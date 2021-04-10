April 10, 1868: The Union Flag quipped, “In childhood we cut our teeth. In age they cut us.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
April 10, 1890: According to The Comet, “The Johnson City Land and Improvement Company issued a card yesterday in which it charged Gen. Wilder with trying to depreciate value in its addition by circulating false reports, etc.”
The article further stated, “Gen. Wilder was seen by The Comet and when asked if the charges were true denied them most empathetically and asked us to state for him that he had not only been falsely quoted but grossly misrepresented.”
April 10, 1899: The Chattanooga Daily Times, in a dateline from Johnson City reported news about two local companies. “George B. Parker, of England, owner of the Carnegie furnace (sic) … and the Embreeville furnace (sic) at Embreeville, is here making an inspection of the works, with his new general manager, Mr. Perin. The Carnegie furnace (sic) output has recently been increased to ninety tons per day, when the Embreeville furnace (sic), which has just recently undergone some extensive repairs and just blown in an output of 120 tons per day. In addition to the number of men employed in operating these two furnaces, a large force of men are at work opening up new mines, making altogether, directly and indirectly about 1,000 men. The cash distributed for these enterprises each pay day makes quite an item and is visibly felt in the trade channels of our city.”
April 10, 1918: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “The Tuesday Bridge club held the first meeting after Lent with Mrs. C.C. Coe yesterday afternoon at her home on Unaka avenue (sic). A delightful afternoon was spent with the cards. Playing were Mesdames Carpenter, Simmonds, Gildersleeve, Andrew Spencer, Tucker, Lacy, Jennings, Cass, Exum, Neas, Horace Spencer, and Miss Kathleen Dickenson. Mrs. Coe served a delicious salad course.”
Easter was on March 31 in 1918.
April 10: 1921: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported on a romantic triangle shooting. “Because he objected to the attention of another man to his girl, John Gray, an ex-service man and overseas veteran, shot and dangerously wounded Charley Cox in the face and seriously injured Crandall Campbell at the home of Mrs. I.B. Light, 203 Highland Avenue about eight o’clock last night. With his cheek lacerated and his left eye sightless, Cox lay this morning in Memorial Hospital in a critical condition. Weakened from loss of blood, his recovery is doubtful. Gray was removed to Jonesboro by Sheriff Walters last night and is held there awaiting a preliminary hearing before a magistrate.”
“Stella Light, the girl in the case, told this morning … Campbell and Cox came to her mother’s store, a short distance from the residence, about 7:30 o’clock last night. When she repelled their advances, she said, Cox and Campbell began to abuse her, and followed her to the house.”
“The room is about nine by twelve feet in dimensions and is used as a sleeping apartment. ... Cox, Campbell and the girl were standing about eight feet distant from Gray when the shot was fired. The charge passed through a stove pipe (sic) and penetrated an open door leading into a back room. A part of the charge tore away Cox’s face, and pierced Campbell’s left hand when he raised it defensively. One shot struck Miss Light on the right forearm inflicting a slight flesh wound. It is apparent from the bird shot in the panel of the door … the full charge missed Cox’s face by inches.”
The story continued, “… Gray still retaining the shot gun had gotten into an automobile with Stella Light and her sister, Tiney Belle Light, and had driven toward the National Sanatorium where he was later arrested … and brought to town.”
Finally, readers learned that “Cox is about 35 and unmarried. Campbell, son of the late Fuller Campbell, 32, recently returned to this city and surrendered on the charge of having been connected with the conspiracy to shoot up the county jail at Jonesboro on the night of October 1. His trial with other alleged conspirators is set for next week in Jonesboro.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The National Sanitorium is now referred to as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
No newspapers were published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 10, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on an exciting contest. “Every resident of Johnson City who was born in 1885 is invited to take part in the Birthday Party of The Chronicle and Staff-News, invitations to which are now being given. The listing closes Monday, April 14, at six o’clock, p.m.”
“Many replies have been received, with the coupons printed daily in this paper, and some have lived here a long time. Little incidents recalled in the history of Johnson City are being sent in, and these are found interesting.”
April 10, 1941: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Johnson Citians and residents of upper East Tennessee are eagerly looking forward to Society Day, spring party sponsored annually by the American Legion Auxiliary, to be held Friday, April 19, in John Sevier ballroom.”
“Bridge parties, a tea, and fashion show will be highlights of the day.”
April 10, 1956: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that a new fraternity would soon be installed at East Tennessee State College. “The Iota Omicron chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at East Tennessee State College will be formally installed this weekend. Johnson City members of the chapter are: … Wade Miller, Doug Blevins, Gene Lambert, Earnest Buchanan … Dan Reece, Don Dawson and Wayne Starnes.”
April 10, 1968: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of the upcoming Miss Johnson City pageant. “Jim Mize, publicity chairman, said the three-day event this year has sparked new interest. Mize added that in view of this, tickets are now on sale and may be purchased early through local Jaycee members.”
The pageant would be held on April 18, 19 and 20, and would be the 21st such pageant for Johnson City.