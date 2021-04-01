April 1, 1870: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported interesting information about a Mr. Samuel Mieirs. Readers learned, “This gentleman has shown the true spirit of the philanthropist since he came to Jonesboro, and many are the warm hearts that return him grateful thanks for his liberal contributions and noble deeds of charity. His heart and his purse have never been closed against the needy and afflicted. Would that we had ore such men among us.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was printed in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. Inside the paper, however, the town was spelled Jonesboro.
April 1, 1886: The Comet quipped, “A.B. Bowman, Esp., informs us that he had new onions for dinner Sunday. This is the first we have heard of. Lettuce see who can beet it.”
April 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Lieutenant Frank St. John, after spending the week-end (sic) with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.B. St. John, has returned to Camp Sevier.”
Camp Sevier was located in South Carolina, and was used for training troops going to fight in World War I.
April 1, 1920: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Miss Ethel Riddel and Mr. Clyde Smith who were married in Johnson City on Tuesday evening, came to Bristol on the late train and were guests at Hotel Bristol. They left yesterday for Washington and other eastern cities.”
Johnson City did not have any newspapers published in 1920.
April 1, 1921: The Kingsport Times reported on a story that sounded like it was an April Fool’s story. “Minor matters like a board bill and an extra wife or so mean nothing to Dan Walker, erstwhile of Kingsport and now of climes unknown, according to evidence secured by the local police. “Reports received from several towns would indicate that Mr. Walker is often afflicted with very peculiar and very convenient lapses of memory regarding his bills.”
The article continued, “Mr. Walker, is, or professes to be, an interior decorator. While in Kingsport he professed to be a newlywed, and his wife was with him at his boarding house. ... He was occupied ... in making beautiful the interior of the new County club (sic).
“Several days ago, Chief C.A. King of the Kingsport police received a wire from Johnson City stating that Mr. Walker had forgotten to pay a board bill in that city. When delicately approached by Chief King ... Mr. Walker paid the Johnson City bill in full.”
Readers later learned, “A short time later, Mr. Walker’s landlord ... found that (Mr. Walker) had flitted away, taking his bride with him and neglecting to make settlement for his board.
The story concluded, “Chief King, having learned that Walker was from Raleigh, N.C., wired authorities in that city in regard to the matter, asking them if Walker was there. He received the following terse reply to his telegram: ‘No. Walker wanted for beating board bill here, and for bigamy.’”
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 1, 1933: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Doctor J.T. McFadden, City physician for nearly four years, today tendered his resignation to the city commission explaining that he could not give the proper attention to his private practice and take care of the city work too. So many unemployed are asking the services of the city physician, he said, that his private practice is being seriously impaired. The commission accepted his resignation and unanimously elected D. W.H. Matthews for a period ending June 30.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City during the year of 1933.
April 1, 1941: The Johnson City Chronicle’s Inquiring Reporter posed a question. Several area citizens provided their thoughts in answer. “The question: Would you be in favor of the United States putting outside workers in strikebound plants working on defense orders, if all reasonable efforts of mediation failed?”
Here are some answers: “D.F. Johnson, East Main street (sic). ‘If all efforts that offered a fair settlement to both sides failed, yes. But I do think that careful investigation and consideration should be made before such a step is taken.’”
“Albert Martin, South Roan street (sic): ‘That would be a grave step but I do believe it would be all right in such grave circumstances. Striking now, of all times, should not be tolerated if there is any other way out. They are caused by trouble makers and fifth columnists probably anyway.’”
“Marion Woods, East Holston avenue (sic). ‘If the government needed the materials badly and there was no other way to get them, I think it could be the thing to do. But mediation should first be attempted.’”
A fifth columnist is someone who is trying to undermine a bigger group of individuals from inside the same group of individuals.
April 1, 1954: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers started their day with a laugh as they read about April Fools happenings. “Anyone who thinks that April Fool day belongs only to children is – if you’ll pardon us – April fooling himself.”
The article continued, “The day was still in its infancy when the Police Department received a call and a grown-up voice reported the presence of a dead man at a certain address.”
“As a part of their duties, the police called at the location given. It was a cemetery!”
“Another call informed the long-suffering police of a wreck at a particular place. No wreck. Another April Fool! And neither of the jokesters were children!”
Finally, “… the youngsters are busily at work. Yards of string, a few bricks, eggshells, and other paraphernalia have disappeared mysteriously from homes to places where children congregate for whispers and much giggling.”
April 1, 1961: In the classified advertisements, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that The Book Shop had a complete line of Vacation Bible School supplies for area churches. The Book Shop was located in the John Sevier Hotel Building.
April 1, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an upcoming election in Jonesboro. “Between 400 and 500 Jonesboro residents are expected to vote in tomorrow’s town election.”
“Mayor Lyle Haws is unopposed for reelection.” However, “Aldermen seeking reelection are Scott Vines, Jack Conley, Ernest McKinney, and Jack Smith.” Contesting the posts with them are Joe Brown and Arlin Painter. Bob Runion is also on the ballot but he announced he had withdrawn from the race.”
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough is named for Ernest McKinney.
April 1, 1982: The Junior Service League of Johnson City became the Junior League of Johnson City. (Source: Personal conversation with Mary Beth Malone, Claire Oldham and Rebecca Henderson.)