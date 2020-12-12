Each year, more than 25 million Americans purchase a live tree to display and decorate in their homes for Christmas.
This year, there are early signs that even more of us are putting up real trees to help stave off depression during an especially humdrum holiday season in a global pandemic.
With improper care, however, a fresh, green tree can quickly turn into a brown fire hazard in your living room.
Here are a few tips from the experts at the National Christmas Tree Association to keep your holidays green and bright.
Choose the right tree
Most real Christmas trees should last at least five weeks, but the clock starts ticking when the tree is cut.
Trees at a choose-and-cut farm will be fresher than a retail lot, because they’re still alive and growing when you get there. That means they’ll last longer with proper care.
If you do go to a lot, ask the seller when the trees came in. Try to get a tree that has just arrived. It will be fresher.
Slide a branch through your closed fingers, if the needles come off easily, the tree may be too dry. The outer branches should be pliable and not brittle.
Also make sure there aren’t too many needles on the ground around the tree and try to find a tree kept in the shade, if possible.
Be tree prepared
Once you’ve selected a tree that will fit in your designated space, get it ready to last.
Cut or ask the seller to cut a half-inch off the bottom of the trunk to expose new wood that hasn’t been plugged with sap.
The best display stand is a traditional type with a water reservoir, but it should be sized properly. Stands should hold a quart of water for every inch of stem diameter.
Don’t whittle the sides of the trunk down to fit the stand. The outer layers of wood take up the most water.
When you get home, get the tree into water as soon as possible. If you’re storing before putting it on display, put in in a bucket of water.
Keep it wet
Once in the stand and decorated, check the water level in the stand each day and keep it above the base of the tree.
Heat sources, like vents and fire places can dry out trees quicker. Lowering the temperature in the room will help your tree last longer.
Also, lights that produce less heat, like LEDs, will help your tree’s longevity. Older incandescent bulbs run hotter.
Turn off lights when leaving the house for extended periods and when turning in for the night.
Let it go
Despite your best efforts, a cut tree will not last forever. When your Christmas tree gets dry, it’s time to take it out. A dry tree is a fire hazard, and nobody wants to spend the holidays homeless.
Most cities in our area offer curbside pickup for recycling old trees, a good option to turn those used up decorations into something useful.