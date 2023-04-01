Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 1, 1923: A century ago today, April 1 was Easter Sunday.

The Johnson City Chronicle continued to report to readers information about the naming of the new hotel being developed in Johnson City. “The Chronicle’s Hotel Prize Name Contest came to a close last night, when hundreds of different suggestions for a name for the new hotel were received, bringing the total well over two thousand.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

