As the investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells of Hawkins County continues, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports it has received 715 tips as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday marks the 16th day since she was reported missing late in the afternoon of June 15.
“We appreciate your partnership and ongoing interest in the search for Summer Wells. To date, we’ve vetted 715 tips,” Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said in a social media message sent out on Wednesday afternoon. “Please call 1-800-824-3463 only to report credible information, not speculation or rumors. Doing so helps us get to the most important info ASAP!”
Summer, three feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 40 pounds. Her mother reported last seeing her about 6:30 p.m. on June 15 at their home on Ben Hill Road, near Beech Creek Road, authorities said. The rural area has a Rogersville address but is near the Hawkins-Sullivan county line in the Beech Creek community.
Her disappearance sparked intensive searches around the home by the TBI, with assistance from the FBI, local and out-of-state agencies. The TBI on Saturday put out a call for the driver of red or burgundy 1998-2000 Toyota pickup truck on Ben Hill and Beech Creek roads to contact the TBI to answer questions about what he or she might have seen on June 14 and 15. TBI’s statement said the driver was not a suspect.
On Sunday, the TBI announced the search efforts were being scaled back but the investigation is continuing. Rewards being offered for information leading to her whereabouts include $25,000 from a Kingsport man. It has been deposited in a Civis Bank account overseen by the Church Hill Rescue Squad, one of the agencies assisting with the search.