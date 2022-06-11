Are there holes all over your yard because of your dog’s digging? Some breeds, like terriers and hounds, are more prone to digging because of their genes, but digging can also occur when dogs aren’t getting the physical or mental stimulation they need.
A bored dog is a dog that will dig.
Digging is a common issue, but it can be fixed with some time and training. To help owners keep their yards intact, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips:
Brains and brawn
Make sure your dog gets plenty of mental stimulation through daily play and training sessions. Teach your dog to sit and stay on command and provide plenty of opportunities for your furry friend to exercise and release his energy.
There’s a time and place
If you have a breed that naturally digs, like a Dachshund or Parson Russell terrier, designate a small area in your yard for your dog where digging is allowed. Burying bones or your dog’s favorite toys there is a great way to teach him that this is the acceptable place to dig.
Keep it cool
On hot days, dogs will dig to reach cooler earth they can lie on and lower their body temperature. Try and keep your dog inside during warmer weather so he doesn’t dig up the yard in search of respite.
If you don’t want to give your dog free reign of the whole house, designate an indoor climate-controlled space supplied with water and toys for your dog.