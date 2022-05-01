Garden lovers from across the region are invited to Jonesborough for the 26th Annual Garden Gala self-guided walking tour on June 4.
The garden tour is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held at the Jonesborough Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and may be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
This is an opportunity to take a sneak peek into some of Jonesborough’s hidden treasures by exploring seven different gardens.
There will be vendors set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the International Storytelling Center Plaza and in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Thew will have yard art, stained glass, plants, garden items, tools, garden-style jewelry and other handcrafted goods.
This day-long charity event is hosted by the Schubert Club and the Tuesday Garden Club and supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
The Schubert Club of Jonesborough uses the money received from the Garden Gala to support several community organizations and projects.
The Tuesday Garden Club has evolved over the past eight decades into a dedicated group of people interested in gardening education and promoting good stewardship of natural resources within the Washington County and Jonesborough community. The garden club provides small scholarships for high school seniors pursuing post-high school horticulture-related studies as well as supporting the Washington County Jonesborough Library.
The Garden Gala is designed as a complete walking tour, but there will be a shuttle transportation provided this year.
