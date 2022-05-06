Tickets are still available for the appearance of Tim Tebow at a program being conducted by 4ThirTEEN at Freedom Hall Civic Center on May 15.
T.R. Dunn, founder of 4ThirTEEN, said tickets remain available for purchase as well as free tickets that people have sponsored to give away.
4ThirTEEN was founded in response the recent suicides of students in our region and “countless more suicide attempts among teenagers,” a release from the organization said.
“Over the past two years, a spirit of depression, anxiety, defeat and death seems to have saturated our youth,” Dunn said. “Mental health, particularly among teens, has become something that people all over the world have had to learn to acknowledge and seek support to cope with life’s challenges. We cannot just sit back and allow this to continue without trying to reach those hurting and present them with a message of hope.”
4ThirTEEN will host the community event, titled “There is HOPE,” which will feature a message of inspiration from keynote speaker Tebow, who is an author, Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NCAA champion.
The event will begin with games, music, and door prizes at 5 p.m., followed by Tebow’s program.
Tickets are $10 each for students and $50 each for those 26 and older. Group sales (more than eight tickets) are available. Schools may call 321-482-2922 or email kim@summitlife.org to purchase group tickets.
