April 1, 1923: A century ago today, April 1 was Easter Sunday.
The Johnson City Chronicle continued to report to readers information about the naming of the new hotel being developed in Johnson City. “The Chronicle’s Hotel Prize Name Contest came to a close last night, when hundreds of different suggestions for a name for the new hotel were received, bringing the total well over two thousand.”
“A complete list of these suggestions has been made, and will be turned over to the hotel directors, who will select the name the big hotel is to bear, and the person who suggested this name will be awarded the Ten Dollar prize offered by the Chronicle.”
“President Jennings being out of the city yesterday did not announced the date on which the directors would meet and decide upon the name; but he has stated that the selection to be made will be subject to the final approval of William Foor, the lessee of the hotel.”
“The Chronicle desires to express its thanks to its readers, not only in this section, but, in various parts of the country, for making many valuable suggestions, which will aid the directors in choosing a suitable name, with the added significance of having the people, 1300 of whom are the real owners of the big building, express their preferences as to the name.”
“’The name contest which has just closed,’ said a hotel director yesterday, ‘has served to created valuable interest in the big project, and has been a considerable help to the officers and directors in treating and maintaining greater activity in the various departments of the great undertaking.”
“Announcements will be made promptly through these columns as to when the directors will meet to consider the selection of the names, and as soon as selected, the winner will be announced and the prize awarded.”
“Names suggested yesterday, the last day of the contest, included:”
“Magnet, Sevier, Southern, Prince Charles, Argyle, Arrandale, Caledonian, Dunnegan, Richward, Columbia, Celestial, Chronicle’s Right, It, Franklin, John Sevier, Eagle’s Nest, Farrar, Pride, Lee Grant, Johnson City Star, Honorable, Rounding Main, Johnson City Special, Victori, de Ville, Prais, Taylor’s Tower, Johnson’s Temple, Johnson Delmonico, Justice, Norton, Johnson City’s Best, Appian, Sinton, Grand Southern, Gibson, Johnson City Palace, Great Southern, Empress, Southern, New Eastern, New Eastern (two times), Pardue, Wearless Rest, Queen of the Valley, World Famous, Rutledge, Anchor, Tenn – Harris, Buffalonian, Providence, Providence (two times), Lookout Inn, Promised Land, Servie, Johnson City Zenith, Johnson City Big Union, Johnson City Golden Rule, City, Greenwood, Waterloo, Foor, Million, Half Million, Matchless Climax, Southern New York, Southern, Tulane, Universal, Frederick, Onesiphorus, Prize Winner, City Spring, Crystal, Pine Hill, Fare Well, High Barton, Rosewood, Limestone, Mobile, Modern, Gladstone Eagle, Mister, DeLuxe, Heart of the Hills, Boxwood, Swannanoa,
James Robertson, Sevier, Blount, Allegheny, Enterprise, Commerce, Commercial, Westover, Pershing, John Seiver, Sevier, Andrew Johnson, John Sevier, Barbara Blunt, Monumental, Monumental (two times), Palatia, Emperor, Palatial (again), General, Mountain City, Empire, Empire (two times), Palace, Southland, Andrew Jackson, Johnson City, James Robertson, Senior, Victor, Central, Piedmont, Highflown, Homestead, Oread, Cleveland, National, Crescent, Colosseum, Seehorn, Stonewall, East Tennessee, Profile, Unique, Johnson City Unique, Johnson City Union, Johnson City Jewel, Bon Ami, Bonnie Kate, Hemlock Inn, Sweet Aqua Inn, Johnsonian, Johnson City Inn, Traveler’s Favorite, Happy Rest, Unity, Grand Sardenys, Sevilla, Royal, Prize, Martinique, Buffalo, Pride of East Tennessee, (indecipherable), World Wide, Klondike, Johnsonia, Toot – an’ — khum – in, Selwyn, Palace, Johnson City, Excelsior, (indecipherable) Appalachian Terrace, White Rock, (indecipherable), Altitude, Walter P. Brownlow, Robert L. Taylor, Monarch, (indecipherable), Ambrosia, New Life, Princess, Amazon, Roselle, Beechland, Silvermoon, Sol, New Central, Tip – Top, Portage, Crescent Beech, Dominion, Langston, Tennessee Pride, Patton, Bonnie Kate, Brookies, Boxwood, Union Leader, Marlborough, Melbourne, Carrolton, (indecipherable) Johncitian, Hidden Springs, Lincoln Springs, Nolachuckey Jack.”
