.”
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University.
April 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Coronation of a king and queen and awarding of grand prizes of $50 and $25 will climax he program of the annual Boones Creek ‘Round-Up’ to be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium. The event is sponsored by the Boones Creek Community Club. Doors will open at 7 p.m.”
“Washington county’s (sic) other 11 community clubs – Gray, Sulphur Springs, Pleasant Valley, Bowmantown, Leesburg, Telford, Lamar, Claxton, Conklin, Martha Washington and South Central – will participate and compete for awards totaling more than $350 plus the annual Trophy. Leesburg won the trophy last year, which must be won three times to become the property of any one club.”
“A spokesman for the club said selection of a king and queen would differ this year in that four contestants would be selected from the high school and four from the elementary. Tickets will be sold that night and the boy and girl receiving the highest number of votes will be crowned.”
“Contests will include greasy pole climbing, milking by women, corn shucking by men, cattle showing by Future Farmers of America members, crocheting by women, harnessing by men, dish washing by women, wood sawing by men, and two stunts.”
Fifty dollars in 1947 now has the approximately equivalent purchasing power of $630, making $25 having the approximate purchasing power of $315. Therefore, $350 in 1947 currently is worth about $4,412. These numbers come from www.in2013dollars.com.
April 10, 1972: Sad news awaited readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle 50 years ago today. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned that “A former Elizabethton woman has been murdered in Oklahoma City, Okla., relatives here have learned.”
“Mrs. Carl T. Reed, 43, the former Marita Smith of Elizabethton, was found stabbed to death last Thursday at the couple’s recently-completed home in Oklahoma City. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
“Mrs. Reed is a sister of Mrs. Herschel Ornduff and Arvel Smith, both of Elizabethton.”
“The Reeds had moved to Oklahoma only six weeks ago from Massachusetts. They had no children.”
“Oklahoma officials said a man who had been building a fence on the Reed property has been charged.”
“Services will be held at 2 p.m. tomorrow at Fort Smith, Ark.”
April 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Larry Wallace, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, will speak at noon today at the Peerless Restaurant during an East Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Council meeting.”