Storytelling, pumpkins and hot apple cider are on the agenda Saturday as Tipton-Haynes Historical Site celebrates its 28th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch.
Events start at 3 p.m. with a variety of fall and Halloween craft stations, hot apple cider and time to stroll the site and explore its ancient and spooky cave.
The Watauga Historical Association will be on site all day stirring the kettle to make some yummy apple butter that will be for sale. Several local vendors will be selling their homemade crafts while a handful of food trucks will allow visitors to have a picnic. Come and visit with representatives from other local historic sites and learn of the rich history of the area.
Mary Beth Hertz Photography will be setting up a fall decorated photo booth for family portraits, and there will be be hayrides by Johnson City Kubota.
The Appalachian Highland Celts will have a mysterious walking trail around the historic buildings. They will also be having a bake sale which will give visitors the chance to go home with some delicious treats. Various candies and goodies will also be available for kids of all ages.
Admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes will be admitted free.
Tipton-Haynes Historical Site is located at 2620 S. Roan St. For information, call 423-926-3631.