“Mrs. C. A. Bingham, W. J. Dyer, Mary Dyer, Isabelle Melles, Linville, N. C., Mrs. J. C. Carriger, Hampton, Tenn, Lewis Benbow, Newland, N. C., Charles Hughes, Joe M. Martin, Newland, N. C., Woodrow Martin, J. B. Martin, Hazel Braswell, Newland, N. C. Mrs. Mollie Braswell, J. O. Shell, Heaton, N. C., T. J. Fulkerson, Jonesboro, Tenn., Walter Hankins, Mrs. F. H. Andrews, Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Nellis Cohn, Erwin, Tenn., Mary King, Jonesboro, Tenn., Mrs. H. C. Saylor, Jonesboro, R. F. D. 4, Mrs. J. T. Howell, Jonesboro, Tenn., Hazel B. Howell, H. H. Story, Mrs. H. H. Story, Carl Osborne, Mrs. N. D. Riddle, Erwin, Tenn. Jewell Bennett, Erwin, Tenn., Hop Williams, Ruth Parker, W. G. Mathes, Mary Faye, Mrs. E. H. Faye, Mrs. J. E. Glover, W. M. Dunn, Spruce Pine, N. C., Lurenna Hines, C. W. Savage, Murphy, N. C., J. Max Burleson, Minneapolis, N. C., R. E. Burleson, Minneapolis, N. C., E. R. Franklin, Elizabethton, Tenn., Katie Burleson, Minneapolis, N. C., J. E. Sigmon, Marion, N. C., Cora L. Wyatt, Spruce Pine, N. C., C. C. Burleson, Minneapolis, N. C., T. S. Hughes, Micaville, N. C., Verne Burrow, Elizabethton, Tenn., S. C. Hurrell, Hampton, Tenn., G. F. Combs, Erwin, Tenn., Miss Hannah Church, Ed Hamilton, Taylor Blackburn, Mrs. G. Price, Evelyn Whisnant, Orville Hagler, C. O. Pearson, H. E. Toney, Erwin, Tenn., R. C. Wagner, H. A. Wagner, Bartlett Fisher, Oberia Tadlock, Jonesboro, Richard Mahoney, Jonesboro, N. T. Bowman, Washington College, Tenn., Mrs. W. C. Patton, J. R. Anderson, Nal Carrier, Mrs. W. C. Patton (again), O. L. Sanders, Dillon Sanders, Mrs. E. W. Slater, Mrs. E. O. Trivelle, Fred K. Jackson, Mrs. F. S. Leonard, J. R. Horton, T. S. Crouch, Jonesboro, Tenn., R. F. D. 4, Mrs. Walter Dunn, Jonesboro, Tenn., Danley Sanders, Walter Dunn, Jonesboro, Tenn., Walter Dunn (listed again) Raleigh Weaver, A. C. Porter, Bondtown, Va., D. L. Sanders, Thelma Tomlinson, J. E. Waddell, Hunter Kyte, William Aldridge, Elk Park, N. C., Mrs. W. Hughes, Cranberry, N. C., Belle Burleson, Minneapolis, N. C., John Franklin, Minneapolis, N. C., Mrs. R. M. Green, Boone, N. C., H. Byrd, Mrs. Mary Tweed, Mrs. Mollie Tweed, R. M. Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Mollie Tweed (listed again), H. K. Kirkpatrick., Mrs. Charles Allen, Mountain City, Tenn., Gladys Crowe, Mountain City, Tenn., Miss J. Lacy, Watauga, Tenn., Mrs. E. M. Fleenor, Piney Flat, Tenn., Dorothy Rose, Riddlesburg, Pa., Carrie S. Williams, Jonesboro, Tenn., G. H. Vial, Mr. E. M. Yoder, Linville, N. C.”
Ten dollars in 1923 is now worth about $175, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.