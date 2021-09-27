As Mystery Diner, it has always been my policy to hold off reviewing a newly opened local restaurant for 60 days or so. This gives the restaurateur and team a chance to correct any issues associated with the opening.
Rare is the instance when I break my policy and review a newly opened local restaurant that is just three days old.
This is one of those instances.
First impression
Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant is the very newest tenant in Elizabethton’s West Towne Square shopping center, occupying the storefront once tenanted by Primo’s Italian Restaurant. Owners Moe and Kinsey Farrouki moved their Primo’s operation into larger quarters just four doors along, and renamed it The Black Olive in the process.
And the old location, you ask? After some remodeling, they opened Tijuana’s there.
Tijuana’s has seating in two dining rooms for about 50 diners at tables lined with banquettes and sturdy chairs. The outer dining room contains the cashier and take-out counter. The remodel also created a bar as part of the inner dining room, with the restrooms further along toward the rear hallway.
Mexican Pizza
On a recent trip to Elizabethton, my dining partner noticed the new Tijuana’s sign in West Towne Square, and suggested we drive over. We stopped in, anxious to see what progress Moe and Kinsey had made, and were surprised to discover Tijuana’s had opened just three days before. We saw several familiar faces from Primo’s in Tijuana’s wait staff, including the quietly professional and friendly Ms. Carrie.
In brief conversation with Kinsey and Carrie about Tijuana’s cuisine, my dining partner and I learned that it was a synthesis of several regional Mexican cuisines, adding some good ol’ American fusion to fit them all together. Tijuana’s chef Canuto favors the cuisine from the Oaxaca region of Mexico. With a culinary history dating back some thousands of years, the cuisine found in Oaxaca’s Central Valley is quite varied and interesting.
In reply to my dining partner’s request for a dish that both showcased chef Canuto’s talents and was also delicious, our server Carrie recommended Tijuana’s Mexican Pizza ($12). Resembling an unfolded quesadilla in shape and content, Tijuana’s version of a Mexican Pizza starts with two dinner-sized flour tortillas, grilled until barely crispy but still flexible. One is covered with a mixture of diced tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, onions, black beans, corn, queso, and marinated white meat chicken slices. Adding the other tortilla as a lid, my dining partner’s Mexican Pizza was baked until bubbly, topped with some squirts of sour cream and then served with some very fresh guacamole and delicious grilled jalapeno pepper ringlets as side dishes.
Cancun Picante with a la carte Mexican Street CornWhile my dining partner was enjoying her Mexican Pizza, I was tucking in to a Tijuana’s signature platter from a bit further afield than Oaxaca, that being Cancun Picante con Pollo ($12). This was a specialty from the coastal region of the Yucatan peninsula. Offered with either steak or chicken as the protein source, (I opted for chicken) Cancun Picante takes sliced, marinated chicken meat and grills it with onion slices, mushrooms and black beans, then sautés the mix in queso before plating it with some refried beans and spicy rice. I’d also spotted some Mexican Street Corn as an appetizer ($4) and ordered some, figuring it would add to the flavor and texture bouquet of the dish. That it did, the street corn being served off the cob, mixed with a spicy mayonnaise, cilantro and ground black pepper and just right for spooning onto the Cancun Picante. All in all, Cancun Picante a la Mexican Street Corn was very nice indeed.
The bottom line
It is not often that I can tell if a restaurant is going to be successful after just one visit.
Here, though, I can state that Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant is indeed destined for success.
When you visit, you will find the restaurant’s décor more than suitable. You will be well-looked-after by the staff and be both satisfied and charmed by what chef Canuto’s Oaxacan-honed skill creates for your enjoyment.
With their Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant property, Moe and Kinsey Farrouki have created some real competition for the Tri-Cities’ restaurant scene as a whole.
Go, and see for yourself.
You will not be disappointed.