April 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet gave news of a Johnson City society wedding. Readers learned that, “The Carr-Rice nuptials were celebrated in the Southern Methodist church on Market street (sic) at 10:30 o’clock yesterday morning.”
“Long before the hour for the ceremony the auditorium was filled to the overflowing with the weather and beauty of the city anxiously awaiting the arrival of the bride and groom elect.”
“The decorations were beautiful. Around the balustrade of the pulpit was constructed three handsome arches made of cedar, fern, galax leaves and blooming bridal wreath. On top of these high arches rested triangles, their points reaching on toward the lofty ceiling and their edges illuminated with burning tapers. Immediately in front of the pulpit was the larger arch of the three and on either side stood the smaller ones, enclining (sic) toward the end of the room. In the smaller arches stood century plants and lilies made more beautiful by the mellow lights from fancy shaded piano lamps. The lectern had been removed and in its place stood the organ, tastefully decorated with flower and leaf. Suspended from the large arch was a beautiful floral heart, pierced by cupid’s downy shaft. Under it on the outside of the chancel was soon to stand the handsome bride and groom and on the other the man of God who was to solemnize the bans. It was a beautiful wedding.”
“When the hour arrived the blushing bride, neatly gowned in a brown traveling suit, and with bride’s roses in her hand, entered the South side aisle resting on the arm of her sister, Miss Alice, the maid of honor who like her happy sister, wore a brown suit. Simultaneously the groom attired in the conventional black, entered the North side aisle, escorted by his cousin, and best man, Mr. W. R. Crabtree of Chattanooga.”
“Then, as the solemn notes of Mendelsohn’s filled the church with its familiar strain, the march to the altar began.”
“Proceeding them down the aisles, neatly dressed in black suits and tan gloves moved the ushers wearing Marehel Neil roses in their lapels.”
“The bride and groom met in front of the alter and she taking his arm was led to the chancel. Rev. W.S. Neighbors then in a most imposing ceremony made them man and wife. They turned and began a slow exit by the center aisle, proceeded by Mises Lucille McCown and Lucy Carr, sweet little flowers girls, who strewed the path of the happy pair with brides’ roses.”
“The ushers were: Harvey H. Hannah, secretary to Governor Taylor, Nashville, and Frank Taylor, T.E. Hurst and Earnest Miller of this city.”
“Immediately after the ceremony the bridal party were driven to the Southern depot where they took the train for Nashville, their future home.”
“The bride, Miss Mary Carr, is the second daughter of J.M. Carr, a prominent citizen of this place, and belongs to an old and respected family. She is handsome and accomplished and was one of the popular leaders in society, and Mr. Rice is to be congratulated on winning such a charming bride.”
“Mr. DeLong Rice, the groom, is a native of Winchester, Middle Tennessee, and is a young business man of much promise. He has been the private secretary of Governor Taylor for the past several years and was his companion on all his lecturing tours. He resides at present in Nashville and is engaged in the publication and sale of ‘Bob Taylor’s Tales,’ a compilation of the Governor’s lectures.”
“Both of the young people are extremely popular and received a regular shower of congratulation on their departure.”
“The bride held a levee at the depot while waiting for the train and received the kisses and best wishes of her many friends. She seemed extremely happy and took great delight in introducing ‘my husband, Mr. Rice’ to those who did not before enjoy the pleasure of his acquaintance.”
The Southern Methodist Church is now known as Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
April 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported exciting news for Johnson City. “Just before going to press, it was learned by the Chronicle, that a special train arrived in Johnson City shortly after midnight this morning with a party of nationally known capitalists, and experts, headed by Henry Ford and Thomas A. Edison, for the purpose of completing a deal involving the purchase of the Cranberry Furnace and the E.T.&W.N.C. Railroad. It has been recognized by leaders in the iron and steel industry for some time that the high quality of magnetic iron ore mined in the Cranberry section makes it available for the manufacture of the highest grade machinery, with unusual (indecipherable) qualities; and is contemplated (several indecipherable words) said to have been confirmed by Mr. Ford’s announced intention of making certain important improvements and changes in his popular car.”
“While the furnace plant in Johnson City is modern in type, Mr. Edison and Mr. Ford are understood to have its thorough inspection in mind as a portion of their program to exchange it, with probability of establishing a steel mill and extensive machine shops in connection with it. The acquisition of the narrow gauge railroad is stated to be an essential to the economic operation of the furnace and steel plant; and in this connection it was also learned that engineering members of the party contemplate extensive surveys of the iron field, with a view to making additional openings to increase the output from the Cranberry section.”
“The consummation of these deals was confirmed by the fact that today is April first. In other words, April Fool.”April 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a peculiar story about a bear bite. “Pretty yellow-haired Christine Hollar, four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hollar, of Johnson City, has been re-admitted to Appalachian Hospital for additional treatment of a severe injury to her left leg suffered when attacked by a bear at a carnival nearly a year ago, attendants said today.”
“A Knoxville orthopedic surgeon has reset the left knee and apparently the child is well on the road to recovery.”
“Christine’s parents were employed by J.J. Page shows at the time of the mishap.”
Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.